How to contribute to Kubernetes

Contributing to open source as a hobby is a great way to dip your toes in the water on a new technology—and maybe even advance your career in the process. IBM software engineer Tara Gu found both of those things to be true when she started contributing to the Kubernetes container engine project in 2018.

In her Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2019, "Contributing to Kubernetes when you have a full-time job," Tara shares tips for getting started with Kubernetes: the skills you need, how to find a good first issue, and good ways to manage your time.

Watch Tara's Lightning Talk to learn more about how you can get involved with Kubernetes, even when you make your money someplace else.

During the Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the seventh annual All Things Open conference in October 2019, eight presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2019 All Things Open Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.