10 Ansible modules for Linux system automation
These handy modules save time and hassle by automating many of your daily tasks, and they're easy to implement with a few commands.
Ansible is a complete automation solution for your IT environment. You can use Ansible to automate Linux and Windows server configuration, orchestrate service provisioning, deploy cloud environments, and even configure your network devices.
Ansible modules abstract actions on your system so you don't need to worry about implementation details. You simply describe the desired state, and Ansible ensures the target system matches it.
This module availability is one of Ansible's main benefits, and it is often referred to as Ansible having "batteries included." Indeed, you can find modules for a great number of tasks, and while this is great, I frequently hear from beginners that they don't know where to start.
Although your choice of modules will depend exclusively on your requirements and what you're trying to automate with Ansible, here are the top ten modules you need to get started with Ansible for Linux system automation.
1. copy
The copy module allows you to copy a file from the Ansible control node to the target hosts. In addition to copying the file, it allows you to set ownership, permissions, and SELinux labels to the destination file. Here's an example of using the copy module to copy a "message of the day" configuration file to the target hosts:
- name: Ensure MOTD file is in place
copy:
src: files/motd
dest: /etc/motd
owner: root
group: root
mode: 0644
For less complex content, you can copy the content directly to the destination file without having a local file, like this:
- name: Ensure MOTD file is in place
copy:
content: "Welcome to this system."
dest: /etc/motd
owner: root
group: root
mode: 0644
This module works idempotently, which means it will only copy the file if the same file is not already in place with the same content and permissions.
The copy module is a great option to copy a small number of files with static content. If you need to copy a large number of files, take a look at the synchronize module. To copy files with dynamic content, take a look at the
template module next.
2. template
The template module works similarly to the
copy module, but it processes content dynamically using the Jinja2 templating language before copying it to the target hosts.
For example, define a "message of the day" template that displays the target system name, like this:
$ vi templates/motd.j2
Welcome to {{ inventory_hostname }}.
Then, instantiate this template using the
template module, like this:
- name: Ensure MOTD file is in place
template:
src: templates/motd.j2
dest: /etc/motd
owner: root
group: root
mode: 0644
Before copying the file, Ansible processes the template and interpolates the variable, replacing it with the target host system name. For example, if the target system name is
rh8-vm03, the result file is:
Welcome to rh8-vm03.
While the
copy module can also interpolate variables when using the
content parameter, the
template module allows additional flexibility by creating template files, which enable you to define more complex content, including
for loops,
if conditions, and more. For a complete reference, check Jinja2 documentation.
This module is also idempotent, and it will not copy the file if the content on the target system already matches the template's content.
3. user
The user module allows you to create and manage Linux users in your target system. This module has many different parameters, but in its most basic form, you can use it to create a new user.
For example, to create the user
ricardo with UID 2001, part of the groups
users and
wheel, and password
mypassword, apply the
user module with these parameters:
- name: Ensure user ricardo exists
user:
name: ricardo
group: users
groups: wheel
uid: 2001
password: "{{ 'mypassword' | password_hash('sha512') }}"
state: present
Notice that this module tries to be idempotent, but it cannot guarantee that for all its options. For instance, if you execute the previous module example again, it will reset the password to the defined value, changing the user in the system for every execution. To make this example idempotent, use the parameter
update_password: on_create, ensuring Ansible only sets the password when creating the user and not on subsequent runs.
You can also use this module to delete a user by setting the parameter
state: absent.
The
user module has many options for you to manage multiple user aspects. Make sure you take a look at the module documentation for more information.
4. package
The package module allows you to install, update, or remove software packages from your target system using the operating system standard package manager.
For example, to install the Apache web server on a Red Hat Linux machine, apply the module like this:
This module is distribution agnostic, and it works by using the underlying package manager, such as- name: Ensure Apache package is installed
package:
name: httpd
state: present
yum/dnf for Red Hat-based distributions and
apt for Debian. Because of that, it only does basic tasks like install and remove packages. If you need more control over the package manager options, use the specific module for the target distribution.
Also, keep in mind that, even though the module itself works on different distributions, the package name for each can be different. For instance, in Red Hat-based distribution, the Apache web server package name is
httpd, while in Debian, it is
apache2. Ensure your playbooks deal with that.
This module is idempotent, and it will not act if the current system state matches the desired state.
5. service
Use the service module to manage the target system services using the required init system; for example, systemd.
In its most basic form, all you have to do is provide the service name and the desired state. For instance, to start the
sshd service, use the module like this:
- name: Ensure SSHD is started
service:
name: sshd
state: started
You can also ensure the service starts automatically when the target system boots up by providing the parameter
enabled: yes.
As with the
package module, the
service module is flexible and works across different distributions. If you need fine-tuning over the specific target init system, use the corresponding module; for example, the module
systemd.
Similar to the other modules you've seen so far, the
service module is also idempotent.
6. firewalld
Use the firewalld module to control the system firewall with the
firewalld daemon on systems that support it, such as Red Hat-based distributions.
For example, to open the HTTP service on port 80, use it like this:
- name: Ensure port 80 (http) is open
firewalld:
service: http
state: enabled
permanent: yes
immediate: yes
You can also specify custom ports instead of service names with the
port parameter. In this case, make sure to specify the protocol as well. For example, to open TCP port 3000, use this:
- name: Ensure port 3000/TCP is open
firewalld:
port: 3000/tcp
state: enabled
permanent: yes
immediate: yes
You can also use this module to control other
firewalld aspects like zones or complex rules. Make sure to check the module's documentation for a comprehensive list of options.
7. file
The file module allows you to control the state of files and directories—setting permissions, ownership, and SELinux labels.
For instance, use the
file module to create a directory
/app owned by the user
ricardo, with read, write, and execute permissions for the owner and the group
users:
- name: Ensure directory /app exists
file:
path: /app
state: directory
owner: ricardo
group: users
mode: 0770
You can also use this module to set file properties on directories recursively by using the parameter
recurse: yes or delete files and directories with the parameter
state: absent.
This module works with idempotency for most of its parameters, but some of them may make it change the target path every time. Check the documentation for more details.
8. lineinfile
The lineinfile module allows you to manage single lines on existing files. It's useful to update targeted configuration on existing files without changing the rest of the file or copying the entire configuration file.
For example, add a new entry to your hosts file like this:
- name: Ensure host rh8-vm03 in hosts file
lineinfile:
path: /etc/hosts
line: 192.168.122.236 rh8-vm03
state: present
You can also use this module to change an existing line by applying the parameter
regexp to look for an existing line to replace. For example, update the
sshd_config file to prevent root login by modifying the line
PermitRootLogin yes to
PermitRootLogin no:
- name: Ensure root cannot login via ssh
lineinfile:
path: /etc/ssh/sshd_config
regexp: '^PermitRootLogin'
line: PermitRootLogin no
state: present
Note: Use the service module to restart the SSHD service to enable this change.
This module is also idempotent, but, in case of line modification, ensure the regular expression matches both the original and updated states to avoid unnecessary changes.
9. unarchive
Use the unarchive module to extract the contents of archive files such as
tar or
zip files. By default, it copies the archive file from the control node to the target machine before extracting it. Change this behavior by providing the parameter
remote_src: yes.
For example, extract the contents of a
.tar.gz file that has already been downloaded to the target host with this syntax:
- name: Extract contents of app.tar.gz
unarchive:
src: /tmp/app.tar.gz
dest: /app
remote_src: yes
Some archive technologies require additional packages to be available on the target system; for example, the package
unzip to extract
.zip files.
Depending on the archive format used, this module may or may not work idempotently. To prevent unnecessary changes, you can use the parameter
creates to specify a file or directory that this module would create when extracting the archive contents. If this file or directory already exists, the module does not extract the contents again.
10. command
The command module is a flexible one that allows you to execute arbitrary commands on the target system. Using this module, you can do almost anything on the target system as long as there's a command for it.
Even though the
command module is flexible and powerful, it should be used with caution. Avoid using the command module to execute a task if there's another appropriate module available for that. For example, you could create users by using the
command module to execute the
useradd command, but you should use the
user module instead, as it abstracts many details away from you, taking care of corner cases and ensuring the configuration only changes when necessary.
For cases where no modules are available, or to run custom scripts or programs, the
command module is still a great resource. For instance, use this module to run a script that is already present in the target machine:
- name: Run the app installer
command: "/app/install.sh"
By default, this module is not idempotent, as Ansible executes the command every single time. To make the
command module idempotent, you can use
when conditions to only execute the command if the appropriate condition exists, or the
creates argument, similarly to the unarchive module example.
What's next?
Using these modules, you can configure entire Linux systems by copying, templating, or modifying configuration files, creating users, installing packages, starting system services, updating the firewall, and more.
If you are new to Ansible, make sure you check the documentation on how to create playbooks to combine these modules to automate your system. Some of these tasks require running with elevated privileges to work. For more details, check the privilege escalation documentation.
As of Ansible 2.10, modules are organized in collections. Most of the modules in this list are part of the
ansible.builtin collection and are available by default with Ansible, but some of them are part of other collections. For a list of collections, check the Ansible documentation.
What's your recommendation for handling the correct package names across multiple OSes?
Hey Ben. Great question. Thank you.
I usually create a variable to represent the list of packages to install, for example "package_list" and define it in an OS specific var file, such as "RedHat.yaml" or "Debian.yaml".
Then you include the vars file in your playbook/role based on the Operating System family retrieved as Ansible fact using this syntax: "{{ ansible_os_family }}.yaml".
This way you have a different "package_list" version per distribution. You could even include the OS version in the file name in case the package name is different across multiple version of the same distribution.
