Managing resources with cgroups in systemd

There is little more frustrating to me as a sysadmin than unexpectedly running out of a computing resource. On more than one occasion, I have filled all available disk space in a partition, run out of RAM, and not had enough CPU time to perform my tasks in a reasonable amount of time. Resource management is one of the most important tasks that sysadmins do.

The point of resource management is to ensure that all processes have relatively equal access to the system resources they need. Resource management also involves ensuring that RAM, hard drive space, and CPU capacity are added when necessary or rationed when that is not possible. In addition, users who hog system resources, whether intentionally or accidentally, should be prevented from doing so.

There are tools that enable sysadmins to monitor and manage various system resources. For example, top and similar tools allow you to monitor the use of memory, I/O, storage (disk, SSD, etc.), network, swap space, CPU usage, and more. These tools, particularly those that are CPU-centric, are mostly based on the paradigm that the running process is the unit of control. At best, they provide a way to adjust the nice number–and through that, the priority—or to kill a running process. (For information about nice numbers, see Monitoring Linux and Windows hosts with Glances.)

/etc/security/limits.conf

/etc/security/limits.d

Using cgroups for process management

Other tools based on traditional resource management in a SystemV environment are managed by thefile and the local configuration files located in thedirectory. Resources can be limited in a fairly crude but useful manner by user or group. Resources that can be managed include various aspects of RAM, total CPU time per day, total amount of data, priority, nice number, number of concurrent logins, number of processes, maximum file size, and more.

One major difference between systemd and SystemV is how they handle processes. SystemV treats each process as an entity unto itself. systemd collects related processes into control groups, called cgroups (short for control groups), and manages system resources for the cgroup as a whole. This means resources can be managed per application rather than by the individual processes that make up an application.

The control units for cgroups are called slice units. Slices are a conceptualization that allows systemd to order processes in a tree format for ease of management.

Viewing cgroups

I'll start with some commands that allow you to view various types of information about cgroups. The systemctl status <service> command displays slice information about a specified service, including its slice. This example shows the at daemon:

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] # systemctl status atd.service

● atd.service - Deferred execution scheduler

Loaded: loaded ( / usr / lib / systemd / system / atd.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled )

Active: active ( running ) since Wed 2020 -09- 23 12 : 18 : 24 EDT; 1 day 3h ago

Docs: man:atd ( 8 )

Main PID: 1010 ( atd )

Tasks: 1 ( limit: 14760 )

Memory: 440.0K

CPU: 5ms

CGroup: / system.slice / atd.service

└─ 1010 / usr / sbin / atd -f



Sep 23 12 : 18 : 24 testvm1.both.org systemd [ 1 ] : Started Deferred execution scheduler.

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] #

This is an excellent example of one reason that I find systemd more usable than SystemV and the old init program. There is so much more information here than SystemV could provide. The cgroup entry includes the hierarchical structure where the system.slice is systemd (PID 1), and the atd.service is one level below and part of the system.slice . The second line of the cgroup entry also shows the process ID (PID) and the command used to start the daemon.

The systemctl command shows multiple cgroup entries. The --all option shows all slices, including those that are not currently active:

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] # systemctl -t slice --all

UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION

-.slice loaded active active Root Slice

system-getty.slice loaded active active system-getty.slice

system-lvm2\x2dpvscan.slice loaded active active system-lvm2\x2dpvscan.slice

system-modprobe.slice loaded active active system-modprobe.slice

system-sshd\x2dkeygen.slice loaded active active system-sshd\x2dkeygen.slice

system-systemd\x2dcoredump.slice loaded inactive dead system-systemd\x2dcoredump.slice

system-systemd\x2dfsck.slice loaded active active system-systemd\x2dfsck.slice

system.slice loaded active active System Slice

user- 0 .slice loaded active active User Slice of UID 0

user- 1000 .slice loaded active active User Slice of UID 1000

user.slice loaded active active User and Session Slice



LOAD = Reflects whether the unit definition was properly loaded.

ACTIVE = The high-level unit activation state, i.e. generalization of SUB.

SUB = The low-level unit activation state, values depend on unit type.



11 loaded units listed.

To show all installed unit files use 'systemctl list-unit-files' .

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] #

The first thing to notice about this data is that it shows user slices for UIDs 0 (root) and 1000, which is my user login. This shows only the slices and not the services that are part of each slice. This data shows that a slice is created for each user at the time they log in. This can provide a way to manage all of a user's tasks as a single cgroup entity.

Explore the cgroup hierarchy

All is well and good so far, but cgroups are hierarchical, and all of the service units run as members of one of the cgroups. Viewing that hierarchy is easy and uses one old command and one new one that is part of systemd.

The ps command can be used to map the processes and their locations in the cgroup hierarchy. Note that it is necessary to specify the desired data columns when using the ps command. I significantly reduced the volume of output from this command below, but I tried to leave enough so you can get a feel for what you might find on your systems:

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] # ps xawf -eo pid,user,cgroup,args

PID USER CGROUP COMMAND

2 root - [ kthreadd ]

3 root - \_ [ rcu_gp ]

4 root - \_ [ rcu_par_gp ]

6 root - \_ [ kworker / 0 :0H-kblockd ]

9 root - \_ [ mm_percpu_wq ]

10 root - \_ [ ksoftirqd / 0 ]

11 root - \_ [ rcu_sched ]

12 root - \_ [ migration / 0 ]

13 root - \_ [ cpuhp / 0 ]

14 root - \_ [ cpuhp / 1 ]

< SNIP >

625406 root - \_ [ kworker / 3 : 0 -ata_sff ]

625409 root - \_ [ kworker / u8: 0 -events_unbound ]

1 root 0 :: / init.scope / usr / lib / systemd / systemd --switched-root --system --deserialize 30

588 root 0 :: / system.slice / systemd-jo / usr / lib / systemd / systemd-journald

599 root 0 :: / system.slice / systemd-ud / usr / lib / systemd / systemd-udevd

741 root 0 :: / system.slice / auditd.ser / sbin / auditd

743 root 0 :: / system.slice / auditd.ser \_ / usr / sbin / sedispatch

764 root 0 :: / system.slice / ModemManag / usr / sbin / ModemManager

765 root 0 :: / system.slice / NetworkMan / usr / sbin / NetworkManager --no-daemon

767 root 0 :: / system.slice / irqbalance / usr / sbin / irqbalance --foreground

779 root 0 :: / system.slice / mcelog.ser / usr / sbin / mcelog --ignorenodev --daemon --foreground

781 root 0 :: / system.slice / rngd.servi / sbin / rngd -f

782 root 0 :: / system.slice / rsyslog.se / usr / sbin / rsyslogd -n

< SNIP >

893 root 0 :: / system.slice / sshd.servi sshd: / usr / sbin / sshd -D [ listener ] 0 of 10 - 100 startups

1130 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice \_ sshd: root [ priv ]

1147 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ sshd: root @ pts / 0

1148 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ -bash

1321 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ screen

1322 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ SCREEN

1323 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ / bin / bash

498801 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ man systemd.resource-control

498813 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ less

1351 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ / bin / bash

123293 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ man systemd.slice

123305 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ less

1380 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ / bin / bash

625412 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ ps xawf -eo pid,user,cgroup,args

625413 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | | \_ less

246795 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ / bin / bash

625338 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ / usr / bin / mc -P / var / tmp / mc-root / mc.pwd.246795

625340 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 0 .slice | \_ bash -rcfile .bashrc

1218 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ sshd: dboth [ priv ]

1233 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ sshd: dboth @ pts / 1

1235 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ -bash

< SNIP >

1010 root 0 :: / system.slice / atd.servic / usr / sbin / atd -f

1011 root 0 :: / system.slice / crond.serv / usr / sbin / crond -n

1098 root 0 :: / system.slice / lxdm.servi / usr / sbin / lxdm-binary

1106 root 0 :: / system.slice / lxdm.servi \_ / usr / libexec / Xorg -background none : 0 vt01 -nolisten tcp -novtswitch -auth / var / run / lxdm / lxdm-: 0 .auth

370621 root 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ / usr / libexec / lxdm-session

370631 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ xfce4-session

370841 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ / usr / bin / ssh-agent / bin / sh -c exec -l bash -c "/usr/bin/startxfce4"

370911 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ xfwm4 --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 2dead44ab-0b4d- 4101 -bca4-e6771f4a8ac2

370930 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ xfce4-panel --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 2ce38b8ef-86fd- 4189 -ace5-deec1d0e0952

370942 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl | \_ / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / wrapper- 2.0 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / plugins / libsystray.so 6 23068680 systr

ay Notification Area Area where notification icons appear

370943 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl | \_ / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / wrapper- 2.0 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / plugins / libpulseaudio-plugin.so 8 2306

8681 pulseaudio PulseAudio Plugin Adjust the audio volume of the PulseAudio sound system

370944 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl | \_ / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / wrapper- 2.0 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / plugins / libxfce4powermanager.so 9 2306

8682 power-manager-plugin Power Manager Plugin Display the battery levels of your devices and control the brightness of your display

370945 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl | \_ / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / wrapper- 2.0 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / plugins / libnotification-plugin.so 10 2

3068683 notification-plugin Notification Plugin Notification plugin for the Xfce panel

370948 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl | \_ / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / wrapper- 2.0 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / panel / plugins / libactions.so 14 23068684 acti

ons Action Buttons Log out, lock or other system actions

370934 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ Thunar --sm-client-id 2cfc809d8-4e1d-497a-a5c5-6e4fa509c3fb --daemon

370939 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ xfdesktop --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 299be0608-4dca- 4055 -b4d6-55ec6e73a324

370962 dboth 0 :: / user.slice / user- 1000 .sl \_ nm-applet

< SNIP >

You can view the entire hierarchy with the systemd-cgls command, which is a bit simpler because it does not require any complex options.

I have shortened this tree view considerably. as well, but I left enough to give you some idea of the amount of data as well as the types of entries you should see when you do this on your system. I did this on one of my virtual machines, and it is about 200 lines long; the amount of data from my primary workstation is about 250 lines:

[ root @ testvm1 ~ ] # systemd-cgls

Control group / :

-.slice

├─user.slice

│ ├─user- 0 .slice

│ │ ├─session- 1 .scope

│ │ │ ├─ 1130 sshd: root [ priv ]

│ │ │ ├─ 1147 sshd: root @ pts / 0

│ │ │ ├─ 1148 -bash

│ │ │ ├─ 1321 screen

│ │ │ ├─ 1322 SCREEN

│ │ │ ├─ 1323 / bin / bash

│ │ │ ├─ 1351 / bin / bash

│ │ │ ├─ 1380 / bin / bash

│ │ │ ├─ 123293 man systemd.slice

│ │ │ ├─ 123305 less

│ │ │ ├─ 246795 / bin / bash

│ │ │ ├─ 371371 man systemd-cgls

│ │ │ ├─ 371383 less

│ │ │ ├─ 371469 systemd-cgls

│ │ │ └─ 371470 less

│ │ └─user @ 0.service …

│ │ ├─dbus-broker.service

│ │ │ ├─ 1170 / usr / bin / dbus-broker-launch --scope user

│ │ │ └─ 1171 dbus-broker --log 4 --controller 12 --machine-id 3bccd1140fca488187f8a1439c832f07 --max-bytes 100000000000000 --max-fds 25000000000000 --max- >

│ │ ├─gvfs-daemon.service

│ │ │ └─ 1173 / usr / libexec / gvfsd

│ │ └─init.scope

│ │ ├─ 1137 / usr / lib / systemd / systemd --user

│ │ └─ 1138 ( sd-pam )

│ └─user- 1000 .slice

│ ├─user @ 1000.service …

│ │ ├─dbus\x2d: 1.2 \x2dorg.xfce.Xfconf.slice

│ │ │ └─dbus-: 1.2 -org.xfce.Xfconf @ 0.service

│ │ │ └─ 370748 / usr / lib64 / xfce4 / xfconf / xfconfd

│ │ ├─dbus\x2d: 1.2 \x2dca.desrt.dconf.slice

│ │ │ └─dbus-: 1.2 -ca.desrt.dconf @ 0.service

│ │ │ └─ 371262 / usr / libexec / dconf-service

│ │ ├─dbus-broker.service

│ │ │ ├─ 1260 / usr / bin / dbus-broker-launch --scope user

│ │ │ └─ 1261 dbus-broker --log 4 --controller 11 --machine-id

< SNIP >

│ │ └─gvfs-mtp-volume-monitor.service

│ │ └─ 370987 / usr / libexec / gvfs-mtp-volume-monitor

│ ├─session- 3 .scope

│ │ ├─ 1218 sshd: dboth [ priv ]

│ │ ├─ 1233 sshd: dboth @ pts / 1

│ │ └─ 1235 -bash

│ └─session- 7 .scope

│ ├─ 370621 / usr / libexec / lxdm-session

│ ├─ 370631 xfce4-session

│ ├─ 370805 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --clipboard

│ ├─ 370806 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --clipboard

│ ├─ 370817 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --seamless

│ ├─ 370818 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --seamless

│ ├─ 370824 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --draganddrop

│ ├─ 370825 / usr / bin / VBoxClient --draganddrop

│ ├─ 370841 / usr / bin / ssh-agent / bin / sh -c exec -l bash -c "/usr/bin/startxfce4"

│ ├─ 370910 / bin / gpg-agent --sh --daemon --write-env-file / home / dboth / .cache / gpg-agent-info

│ ├─ 370911 xfwm4 --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 2dead44ab-0b4d- 4101 -bca4-e6771f4a8ac2

│ ├─ 370923 xfsettingsd --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 261b4a437- 3029 -461c- 9551 -68c2c42f4fef

│ ├─ 370930 xfce4-panel --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 2ce38b8ef-86fd- 4189 -ace5-deec1d0e0952

│ ├─ 370934 Thunar --sm-client-id 2cfc809d8-4e1d-497a-a5c5-6e4fa509c3fb --daemon

│ ├─ 370939 xfdesktop --display : 0.0 --sm-client-id 299be0608-4dca- 4055 -b4d6-55ec6e73a324

< SNIP >

└─system.slice

├─rngd.service

│ └─ 1650 / sbin / rngd -f

├─irqbalance.service

│ └─ 1631 / usr / sbin / irqbalance --foreground

├─fprintd.service

│ └─ 303383 / usr / libexec / fprintd

├─systemd-udevd.service

│ └─ 956 / usr / lib / systemd / systemd-udevd

< SNIP >

├─systemd-journald.service

│ └─ 588 / usr / lib / systemd / systemd-journald

├─atd.service

│ └─ 1010 / usr / sbin / atd -f

├─system-dbus\x2d: 1.10 \x2dorg.freedesktop.problems.slice

│ └─dbus-: 1.10 -org.freedesktop.problems @ 0.service

│ └─ 371197 / usr / sbin / abrt-dbus -t133

├─sshd.service

│ └─ 893 sshd: / usr / sbin / sshd -D [ listener ] 0 of 10 - 100 startups

├─vboxservice.service

│ └─ 802 / usr / sbin / VBoxService -f

├─crond.service

│ └─ 1011 / usr / sbin / crond -n

├─NetworkManager.service

│ └─ 765 / usr / sbin / NetworkManager --no-daemon

├─switcheroo-control.service

│ └─ 787 / usr / libexec / switcheroo-control

< SNIP >

This tree view shows all of the user and system slices and the services and programs running in each cgroup. Notice the units called "scopes," which group related programs into a management unit, within the user-1000.slice in the listing above. The user-1000.slice/session-7.scope cgroup contains the GUI desktop program hierarchy, starting with the LXDM display manager session and all of its subtasks, including things like the Bash shell and the Thunar GUI file manager.

Scope units are not defined in configuration files but are generated programmatically as the result of starting groups of related programs. Scope units do not create or start the processes running as part of that cgroup. All processes within the scope are equal, and there is no internal hierarchy. The life of a scope begins when the first process is created and ends when the last process is destroyed.

Open several windows on your desktop, such as terminal emulators, LibreOffice, or whatever you want, then switch to an available virtual console and start something like top or Midnight Commander. Run the systemd-cgls command on your host, and take note of the overall hierarchy and the scope units.

The systemd-cgls command provides a more complete representation of the cgroup hierarchy (and details of the units that make it up) than any other command I have found. I prefer its cleaner representation of the tree than what the ps command provides.

With a little help from my friends

After covering these basics, I had planned to go into more detail about cgroups and how to use them, but I discovered a series of four excellent articles by Red Hat's Steve Ovens on Opensource.com's sister site Enable Sysadmin. Rather then basically rewriting Steve's articles, I decided it would be much better to take advantage of his cgroup expertise by linking to them:

Enjoy and learn from them, as I did.

Other resources

There is a great deal of information about systemd available on the internet, but much is terse, obtuse, or even misleading. In addition to the resources mentioned in this article, the following webpages offer more detailed and reliable information about systemd startup. This list has grown since I started this series of articles to reflect the research I have done.

There is also a series of deeply technical articles for Linux sysadmins by Lennart Poettering, the designer and primary developer of systemd. These articles were written between April 2010 and September 2011, but they are just as relevant now as they were then. Much of everything else good that has been written about systemd and its ecosystem is based on these papers.