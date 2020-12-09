Program a simple game with Elixir | Opensource.com

Program a simple game with Elixir

Learn Elixir by programming a "guess the number" game and comparing the language against ones you know.

09 Dec 2020 Moshe Zadka (Correspondent) Feed
A die with rainbow color background
Image credits : 
Peaches&Cream on Flickr, CC BY 2.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

To you learn a new programming language, it's good to focus on the things most programming languages have in common:

  • Variables
  • Expressions
  • Statements

These concepts are the basis of most programming languages. Because of these similarities, once you know one programming language, you can start figuring another one out by recognizing its differences.

Another good tool for learning a new language is starting with a standard program. This allows you to focus on the language, not the program's logic. We're doing that in this article series using a "guess the number" program, in which the computer picks a number between one and 100 and asks you to guess it. The program loops until you guess the number correctly.

The "guess the number" program exercises several concepts in programming languages:

  • Variables
  • Input
  • Output
  • Conditional evaluation
  • Loops

It's a great practical experiment to learn a new programming language.

Guess the number in Elixir

The Elixir programming language is a dynamically typed functional language designed for building stable and maintainable applications. It runs on top of the same virtual machine as Erlang and shares many of its strengths—but with slightly easier syntax.

You can explore Elixir by writing a version of the "guess the number" game.

Here is my implementation:

defmodule Guess do

  def guess() do

     random = Enum.random(1..100)

     IO.puts "Guess a number between 1 and 100"

     Guess.guess_loop(random)

  end

  def guess_loop(num) do

    data = IO.read(:stdio, :line)

    {guess, _rest} = Integer.parse(data)

    cond do

      guess < num ->

        IO.puts "Too low!"

        guess_loop(num)

      guess > num ->

        IO.puts "Too high!"

        guess_loop(num)

      true ->

        IO.puts "That's right!"

    end

  end

end



Guess.guess()

To assign a value to a variable, list the variable's name followed by the = sign. For example, the statement random = 0 assigns a zero value to the random variable.

The script starts by defining a module. In Elixir, only modules can have named functions in them.

The next line defines the function that will serve as the entry point, guess(), which:

  • Calls the Enum.random() function to get a random integer
  • Prints the game prompt
  • Calls the function that will serve as the loop

The rest of the game logic is implemented in the guess_loop() function.

The guess_loop() function uses tail recursion to loop. There are several ways to do looping in Elixir, but using tail recursion is a common one. The last thing guess_loop() does is call itself.

The first line in guess_loop() reads the input from the user. The next line uses parse() to convert the input to an integer.

The cond statement is Elixir's version of a multi-branch statement. Unlike if/elif or if/elsif in other languages, Elixir does not treat the first nor the last branch in a different way.

This cond statement has a three-way branch: The guess can be smaller, bigger, or equal to the random number. The first two options output the inequality's direction and then tail-call guess_loop(), looping back to the beginning. The last option outputs That's right, and the function finishes.

Sample output

Now that you've written your Elixir program, you can run it to play the "guess the number" game. Every time you run the program, Elixir will pick a different random number, and you can guess until you find the correct number:

$ elixir guess.exs

Guess a number between 1 and 100

50

Too high

30

Too high

20

Too high

10

Too low

15

Too high

13

Too low

14

That's right!

This "guess the number" game is a great introductory program for learning a new programming language because it exercises several common programming concepts in a pretty straightforward way. By implementing this simple game in different programming languages, you can demonstrate some core concepts of the languages and compare their details.

Do you have a favorite programming language? How would you write the "guess the number" game in it? Follow this article series to see examples of other programming languages that might interest you.

bash logo on green background

Learn Bash by writing an interactive game

Programming a simple game is a great way to practice a new language and compare it against others you know.
Jim Hall (Correspondent)
Student desk for open education

How my students taught me to code

Coding is for everyone—from preschoolers to adults. Here are some ways to help you and your children learn to code.
Jess Weichler (Correspondent)
Family learning and reading together at night in a room

Teach kids Python by building an interactive game

Open source tools can help anyone get started learning Python in an easy and fun way—making games.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)

Topics

Programming

About the author

Moshe sitting down, head slightly to the side. His t-shirt has Guardians of the Galaxy silhoutes against a background of sound visualization bars.
Moshe Zadka - Moshe has been involved in the Linux community since 1998, helping in Linux "installation parties". He has been programming Python since 1999, and has contributed to the core Python interpreter. Moshe has been a DevOps/SRE since before those terms existed, caring deeply about software reliability, build reproducibility and other such things. He has worked in companies as small as three people and as big as tens of thousands -- usually some place around where software meets system administration...
More about me

Recommended reading

Business woman on laptop sitting in front of window
Practice coding in Groovy by writing a game
bash logo on green background
Learn Bash by writing an interactive game
Science lab with beakers
Apply the Scientific Method to agile development
Net catching 1s and 0s or data in the clouds
How to use Serializers in the Django Python web framework
Person using a laptop
RT-Thread launches developer event
An intersection of pipes.
Program in Arm6 assembly language on a Raspberry Pi
Creative Commons License