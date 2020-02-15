New features for Raspberry Pi, Wireguard in the Linux kernel, NSA Python course and more open source news | Opensource.com

New features for Raspberry Pi, Wireguard in the Linux kernel, NSA Python course and more open source news

Catch up on the biggest open source headlines from the past two weeks.

15 Feb 2020 Don Watkins (Correspondent) Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at new features for Raspbian, Wireguard and Linux kernel, free Python course from the NSA and more!

Raspbian has some new features

A new version of Raspbian software for the Raspberry Pi has been released. It’s available for download and has some improvements including an improved file manager, addition of Orca for Linux for increased accessibility. Other additions include:Version 3.2 of Thonny added, Version 74 of Chromium, Scratch 3 (full image only). Other updates include new versions of VLC, RealVNC server and viewer, Mathematica, Node Red and Sonic Pi.

Wireguard makes it into the Linux Kernel

Wireguard the free and opens source communication protocol that implements virtual private networks has made its way into version 5.16 of the Linux kernel. According to Stephen Vaughan-Nichols, “This has the potential to change everything about VPNs -- not just in Linux, but in the entire VPN world. That's because essentially all VPN services run off Linux servers.” Linus Torvalds recently merged the source code into the kernel, and it may be as early as April 2020.

NSA releases free Python course for beginners

The National Security Agency has released its own Python tutorial for beginners. It is a 118-megabyte PDF download that provides a complete course of study from a first Python project to advanced programming examples. While it’s not clearly licensed, it is declassified and available as a great resource to learn the language. Many thanks to Chris Swenson who submitted the FOIA request to the NSA for their Python training materials, which resulted in this treasure trove of Pythonics.

In other news

Thanks, as always, to Opensource.com staff members and Correspondents for their help this week.

Topics

News

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data
Building a Linux desktop, CERN powered by Ceph, and more industry trends
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data
The Y2038 problem in the Linux kernel, 25 years of Java, and other industry news
Plumbing tubes in many directions
Tips for CI/CD pipelines and Windows users, and more Ansible news

ProtonVPN adopts GPLv3, Mozilla Thunderbird gets new home, and more news
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data
NSA cloud advice, Facebook open source year in review, and more industry trends
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data
What 2020 brings for the developer, and more industry trends

Comment now

Creative Commons License