Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Manage your SSL certificates with the ssl-on-demand script | Opensource.com
Manage your SSL certificates with the ssl-on-demand script
Keep track of certificate expirations to prevent problems with the ssl-on-demand script.
Subscribe now
On the modern web, expired certificates can create major problems for websites, ranging from unhappy users who can't connect to a site to security threats from bad actors who take advantage of the failure to renew a certificate.
Ssl-on-demand is a set of SSL scripts to help site owners manage certificates. It is used for on-demand certificate generation and validation and it can create certificate signing requests (CSRs) and predict the expiration of existing certificates.
Automate SSL expiry checks
USAGE: SSLexpiryPredictions.sh -[cdewh]
DESCRIPTION: This script predicts the expiring SSL certificates based on the end date.
OPTIONS:
-c| sets the value for configuration file which has server:port or host:port details.
-d| sets the value of directory containing the certificate files in crt or pem format.
-e| sets the value of certificate extention, e.g crt, pem, cert.
crt: default [to be used with -d, if certificate file extention is other than .crt]
-w| sets the value for writing the script output to a file.
-h| prints this help and exit.
Examples:
To create a file with a list of all servers and their port numbers to make an SSL handshake, use:
cat > servers.list
server1:port1
server2:port2
server3:port3
(ctrl+d)
$ ./SSLexpiryPredictions.sh -c server.list
Run the script by providing the certificate location and extension (in case it is not .crt):
$ ./SSLexpiryPredictions.sh -d /path/to/certificates/dir -e pem
Automate CSR and private key creation
Usage: genSSLcsr.sh [options] -[cdmshx]
[-c (common name)]
[-d (domain name)]
[-s (SSL certificate subject)]
[-p (password)]
[-m (email address)] *(Experimental)
[-r (remove pasphrase) default:true]
[-h (help)]
[-x (optional)]
[OPTIONS]
-c| Sets the value for common name.
A valid common name is something that ends with 'xyz.com'
-d| Sets the domain name.
-s| Sets the subject to be applied to the certificates.
'/C=country/ST=state/L=locality/O=organization/OU=organizationalunit/emailAddress=email'
-p| Sets the password for private key.
-r| Sets the value of remove passphrase.
true:[default] passphrase will be removed from key.
false: passphrase will not be removed and key wont get printed.
-m| Sets the mailing capability to the script.
(Experimental at this time and requires a lot of work)
-x| Creates the certificate request and key but do not print on screen.
To be used when script is used just to create the key and CSR with no need
+ to generate the certficate on the go.
-h| Displays the usage. No further functions are performed.
Example: genSSLcsr.sh -c mywebsite.xyz.com -m myemail@mydomain.com
The scripts
1. SSLexpiryPredictions.sh
#!/bin/bash
##############################################
#
# PURPOSE: The script to predict expiring SSL certificates.
#
# AUTHOR: 'Abhishek.Tamrakar'
#
# VERSION: 0.0.1
#
# COMPANY: Self
#
# EMAIL: abhishek.tamrakar08@gmail.com
#
# GENERATED: on 2018-05-20
#
# LICENSE: Copyright (C) 2018 Abhishek Tamrakar
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
##############################################
#your Variables go here
script=${0##/}
exitcode=''
WRITEFILE=0
CONFIG=0
DIR=0
# functions here
usage()
{
cat <<EOF
USAGE: $script -[cdewh]"
DESCRIPTION: This script predicts the expiring SSL certificates based on the end date.
OPTIONS:
-c| sets the value for configuration file which has server:port or host:port details.
-d| sets the value of directory containing the certificate files in crt or pem format.
-e| sets the value of certificate extention, e.g crt, pem, cert.
crt: default
-w| sets the value for writing the script output to a file.
-h| prints this help and exit.
EOF
exit 1
}
# print info messages
info()
{
printf '\n%s: %6s\n' "INFO" "$@"
}
# print error messages
error()
{
printf '\n%s: %6s\n' "ERROR" "$@"
exit 1
}
# print warning messages
warn()
{
printf '\n%s: %6s\n' "WARN" "$@"
}
# get expiry for the certificates
getExpiry()
{
local expdate=$1
local certname=$2
today=$(date +%s)
timetoexpire=$(( ($expdate - $today)/(60*60*24) ))
expcerts=( ${expcerts[@]} "${certname}:$timetoexpire" )
}
# print all expiry that was found, typically if there is any.
printExpiry()
{
local args=$#
i=0
if [[ $args -ne 0 ]]; then
#statements
printf '%s\n' "---------------------------------------------"
printf '%s\n' "List of expiring SSL certificates"
printf '%s\n' "---------------------------------------------"
printf '%s\n' "$@" | \
sort -t':' -g -k2 | \
column -s: -t | \
awk '{printf "%d.\t%s\n", NR, $0}'
printf '%s\n' "---------------------------------------------"
fi
}
# calculate the end date for the certificates first, finally to compare and predict when they are going to expire.
calcEndDate()
{
sslcmd=$(which openssl)
if [[ x$sslcmd = x ]]; then
#statements
error "$sslcmd command not found!"
fi
# when cert dir is given
if [[ $DIR -eq 1 ]]; then
#statements
checkcertexists=$(ls -A $TARGETDIR| egrep "*.$EXT$")
if [[ -z ${checkcertexists} ]]; then
#statements
error "no certificate files at $TARGETDIR with extention $EXT"
fi
for file in $TARGETDIR/*.${EXT:-crt}
do
expdate=$($sslcmd x509 -in $file -noout -enddate)
expepoch=$(date -d "${expdate##*=}" +%s)
certificatename=${file##*/}
getExpiry $expepoch ${certificatename%.*}
done
elif [[ $CONFIG -eq 1 ]]; then
#statements
while read line
do
if echo "$line" | \
egrep -q '^[a-zA-Z0-9.]+:[0-9]+|^[a-zA-Z0-9]+_.*:[0-9]+';
then
expdate=$(echo | \
openssl s_client -connect $line 2>/dev/null | \
openssl x509 -noout -enddate 2>/dev/null);
if [[ $expdate = '' ]]; then
#statements
warn "[error:0906D06C] Cannot fetch certificates for $line"
else
expepoch=$(date -d "${expdate##*=}" +%s);
certificatename=${line%:*};
getExpiry $expepoch ${certificatename};
fi
else
warn "[format error] $line is not in required format!"
fi
done < $CONFIGFILE
fi
}
# your script goes here
while getopts ":c:d:w:e:h" options
do
case $options in
c )
CONFIG=1
CONFIGFILE="$OPTARG"
if [[ ! -e $CONFIGFILE ]] || [[ ! -s $CONFIGFILE ]]; then
#statements
error "$CONFIGFILE does not exist or empty!"
fi
;;
e )
EXT="$OPTARG"
case $EXT in
crt|pem|cert )
info "Extention check complete."
;;
* )
error "invalid certificate extention $EXT!"
;;
esac
;;
d )
DIR=1
TARGETDIR="$OPTARG"
[ $TARGETDIR = '' ] && error "$TARGETDIR empty variable!"
;;
w )
WRITEFILE=1
OUTFILE="$OPTARG"
;;
h )
usage
;;
\? )
usage
;;
: )
fatal "Argument required !!! see \'-h\' for help"
;;
esac
done
shift $(($OPTIND - 1))
#
calcEndDate
#finally print the list
if [[ $WRITEFILE -eq 0 ]]; then
#statements
printExpiry ${expcerts[@]}
else
printExpiry ${expcerts[@]} > $OUTFILE
fi
2. genSSLcsr.sh
#!/bin/bash -
#===============================================================================
#
# FILE: genSSLcsr.sh
#
# USAGE: ./genSSLcsr.sh [options]
#
# DESCRIPTION: ++++version 1.0.2
# Fixed few bugs from previous script
# +Removing passphrase after CSR generation
# Extended use of functions
# Checks for valid common name
# ++++1.0.3
# Fixed line breaks
# Work directory to be created at the start
# Used getopts for better code arrangements
# ++++1.0.4
# Added mail feature (experimental at this time and needs
# a mail server running locally.)
# Added domain input and certificate subject inputs
#
# OPTIONS: ---
# REQUIREMENTS: openssl, mailx
# BUGS: ---
# NOTES: ---
# AUTHOR: Abhishek Tamrakar (), abhishek.tamrakar08@gmail.com
# ORGANIZATION: Self
# CREATED: 6/24/2016
# REVISION: 4
# COPYRIGHT AND
# LICENSE: Copyright (C) 2016 Abhishek Tamrakar
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
#===============================================================================
#variables ges here
#set basename to scriptname
SCRIPT=${0##*/}
#set flags
TFOUND=0
CFOUND=0
MFOUND=0
XFOUND=0
SFOUND=0
logdir=/var/log
# edit these below values to replace with yours
homedir=''
yourdomain=''
country=IN
state=Maharashtra
locality=Pune
organization="your_organization"
organizationalunit="your_organizational_unit"
email=your_email@your_domain
password=your_ssl_password
# OS is declared and will be used in its next version
OS=$(egrep -io 'Redhat|centos|fedora|ubuntu' /etc/issue)
### function declarations ###
info()
{
printf '\n%s\t%s\t' "INFO" "$@"
}
#exit on error with a custom error message
#the extra function was removed and replaced withonly one.
#using FAILED\n\e<message> is a way but not necessarily required.
#
fatal()
{
printf '\n%s\t%s\n' "ERROR" "$@"
exit 1
}
checkperms()
{
if [[ -z ${homedir} ]]; then
homedir=$(pwd)
fi
if [[ -w ${homedir} ]]; then
info "Permissions acquired for ${SCRIPT} on ${homedir}."
else
fatal "InSufficient permissions to run the ${SCRIPT}."
fi
}
checkDomain()
{
info "Initializing Domain ${cn} check ? "
if [[ ! -z ${yourdomain} ]]; then
workdir=${homedir}/${yourdomain}
echo -e "${cn}"|grep -E -i -q "${yourdomain}$" && echo -n "[OK]" || fatal "InValid domain in ${cn}"
else
workdir=${homedir}/${cn#*.}
echo -n "[NULL]"
info "WARNING: No domain declared to check."
confirmUserAction
fi
} # end function checkDomain
usage()
{
cat << EOF
Usage: $SCRIPT [options] -[cdmshx]
[-c (common name)]
[-d (domain name)]
[-s (SSL certificate subject)]
[-p (password)]
[-m (email address)] *(Experimental)
[-r (remove pasphrase) default:true]
[-h (help)]
[-x (optional)]
[OPTIONS]
-c| Sets the value for common name.
A valid common name is something that ends with 'xyz.com'
-d| Sets the domain name.
-s| Sets the subject to be applied to the certificates.
'/C=country/ST=state/L=locality/O=organization/OU=organizationalunit/emailAddress=email'
-p| Sets the password for private key.
-r| Sets the value of remove passphrase.
true:[default] passphrase will be removed from key.
false: passphrase will not be removed and key wont get printed.
-m| Sets the mailing capability to the script.
(Experimental at this time and requires a lot of work)
-x| Creates the certificate request and key but do not print on screen.
To be used when script is used just to create the key and CSR with no need
+ to generate the certficate on the go.
-h| Displays the usage. No further functions are performed.
Example: $SCRIPT -c mywebsite.xyz.com -m myemail@mydomain.com
EOF
exit 1
} # end usage
confirmUserAction() {
while true; do
read -p "Do you wish to continue? ans: " yn
case $yn in
[Yy]* ) info "Initiating the process";
break;;
[Nn]* ) exit 1;;
* ) info "Please answer yes or no.";;
esac
done
} # end function confirmUserAction
parseSubject()
{
local subject="$1"
parsedsubject=$(echo $subject|sed 's/\// /g;s/^ //g')
for i in ${parsedsubject}; do
case ${i%=*} in
'C' )
country=${i##*=}
;;
'ST' )
state=${i##*=}
;;
'L' )
locality=${i##*=}
;;
'O' )
organization=${i##*=}
;;
'OU' )
organizationalunit=${i##*=}
;;
'emailAddress' )
email=${i##*=}
;;
esac
done
}
sendMail()
{
mailcmd=$(which mailx)
if [[ x"$mailcmd" = "x" ]]; then
fatal "Cannot send email! please install mailutils for linux"
else
echo "SSL CSR attached." | $mailcmd -s "SSL certificate request" \
-t $email $ccemail -A ${workdir}/${cn}.csr \
&& info "mail sent" \
|| fatal "error in sending mail."
fi
}
genCSRfile()
{
info "Creating signed key request for ${cn}"
#Generate a key
openssl genrsa -des3 -passout pass:$password -out ${workdir}/${cn}.key 4096 -noout 2>/dev/null && echo -n "[DONE]" || fatal "unable to generate key"
#Create the request
info "Creating Certificate request for ${cn}"
openssl req -new -key ${workdir}/${cn}.key -passin pass:$password -sha1 -nodes \
-subj "/C=$country/ST=$state/L=$locality/O=$organization/OU=$organizationalunit/CN=$cn/emailAddress=$email" \
-out ${workdir}/${cn}.csr && echo -n "[DONE]" || fatal "unable to create request"
if [[ "${REMOVEPASSPHRASE:-true}" = 'true' ]]; then
#statements
#Remove passphrase from the key. Comment the line out to keep the passphrase
info "Removing passphrase from ${cn}.key"
openssl rsa -in ${workdir}/${cn}.key \
-passin pass:$password \
-out ${workdir}/${cn}.insecure 2>/dev/null \
&& echo -n "[DONE]" || fatal "unable to remove passphrase"
#swap the filenames
info "Swapping the ${cn}.key to secure"
mv ${workdir}/${cn}.key ${workdir}/${cn}.secure \
&& echo -n "[DONE]" || fatal "unable to perfom move"
info "Swapping insecure key to ${cn}.key"
mv ${workdir}/${cn}.insecure ${workdir}/${cn}.key \
&& echo -n "[DONE]" || fatal "unable to perform move"
else
info "Flag '-r' is set, passphrase will not be removed."
fi
}
printCSR()
{
if [[ -e ${workdir}/${cn}.csr ]] && [[ -e ${workdir}/${cn}.key ]]
then
echo -e "\n\n----------------------------CSR-----------------------------"
cat ${workdir}/${cn}.csr
echo -e "\n----------------------------KEY-----------------------------"
cat ${workdir}/${cn}.key
echo -e "------------------------------------------------------------\n"
else
fatal "CSR or KEY generation failed !!"
fi
}
### END Functions ###
#Check the number of arguments. If none are passed, print help and exit.
NUMARGS=$#
if [ $NUMARGS -eq 0 ]; then
fatal "$NUMARGS Arguments provided !!!! See usage with '-h'"
fi
#Organisational details
while getopts ":c:d:s:m:p:rhx" atype
do
case $atype in
c )
CFOUND=1
cn="$OPTARG"
;;
d )
yourdomain="$OPTARG"
;;
s )
SFOUND=1
subj="$OPTARG"
;;
p )
password="$OPTARG"
;;
r )
REMOVEPASSPHRASE='false'
;;
m )
MFOUND=1
ccemail="$OPTARG"
;;
x )
XFOUND=1
;;
h )
usage
;;
\? )
usage
;;
: )
fatal "Argument required !!! see \'-h\' for help"
;;
esac
done
shift $(($OPTIND - 1))
#### END CASE #### START MAIN ####
if [ $CFOUND -eq 1 ]
then
# take current dir as homedir by default.
checkperms ${homedir}
checkDomain
if [[ ! -d ${workdir} ]]
then
mkdir ${workdir:-${cn#*.}} 2>/dev/null && info "${workdir} created."
else
info "${workdir} exists."
fi # end workdir check
parseSubject "$subj"
genCSRfile
if [ $XFOUND -eq 0 ]
then
sleep 2
printCSR
fi # end x check
if [[ $MFOUND -eq 1 ]]; then
sendMail
fi
else
fatal "Nothing to do!"
fi # end common name check
##### END MAIN #####
This was originally published as the README in ssl-on-demand's GitHub repository and is reused with permission.
Comment now