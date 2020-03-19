Tools for monitoring, introvert inclusion, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

These tools are widely used in the tech industry, and they all have their benefits. Most of these solutions, however, require skilled implementation and ongoing manual maintenance that can be a burden for DevOps teams and a distraction from the business. There’s no one solution that can cater to all of your requirements, since each tool focuses on one or two specific aspects of observability and analysis. By mixing these tools together, you can derive a unique solution for your individual business needs.

The impact: If a container falls over in the cluster and there is no open source monitoring tool to see it, did it really happen?

An example is its inclusive team dynamics programme, which consists of both information and guidance on everyday practices. Each team is required to appoint an inclusion champion, who ensures all members are given the space to contribute to discussions. Leaders are also encouraged not to speak first during meetings.

The impact: If it is hard for you not to speak for a while in a meeting, that probably indicates you should be doing it more often. Will new WFH policies make this harder, or easier? Only time will tell.

The service connectivity capabilities that service mesh provides are conflicting with the API connectivity features that an API gateway provides. However, because the ones provided by service mesh are more inclusive (L4 + L7, all TCP traffic, not just HTTP and not just limited to APIs but to every service), they are in a way more complete. But as we can see from the diagram above, there are also use cases that service mesh does not provide, and that is the “API as a product” use case as well as the full API management lifecycle, which still belong to the API gateway pattern.

The impact: Another way of saying this is you can't make money from your service mesh directly, unlike your APIs.

While the cost of implementing OPA is a little high today, the technology pays for itself by providing more control and helping to secure systems. As OPA continues to be refined, we can expect implementation costs to fall, making an investment in OPA easier to justify.

The impact: Compliance is expensive; large investments in it only make sense if non-compliance is even more so.

