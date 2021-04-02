Read and write files with Groovy

Two common tasks that new programmers need to learn are how to read from and write to files stored on a computer. Some examples are when data and configuration files created in one application need to be read by another application, or when a third application needs to write info, warnings, and errors to a log file or to save its results for someone else to use.

Every language has a few different ways to read from and write to files. This article covers some of these details in the Groovy programming language , which is based on Java but with a different set of priorities that make Groovy feel more like Python. The first thing a new-to-Groovy programmer sees is that it is much less verbose than Java. The next observation is that it is (by default) dynamically typed. The third is that Groovy has closures, which are somewhat like lambdas in Java but provide access to the entire enclosing context (Java lambdas restrict what can be accessed).

My fellow correspondent Seth Kenlon has written about Java input and output (I/O). I'll jump off from his Java code to show you how it's done in Groovy.

Install Groovy

Since Groovy is based on Java, it requires a Java installation. You may be able to find a recent and decent version of Java and Groovy in your Linux distribution's repositories. Or you can install Groovy by following the instructions on Groovy's download page. A nice alternative for Linux users is SDKMan, which you can use to get multiple versions of Java, Groovy, and many other related tools. For this article, I'm using my distro's OpenJDK11 release and SDKMan's Groovy 3.0.7 release.

Read a file with Groovy

Start by reviewing Seth's Java program for reading files:

import java.io.File ;

import java.util.Scanner ;

import java.io.FileNotFoundException ;



public class Ingest {

public static void main ( String [ ] args ) {



try {

= new File ( "example.txt" ) ;

Scanner myScanner = new Scanner ( myFile ) ;

while ( myScanner. hasNextLine ( ) ) {

= myScanner. nextLine ( ) ;

System . out . println ( line ) ;

}

myScanner. close ( ) ;

} catch ( ex ) {

ex. printStackTrace ( ) ;

} //try

} //main

} //class Ingestmainargs File myFileScanner myScannerScannermyFilemyScanner. String linemyScanner.linemyScanner. FileNotFoundException exex.

Now I'll do the same thing in Groovy:

= new File ( 'example.txt' )

def myScanner = new Scanner ( myFile )

while ( myScanner. hasNextLine ( ) ) {

def line = myScanner. nextLine ( )

println ( line )

}

myScanner. close ( ) def myFiledef myScannerScannermyFilemyScanner.def linemyScanner.printlnlinemyScanner.

Groovy looks like Java but less verbose. The first thing to notice is that all those import statements are already done in the background. And since Groovy is partly intended to be a scripting language, by omitting the definition of the surrounding class and public static void main , Groovy will construct those things in the background.

The semicolons are also gone. Groovy supports their use but doesn't require them except in cases like when you want to put multiple statements on the same line. Aaaaaaaaand the single quotes—Groovy supports either single or double quotes for delineating strings, which is handy when you need to put double quotes inside a string, like this:

'"I like this Groovy stuff", he muttered to himself.'

Note also that try...catch is gone. Groovy supports try...catch but doesn't require it, and it will give a perfectly good error message and stack trace just like the ex.printStackTrace() call does in the Java example.

Groovy adopted the def keyword and inference of type from the right-hand side of a statement long before Java came up with the var keyword, and Groovy allows it everywhere. Aside from using def , though, the code that does the main work looks quite similar to the Java version. Oh yeah, except that Groovy also has this nice metaprogramming ability built in, which among other things, lets you write println() instead of System.out.println() . This similarity is way more than skin deep and allows Java programmers to get traction with Groovy very quickly.

And just like Python programmers are always looking for the pythonic way to do stuff, there is Groovy that looks like Java, and then there is… groovier Groovy. This solves the same problem but uses Groovy's with method to make the code more DRY ("don't repeat yourself") and to automate closing the input file:

new Scanner ( new File ( 'example.txt' ) ) . with {

while ( hasNextLine ( ) ) {

def line = nextLine ( )

println ( line )

}

} ScannerhasNextLinedef linenextLineprintlnline

What's between .with { and } is a closure body. Notice that you don't need to write myScanner.hasNextLine() nor myScanner.nextLine() as with exposes those methods directly to the closure body. Also the with gets rid of the need to code myScanner.close() and so we don't actually need to declare myScanner at all.

Run it:

groovy

Caught : java. io . FileNotFoundException : example. txt ( No such file or directory )

java. io . FileNotFoundException : example. txt ( No such file or directory )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . NativeConstructorAccessorImpl . newInstance0 ( Native Method )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . NativeConstructorAccessorImpl . newInstance ( NativeConstructorAccessorImpl. java : 62 )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . DelegatingConstructorAccessorImpl . newInstance ( DelegatingConstructorAccessorImpl. java : 45 )

at ingest1. run ( ingest1. groovy : 1 )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . NativeMethodAccessorImpl . invoke0 ( Native Method )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . NativeMethodAccessorImpl . invoke ( NativeMethodAccessorImpl. java : 62 )

at java. base / jdk. internal . reflect . DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl . invoke ( DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl. java : 43 )

$ $ groovy ingest1.Caughtjava.example.No such file or directoryjava.example.No such file or directoryat java.jdk.at java.jdk.NativeConstructorAccessorImpl.at java.jdk.DelegatingConstructorAccessorImpl.at ingest1.ingest1.at java.jdk.at java.jdk.NativeMethodAccessorImpl.at java.jdk.DelegatingMethodAccessorImpl.

Note the "file not found" exception; this is because there isn't a file called example.txt yet. Note also that the files are from things like java.io .

So I'll write something into that file…

Write data to a file with Groovy

Combining what I shared previously about, well, being "groovy":

new FileWriter ( "example.txt" , true ) . with {

write ( "Hello world

" )

flush ( )

} writeflush

Remember that true after the file name means "append to the file," so you can run this a few times:

$ groovy exgest. groovy

$ groovy exgest. groovy

$ groovy exgest. groovy

$ groovy exgest. groovy

Then you can read the results with ingest1.groovy :

$ groovy ingest1. groovy

Hello world

Hello world

Hello world

Hello world

$

The call to flush() is used because the with / write combo didn't do a flush before close. Groovy isn't always shorter!

Groovy resources

The Apache Groovy site has a lot of great documentation. Another great Groovy resource is Mr. Haki. And a really great reason to learn Groovy is to learn Grails, which is a wonderfully productive full-stack web framework built on top of excellent components like Hibernate, Spring Boot, and Micronaut.