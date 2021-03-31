Use this open source tool to monitor variables in Python | Opensource.com

Use this open source tool to monitor variables in Python

Watchpoints is a simple but powerful tool to help you with monitoring variables while debugging Python.

31 Mar 2021 Tian Gao Feed 1 comment
Looking back with binoculars
Image by : 
Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

When debugging code, you're often faced with figuring out when a variable changes. Without any advanced tools, you have the option of using print statements to announce the variables when you expect them to change. However, this is a very ineffective way because the variables could change in many places, and constantly printing them to a terminal is noisy, while printing them to a log file becomes unwieldy.

This is a common issue, but now there is a simple but powerful tool to help you with monitoring variables: watchpoints.

The watchpoint concept is common in C and C++ debuggers to monitor memories, but there's a lack of equivalent tools in Python. watchpoints fills in the gap.

Installing

To use it, you must first install it by using pip:

$ python3 -m pip install watchpoints

Using watchpoints in Python

For any variable you'd like to monitor, use the watch function on it.

from watchpoints import watch



a = 0

watch(a)

a = 1

As the variable changes, information about its value is printed to stdout:

====== Watchpoints Triggered ======



Call Stack (most recent call last):

  <module> (my_script.py:5):

> a = 1

a:

0

->

1

The information includes:

  • The line where the variable was changed.
  • The call stack.
  • The previous/current value of the variable.

It not only works with the variable itself, but it also works with object changes:

from watchpoints import watch



a = []

watch(a)

a = {} # Trigger

a["a"] = 2 # Trigger

The callback is triggered when the variable a is reassigned, but also when the object assigned to a is changed.

What makes it even more interesting is that the monitor is not limited by the scope. You can watch the variable/object anywhere you want, and the callback is triggered no matter what function the program is executing.

from watchpoints import watch



def func(var):

    var["a"] = 1



a = {}

watch(a)

func(a)

For example, this code prints:

====== Watchpoints Triggered ======



Call Stack (most recent call last):



  <module> (my_script.py:8):

> func(a)

  func (my_script.py:4):

> var["a"] = 1

a:

{}

->

{'a': 1}

The watch function can monitor more than a variable. It can also monitor the attributes and an element of a dictionary or list.

from watchpoints import watch



class MyObj:

    def __init__(self):

        self.a = 0



obj = MyObj()

d = {"a": 0}

watch(obj.a, d["a"]) # Yes you can do this

obj.a = 1 # Trigger

d["a"] = 1 # Trigger

This could help you narrow down to some specific objects that you are interested in.

If you are not happy about the format of the output, you can customize it. Just define your own callback function:

watch(a, callback=my_callback)



# Or set it globally



watch.config(callback=my_callback)

You can even bring up pdb when the trigger is hit:

watch.config(pdb=True)

This behaves similarly to breakpoint(), giving you a debugger-like experience.

If you don’t want to import the function in every single file, you can make it global by using install function:

watch.install() # or watch.install("func_name") and use it as func_name()

Personally, I think the coolest thing about watchpoints is its intuitive usage. Are you interested in some data? Just "watch" it, and you'll know when your variable changes.

Try watchpoints

I developed and maintain watchpoints on GitHub, and have released it under the licensed under Apache 2.0. Install it and use it, and of course contribution is always welcome.

magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

Learn to debug code with the GNU Debugger

Troubleshoot your code with the GNU Debugger. Download our new cheat sheet.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Dump truck rounding a turn in the road

Debug Linux using ProcDump

Check out Microsoft's open source tool for getting process information.
Gaurav Kamathe (Red Hat, Correspondent)
Colorful sound wave graph

Visualize multi-threaded Python programs with an open source tool

VizTracer traces concurrent Python programs to help with logging, debugging, and profiling.
Tian Gao

Topics

Python

About the author

Tian Gao - Author of VizTracer
More about me

Recommended reading

Python programming language logo with question marks
Access Python package index JSON APIs with requests
Computer laptop in space
Why I love using the IPython shell and Jupyter notebooks
Colorful sound wave graph
Visualize multi-threaded Python programs with an open source tool
Hands on a keyboard with a Python book
Learn Python dictionary values with Jupyter
video editing dashboard
Edit video on Linux with this Python app
Python in a coffee cup.
A guide to Python virtual environments with virtualenvwrapper

1 Comment, Register or Log in to post a comment.

subinsabu
Subin Sabu on 31 Mar 2021

Nice article.

Creative Commons License