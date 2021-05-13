3 features released in Python 3.1 you should use in 2021 | Opensource.com

3 features released in Python 3.1 you should use in 2021

Explore some of the underutilized but still useful Python features.

13 May 2021 Moshe Zadka (Correspondent) Feed
Python programming language logo with question marks
Image by : 

Opensource.com

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

This is the second in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.1 was first released in 2009, and even though it has been out for a long time, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three of them.

Thousands formatting

When formatting large numbers, it is common to place commas every three digits to make the number more readable (e.g., 1,048,576 is easier to read than 1048576). Since Python 3.1, this can be done directly when using string formatting functions:

"2 to the 20th power is {:,d}".format(2**20)
'2 to the 20th power is 1,048,576'

The ,d format specifier indicates that the number must be formatted with commas.

Counter class

The collections.Counter class, part of the standard library module collections, is a secret super-weapon in Python. It is often first encountered in simple solutions to interview questions in Python, but its value is not limited to that.

For example, find the five most common letters in the first eight lines of Humpty Dumpty's song:

hd_song = """

In winter, when the fields are white,

I sing this song for your delight.



In Spring, when woods are getting green,

I'll try and tell you what I mean.



In Summer, when the days are long,

Perhaps you'll understand the song.



In Autumn, when the leaves are brown,

Take pen and ink, and write it down.

"""
import collections



collections.Counter(hd_song.lower().replace(' ', '')).most_common(5)
[('e', 29), ('n', 27), ('i', 18), ('t', 18), ('r', 15)]

Executing packages

Python allows the -m flag to execute modules from the command line. Even some standard-library modules do something useful when they're executed; for example, python -m cgi is a CGI script that debugs the web server's CGI configuration.

However, until Python 3.1, it was impossible to execute packages like this. Starting with Python 3.1, python -m package will execute the __main__ module in the package. This is a good place to put debug scripts or commands that are executed mostly with tools and do not need to be short.

Python 3.0 was released over 11 years ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.

Hands on a keyboard with a Python book

3 features that debuted in Python 3.0 you should use now

Explore some of the underutilized but still useful Python features.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)
Code with green and blue binary background of ones and zeros

Why Python 4.0 won't be like Python 3.0

Newcomers to python-ideas occasionally make reference to the idea of "Python 4000" when proposing...
Nick Coghlan (Red Hat)
Snake charmer cartoon with a yellow snake and a blue snake

5 reasons why I love Python

These are a few of my favorite things about Python.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)

Topics

Python

About the author

Moshe sitting down, head slightly to the side. His t-shirt has Guardians of the Galaxy silhoutes against a background of sound visualization bars.
Moshe Zadka - Moshe has been involved in the Linux community since 1998, helping in Linux "installation parties". He has been programming Python since 1999, and has contributed to the core Python interpreter. Moshe has been a DevOps/SRE since before those terms existed, caring deeply about software reliability, build reproducibility and other such things. He has worked in companies as small as three people and as big as tens of thousands -- usually some place around where software meets system administration...
More about me

Recommended reading

Hands on a keyboard with a Python book
3 features that debuted in Python 3.0 you should use now
Hands on a keyboard with a Python book
Optimize your Python code with C
Looking back with binoculars
Use this open source tool to monitor variables in Python
Python programming language logo with question marks
Access Python package index JSON APIs with requests
Computer laptop in space
Why I love using the IPython shell and Jupyter notebooks
Colorful sound wave graph
Visualize multi-threaded Python programs with an open source tool
Creative Commons License