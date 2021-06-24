View statistics about your code with Tokei | Opensource.com

View statistics about your code with Tokei

Learn details about projects' programming languages and more.

24 Jun 2021 Sudeshna Sur (Red Hat, Correspondent) Feed
Recently, GitHub added a small indicator that shows details about projects, including what programming languages a project uses. Before this, it was hard for new contributors to know this type of information about the projects they were interested in.

This addition is helpful, but what if you want to know the same information about projects in your local repository? That's where Tokei comes in handy. It's a tool that tells you code statistics about a project, which is especially useful when you want to build a project with people who are proficient in different languages.

Exploring Tokei

According to its README, "Tokei is a program that displays statistics about your code. Tokei will show the number of files, total lines within those files and code, comments, and blanks grouped by language." The introduction to its v.12.1.0 release elaborates, "Tokei is a fast and accurate code analysis CLI tool and library, allowing you to easily and quickly see how many blank lines, comments, and lines of code are in your codebase." It can identify over 150 programming languages.

$ ./tokei ~/exa/src ~/Work/wildfly/jaxrs

==================

Language   Files Lines Code Comments Blank

Java        46    6135  4324  945     632

XML         23    5211  4839  473     224

---------------------------------

Rust

Markdown

-----------------------------------

Total

Install Tokei

To install Tokei in Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install tokei

To install it with Rust's Cargo package manager:

$ cargo install tokei

Use Tokei

To list code statistics for the current directory:

$ tokei

===============================================================================

 Language            Files        Lines         Code     Comments       Blanks

===============================================================================

 Ada                    10         2840         1681          560          599

 Assembly                4         2508         1509          458          541

 GNU Style Assembly      4         2751         1528          748          475

 Autoconf               16         2294         1153          756          385

 Automake                1           45           34            0           11

 BASH                    4         1895         1602          133          160

 Batch                   2            4            4            0            0

 C                     330       206433       150241        23402        32790

 C Header              342        60941        24682        29143         7116

 CMake                  48         4572         3459          548          565

 C#                      9         1615          879          506          230

 C++                     5          907          599          136          172

 Dockerfile              2           16           10            0            6

 Fish                    1           87           77            5            5

 HTML                    1          545          544            1            0

 JSON                    5         8995         8995            0            0

 Makefile               10          504          293           72          139

 Module-Definition      12         1183         1046           65           72

 MSBuild                 1          141          140            0            1

 Pascal                  4         1443         1016          216          211

 Perl                    2          189          137           16           36

 Python                  4         1257          949          112          196

 Ruby                    1           23           18            1            4

 Shell                  15         1860         1411          222          227

 Plain Text             35        29425            0        26369         3056

 TOML                   64         3180         2302          453          425

 Visual Studio Pro|     30        14597        14597            0            0

 Visual Studio Sol|      6          655          650            0            5

 XML                     1          116           95           17            4

 YAML                    2           81           56           12           13

 Zsh                     1           59           48            8            3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Markdown               55         4677            0         3214         1463

 |- C                    1            2            2            0            0

 |- Rust                19          336          268           20           48

 |- TOML                23           61           60            0            1

 (Total)                           5076          330         3234         1512

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Rust                  496       210966       188958         5348        16660

 |- Markdown           249        17676         1551        12502         3623

 (Total)                         228642       190509        17850        20283

===============================================================================

 Total                1523       566804       408713        92521        65570

===============================================================================

$

The following command prints out the supported languages and extensions:

$ tokei -l

ABNF

ABAP

ActionScript

Ada

Agda

Alex

Alloy

Arduino C++

AsciiDoc

ASN.1

ASP

ASP.NET

Assembly

GNU Style Assembly

If you run tokei on two files and specify their location as an argument, it prints the stats for individual files in a last-in-first-out format:

By default, tokei outputs only data about the languages used, but using the --files flag provides individual file statistics:

$ tokei ~/exa/src --files

===========================================================================================

 Language                              Files      Lines      Code             Comments     Blanks

===========================================================================================

 Rust                                   54          9339        7070             400       1869

 |- Markdown                            33          1306           0            1165        141

 (Total)                                           10645        7070        1565       2010

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 /home/ssur/exa/src/theme/default_theme.rs           130         107           0         23

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/times.rs            30          24           0          6

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/users.rs            98          76           0         22

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/size.rs            182         141           3         38

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/octal.rs           116          88           0         28

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/mod.rs              33          20           3         10

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/inode.rs            28          20           0          8

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/links.rs            87          65           0         22

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/groups.rs          123          93           0         30

 |ome/ssur/exa/src/output/render/filetype.rs          31          26           0          5

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/blocks.rs           57          40           0         17

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/render/git.rs             108          87           0         21

 |/ssur/exa/src/output/render/permissions.rs         204         160           3         41

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/grid.rs                    67          51           3         13

 /home/ssur/exa/src/output/escape.rs                  26          18           4          4

 /home/ssur/exa/src/theme/lsc.rs                     235         158          39         38

 /home/ssur/exa/src/options/theme.rs                 159         124           6         29

 /home/ssur/exa/src/options/file_name.rs              46          39           0          7

 /home/ssur/exa/src/options/flags.rs                  84          63           6         15

 /home/ssur/exa/src/fs/mod.rs                         10           8           0          2

 /home/ssur/exa/src/fs/feature/mod.rs                 33          25           0          8

-- /home/ssur/exa/src/output/time.rs ---------------------------------------------------------------

 |- Rust                                             215          170          5         40

 |- Markdown                                          28            0         25          3

Conclusion

I found it very easy to use tokei to learn more about my code statistics. Another good thing about tokei is that it can be used as a library, which makes it easy to integrate into other projects. Visit Tokei's Crate.io page and Docs.rs to learn more about its usage. If you would like to get involved, you can also contribute to Tokei through its GitHub repository.

Do you find Tokei useful? Let us know in the comments section below.

Topics

Programming

About the author

Sudeshna is from Kolkata and currently working for the Red Hat Middleware team in Pune, India. She loves to explore different open source projects and programs. She started contributing to Open Source a couple of years back as an Hacktober Participant since then she has been an avid blogger at Dzone on Python and Data Science. She enjoys her free time stargazing and loves continental cuisine. She is an RHCSA and is working her way to RHCA.
