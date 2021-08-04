Move files in the Linux terminal | Opensource.com

Move files in the Linux terminal

Use the mv command to move a file from one location to another.

04 Aug 2021 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Moving files
Image credits : 

CC BY-SA Seth Kenlon

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

To move a file on a computer with a graphical interface, you open the folder where the file is currently located, and then open another window to the folder you want to move the file into. Finally, you drag and drop the file from one to the other.

To move a file in a terminal, you use the mv command to move a file from one location to another.

$ mv example.txt ~/Documents



$ ls ~/Documents

example.txt

In this example, you've moved example.txt from its current folder into the Documents folder.

As long as you know where you want to take a file from and where you want to move it to, you can send files from any location to any location, no matter where you are. This can be a serious time saver compared to navigating through all the folders on your computer in a series of windows just to locate a file, and then opening a new window to where you want that file to go, and then dragging that file.

The mv command by default does exactly as it's told: it moves a file from one location to another. Should a file with the same name already exist in the destination location, it gets overwritten. To prevent a file from being overwritten without warning, use the --interactive (or -i for short) option:

$ mv -i example.txt ~/Documents

mv: overwrite '/home/tux/Documents/example.txt'?

 

Move around your computer

Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer

Learn to navigate from directory to directory in the Linux terminal.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Open a directory

How to open and close directories in the Linux terminal

Learn how to use the cd command to change directories with this Linux tutorial.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
List files on your computer

Use the Linux terminal to see what files are on your computer

Learn how to use the ls command to list files in the terminal with this Linux tutorial.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

Seth Kenlon
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is a UNIX geek, free culture advocate, independent multimedia artist, and D&D nerd. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project Slackermedia.
More about me

Recommended reading

Open ethernet cords.
Install OpenVPN on your Linux PC
Move around your computer
Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer
Person drinking a hot drink at the computer
Set up a VPN server on your Linux PC
Open a directory
How to open and close directories in the Linux terminal
List files on your computer
Use the Linux terminal to see what files are on your computer
Free disk space
Use df to check free disk space on Linux

1 Comment, Register or Log in to post a comment.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 04 Aug 2021

I don't know how mv works internally, but I think of it as carrying out 2 operations: first, copying the file to the new location, then deleting the original.
Another way to think of the mv command is that it renames a file. So, for example, you can leave a file in the same directory or move it to another, changing its name:
mv file.txt file_old.txt
mv file.txt Documents/file_old.txt

Creative Commons License