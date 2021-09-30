How I use Ansible and anacron for automation | Opensource.com

How I use Ansible and anacron for automation

With anacron, I can drop scripts and Ansible playbooks into place for all manner of trivial tasks.

30 Sep 2021 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed
Woman programming
Image by : 
WOCinTech Chat. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Automation is the great IT and DevOps ideal, but in my experience, anything that's not immediately convenient may as well not exist at all. There have been many times when I've come up with a pretty good solution for some task, and I'll even script it, but I stop short of making it literally automated because the infrastructure for easy automation doesn't exist on the machine I'm working on.

My favorite easy automation tool used to be the cron system—old, reliable, user-facing, and (aside from a scheduling syntax I can never commit to memory) simple. However, the problem with cron is that it assumes a computer is on 24 hours a day, every day. After missing one too many scheduled backups, I discovered anacron, the cron system based on timestamps rather than scheduled times. If your computer is off when a job would typically have run, anacron ensures that it's run when the computer is back on. Creating a job is as easy as dropping a shell script into one of three directories: cron.daily, cron.weekly, or cron.monthly (you can define more if you want). With anacron, I find myself dropping scripts and Ansible playbooks into place for all manner of trivial tasks, including pop-up reminders of upcoming due dates or events.

It's a simple and obvious solution to a modern problem, but it does me no good if anacron isn't installed on the computer.

Software setup with Ansible

Any time I set up a new computer, whether it's a laptop, workstation, or server, I install anacron. That's easy, but an anacron install only provides the anacron command. It doesn't set up the anacron user environment. So I created an Ansible playbook to set up what the user needs to use anacron and install the anacron command.

First, the standard Ansible boilerplate:

---

- hosts: localhost

  tasks:

Creating directories with Ansible

Next, I create the directory tree I use for anacron. You can think of this as a sort of transparent crontab.

    - name: create directory tree

      ansible.builtin.file:

        path: "{{ item }}"

        state: directory

      with_items:

        - '~/.local/etc/cron.daily'

        - '~/.local/etc/cron.weekly'

        - '~/.local/etc/cron.monthly'

        - '~/.var/spool/anacron'

The syntax of this might seem a little strange, but it's actually a loop. The with_items: directive defines four directories to create, and Ansible iterates over the ansible.builtin.file: directive once for each directory (the directory name populates the {{ item }} variable). As with everything in Ansible, there's no error or conflict if the directory already exists.

Copying files with Ansible

The ansible.builtin.copy module copies files from one location to another. For this to work, I needed to create a file called anacrontab. It's not an Ansible playbook, so I keep it in my ~/Ansible/data directory, where I keep support files for my playbooks.

    - name: copy anacrontab into place

      ansible.builtin.copy:

        src: ~/Ansible/data/anacrontab

        dest: ~/.local/etc/anacrontab

        mode: '0755'

My anacrontab file is simple and mimics the one some distributions install by default into /etc/anacron:

SHELL=/bin/sh

PATH=/sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin

1  0  cron.day    run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.daily/

7  0  cron.wek    run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.weekly/

30 0  cron.mon    run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.monthly/

Running anacron on login

Most Linux distributions configure anacron to read jobs from /etc/anacron. I mostly use anacron as a regular user, so I launch anacron from my login ~/.profile. I don't want to have to remember to configure that myself, so I have Ansible do it. I use the ansible.builtin.lineinfile module, which creates ~/.profile if it doesn't already exist and inserts the anacron launch line.

    - name: add local anacrontab to .profile

      ansible.builtin.lineinfile:

        path: ~/.profile

        regexp: '^/usr/sbin/anacron'

        line: '/usr/sbin/anacron -t ~/.local/etc/anacrontab'

        create: true

Installing anacron with Ansible

For most of my systems, the dnf module would work for package installation, but my workstation runs Slackware (which uses slackpkg), and sometimes a different Linux distro makes its way into my collection. The ansible.builtin.package module provides a generic interface to package installation, so I use it for this playbook. Luckily, I haven't come across a repo that names anacron anything but anacron, so for now, I don't have to account for potential differences in package names.

This is actually a separate play because package installation requires privilege escalation, provided by the becomes: true directive.

- hosts: localhost

  become: true

  tasks:

    - name: install anacron

      ansible.builtin.package:

        name: anacron

        state: present

Using anacron and Ansible for easy automation

To install anacron with Ansible, I run the playbook:

$ ansible-playbook ~/Ansible/setup-anacron.yaml

From then on, I can write shell scripts to perform some trivial but repetitive task and copy it into ~/.local/etc/cron.daily to have it automatically run once a day (or thereabouts). I also write Ansible playbooks for tasks such as cleaning out my downloads folder. I place my playbooks in ~/Ansible, which is where I keep my Ansible plays, and then create a shell script in ~/.local/etc/cron.daily to execute the play. It's easy, painless, and quickly becomes second nature.

Command line prompt

Use anacron for a better crontab

Instead of manually performing repetitive tasks, let Linux do them for you.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Filing cabinet for organization

How I keep my file folders tidy with Ansible

I try to use Ansible often, even for tasks that I know how to do with a shell script because I know that Ansible is easy to scale.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Text editor on a browser, in blue

10 Ansible modules you need to know

See examples and learn the most important modules for automating everyday tasks with Ansible.
Shashank Hegde (Red Hat)

Topics

Ansible
Linux

About the author

Seth Kenlon
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is a UNIX geek, free culture advocate, independent multimedia artist, and D&D nerd. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project Slackermedia.
More about me

Recommended reading

Person using a laptop
Make YAML as easy as it looks
Looking at a map
Using Ansible with REST APIs
Filing cabinet for organization
How I keep my file folders tidy with Ansible
Penguin driving a car with a yellow background
Install Java manually on Linux
Puzzle pieces coming together to form a computer screen
Manage CentOS Stream with Foreman
Coffee beans and a cup of coffee
Install Java from your Linux distribution's repositories
Creative Commons License