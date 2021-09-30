Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
How I use Ansible and anacron for automation | Opensource.com
How I use Ansible and anacron for automation
With anacron, I can drop scripts and Ansible playbooks into place for all manner of trivial tasks.
Subscribe now
Automation is the great IT and DevOps ideal, but in my experience, anything that's not immediately convenient may as well not exist at all. There have been many times when I've come up with a pretty good solution for some task, and I'll even script it, but I stop short of making it literally automated because the infrastructure for easy automation doesn't exist on the machine I'm working on.
My favorite easy automation tool used to be the cron system—old, reliable, user-facing, and (aside from a scheduling syntax I can never commit to memory) simple. However, the problem with cron is that it assumes a computer is on 24 hours a day, every day. After missing one too many scheduled backups, I discovered anacron, the cron system based on timestamps rather than scheduled times. If your computer is off when a job would typically have run, anacron ensures that it's run when the computer is back on. Creating a job is as easy as dropping a shell script into one of three directories:
cron.daily,
cron.weekly, or
cron.monthly (you can define more if you want). With anacron, I find myself dropping scripts and Ansible playbooks into place for all manner of trivial tasks, including pop-up reminders of upcoming due dates or events.
It's a simple and obvious solution to a modern problem, but it does me no good if anacron isn't installed on the computer.
Software setup with Ansible
Any time I set up a new computer, whether it's a laptop, workstation, or server, I install anacron. That's easy, but an anacron install only provides the anacron command. It doesn't set up the anacron user environment. So I created an Ansible playbook to set up what the user needs to use anacron and install the anacron command.
First, the standard Ansible boilerplate:
---
- hosts: localhost
tasks:
Creating directories with Ansible
Next, I create the directory tree I use for anacron. You can think of this as a sort of transparent crontab.
- name: create directory tree
ansible.builtin.file:
path: "{{ item }}"
state: directory
with_items:
- '~/.local/etc/cron.daily'
- '~/.local/etc/cron.weekly'
- '~/.local/etc/cron.monthly'
- '~/.var/spool/anacron'
The syntax of this might seem a little strange, but it's actually a loop. The
with_items: directive defines four directories to create, and Ansible iterates over the
ansible.builtin.file: directive once for each directory (the directory name populates the
{{ item }} variable). As with everything in Ansible, there's no error or conflict if the directory already exists.
Copying files with Ansible
The
ansible.builtin.copy module copies files from one location to another. For this to work, I needed to create a file called
anacrontab. It's not an Ansible playbook, so I keep it in my
~/Ansible/data directory, where I keep support files for my playbooks.
- name: copy anacrontab into place
ansible.builtin.copy:
src: ~/Ansible/data/anacrontab
dest: ~/.local/etc/anacrontab
mode: '0755'
My
anacrontab file is simple and mimics the one some distributions install by default into
/etc/anacron:
SHELL=/bin/sh
PATH=/sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin
1 0 cron.day run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.daily/
7 0 cron.wek run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.weekly/
30 0 cron.mon run-parts $HOME/.local/etc/cron.monthly/
Running anacron on login
Most Linux distributions configure anacron to read jobs from
/etc/anacron. I mostly use anacron as a regular user, so I launch anacron from my login
~/.profile. I don't want to have to remember to configure that myself, so I have Ansible do it. I use the
ansible.builtin.lineinfile module, which creates
~/.profile if it doesn't already exist and inserts the anacron launch line.
- name: add local anacrontab to .profile
ansible.builtin.lineinfile:
path: ~/.profile
regexp: '^/usr/sbin/anacron'
line: '/usr/sbin/anacron -t ~/.local/etc/anacrontab'
create: true
Installing anacron with Ansible
For most of my systems, the
dnf module would work for package installation, but my workstation runs Slackware (which uses
slackpkg), and sometimes a different Linux distro makes its way into my collection. The
ansible.builtin.package module provides a generic interface to package installation, so I use it for this playbook. Luckily, I haven't come across a repo that names
anacron anything but
anacron, so for now, I don't have to account for potential differences in package names.
This is actually a separate play because package installation requires privilege escalation, provided by the
becomes: true directive.
- hosts: localhost
become: true
tasks:
- name: install anacron
ansible.builtin.package:
name: anacron
state: present
Using anacron and Ansible for easy automation
To install anacron with Ansible, I run the playbook:
$ ansible-playbook ~/Ansible/setup-anacron.yaml
From then on, I can write shell scripts to perform some trivial but repetitive task and copy it into
~/.local/etc/cron.daily to have it automatically run once a day (or thereabouts). I also write Ansible playbooks for tasks such as cleaning out my downloads folder. I place my playbooks in
~/Ansible, which is where I keep my Ansible plays, and then create a shell script in
~/.local/etc/cron.daily to execute the play. It's easy, painless, and quickly becomes second nature.