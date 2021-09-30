How I use Ansible and anacron for automation

Automation is the great IT and DevOps ideal, but in my experience, anything that's not immediately convenient may as well not exist at all. There have been many times when I've come up with a pretty good solution for some task, and I'll even script it, but I stop short of making it literally automated because the infrastructure for easy automation doesn't exist on the machine I'm working on.

My favorite easy automation tool used to be the cron system—old, reliable, user-facing, and (aside from a scheduling syntax I can never commit to memory) simple. However, the problem with cron is that it assumes a computer is on 24 hours a day, every day. After missing one too many scheduled backups, I discovered anacron, the cron system based on timestamps rather than scheduled times. If your computer is off when a job would typically have run, anacron ensures that it's run when the computer is back on. Creating a job is as easy as dropping a shell script into one of three directories: cron.daily , cron.weekly , or cron.monthly (you can define more if you want). With anacron, I find myself dropping scripts and Ansible playbooks into place for all manner of trivial tasks, including pop-up reminders of upcoming due dates or events.

It's a simple and obvious solution to a modern problem, but it does me no good if anacron isn't installed on the computer.

Software setup with Ansible

Any time I set up a new computer, whether it's a laptop, workstation, or server, I install anacron. That's easy, but an anacron install only provides the anacron command. It doesn't set up the anacron user environment. So I created an Ansible playbook to set up what the user needs to use anacron and install the anacron command.

First, the standard Ansible boilerplate:

---

- hosts : localhost

tasks:

Creating directories with Ansible

Next, I create the directory tree I use for anacron. You can think of this as a sort of transparent crontab.

- name : create directory tree

ansible.builtin.file :

path : "{{ item }}"

state : directory

with_items :

- '~/.local/etc/cron.daily'

- '~/.local/etc/cron.weekly'

- '~/.local/etc/cron.monthly'

- '~/.var/spool/anacron'

The syntax of this might seem a little strange, but it's actually a loop. The with_items: directive defines four directories to create, and Ansible iterates over the ansible.builtin.file: directive once for each directory (the directory name populates the {{ item }} variable). As with everything in Ansible, there's no error or conflict if the directory already exists.

Copying files with Ansible

The ansible.builtin.copy module copies files from one location to another. For this to work, I needed to create a file called anacrontab . It's not an Ansible playbook, so I keep it in my ~/Ansible/data directory, where I keep support files for my playbooks.

- name : copy anacrontab into place

ansible.builtin.copy :

src : ~/Ansible/data/anacrontab

dest : ~/.local/etc/anacrontab

mode : '0755'

My anacrontab file is simple and mimics the one some distributions install by default into /etc/anacron :

SHELL = / bin / sh

PATH = / sbin: / bin: / usr / sbin: / usr / bin

1 0 cron.day run-parts $HOME / .local / etc / cron.daily /

7 0 cron.wek run-parts $HOME / .local / etc / cron.weekly /

30 0 cron.mon run-parts $HOME / .local / etc / cron.monthly /

Running anacron on login

Most Linux distributions configure anacron to read jobs from /etc/anacron . I mostly use anacron as a regular user, so I launch anacron from my login ~/.profile . I don't want to have to remember to configure that myself, so I have Ansible do it. I use the ansible.builtin.lineinfile module, which creates ~/.profile if it doesn't already exist and inserts the anacron launch line.

- name : add local anacrontab to .profile

ansible.builtin.lineinfile :

path : ~/.profile

regexp : '^/usr/sbin/anacron'

line : '/usr/sbin/anacron -t ~/.local/etc/anacrontab'

create : true

Installing anacron with Ansible

For most of my systems, the dnf module would work for package installation, but my workstation runs Slackware (which uses slackpkg ), and sometimes a different Linux distro makes its way into my collection. The ansible.builtin.package module provides a generic interface to package installation, so I use it for this playbook. Luckily, I haven't come across a repo that names anacron anything but anacron , so for now, I don't have to account for potential differences in package names.

This is actually a separate play because package installation requires privilege escalation, provided by the becomes: true directive.

- hosts : localhost

become : true

tasks :

- name : install anacron

ansible.builtin.package :

name : anacron

state : present

Using anacron and Ansible for easy automation

To install anacron with Ansible, I run the playbook:

$ ansible-playbook ~ / Ansible / setup-anacron.yaml