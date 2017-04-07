The power of open, inclusive decisions

An open decision can be a powerful decision. On March 30, 2017, the open organization community gathered on Twitter to discuss ways we can all make open decision-making more common in organizations everywhere.

Q1: What does open and inclusive decision making look like?

A1: A process that’s visible & accountable to everyone – iterate quickly by asking outsiders if it looks open & inclusive. #openorgchat https://t.co/Cs2e9bp828 — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A1 Clear & detailed communication, engaging diverse POV, collaboration, managing expectations along the way #OpenOrgChat #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A1: It broadens strategy to incorporate more voices, break down silos, and thread an idea through multiple stages openly #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A1: To me, it looks like a lot of discussions with a lot of people, in open forums, that lead to a decision #openorgchat — Sam Knuth (@samfw) March 30, 2017

A1: Inviting all stakeholders to give input, seeking diverse perspectives, being open to changing your mind #OpenOrgChat — DeLisa Alexander (@delisaatredhat) March 30, 2017

A1: Engaging many different people to help you make the best possible decision. Being transparent about the rationale. #openorgchat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A1: Open and Inclusive decisions - look like a gourmet meal -starts with a big kitchen mess, ends up fantastic! #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A1: It's not pretty or easy to do. Basics includes transparency, context, and sharing constraints. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/GOYco9belC — Jason Hibbets (@jhibbets) March 30, 2017

A1: Cognitive diversity among team members and no rank-pulling #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/m9QQpAHb8V — Amy Gaskins (@AmyVGaskins) March 30, 2017

A1: Methods of communication that don't look like copies of your organizational hierarchy. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/uQDuahARq0 — Maria Patterson (@OpenScienceCafe) March 30, 2017

Q2: What's the difference between an open decision-making process and a closed one?

A2: The key difference is a clear interface for how people can influence decisions. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A2 Participation at varying levels vs. leader-only decision-making #OpenOrgChat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A2 Feels like the diff. between getting power to actively shape your future vs waiting until stuff happens w/ you #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A2: A closer one is run by fear - fear that someone will steal or change your idea. An open one takes faith and confidence. #OpenOrgChat — AK Kerani (@AKKerani) March 30, 2017

A2: Closed decisions feel like they pop out of nowhere- More a 'thou shalt' than a 'hey let's do this together' open decision #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A2: Open=stakeholders+interested parties have influence. Closed=the "oligarchy" tells others what they come up with. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/O8B6teqoFb — ashcrow (@ashcrow) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A2: Open means you have visibility into the process to the extent possible. Closed means it's a black box. #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

Q3: What's the most important benefit of being transparent in your decision-making process?

A3: Others can make ‘pull requests’ to provide improvements. Also, transparency encourages safety for reticent participants. #openorgchat https://t.co/xxzxaxzFo2 — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A3: Many benefits. You bring diversified input to the process which gets better results. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A3: People can understand the why of the decision & gain knowledge for future use #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A3. For me it's buy in and support for acting on the decision (that comes built in with open decisions) #openorgchat — Sam Knuth (@samfw) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A3: You learn that you don’t know as much as you thought you did…and soon enough to fix things. :-) #OpenOrgChat — DeLisa Alexander (@delisaatredhat) March 30, 2017

Q3 ooo important bennie ...hmm, I'd go w maximizing engagement. I may not agree w/ the decision, but I felt heard #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A3: At the executive level, it clearly shows your intentions aren't political and that's HUGE. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/GiwZZ2Ljpd — Amy Gaskins (@AmyVGaskins) March 30, 2017

A3: You can very quickly find out if you are heading in the wrong direction. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/KRLXe0KOdr — Maria Patterson (@OpenScienceCafe) March 30, 2017

Q4: What's the most important benefit of being inclusive as you make decisions?

A4: Diversity of opinion/background/mindset allows for well-rounded & creative decisions – a strategic business differentiator. #openorgchat https://t.co/8eolLwJWuv — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A4. Greatest benefit is to expand your horizon and see new and different alternatives #openorgchat — Jeff Mackanic (@mackanic) March 30, 2017

A4: Getting POVs that normally would be missed. I feel it helps produce the best outcome. It may take longer, but quality++ #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/zOH8HcyVpj — ashcrow (@ashcrow) March 30, 2017

A4: kind of a squishy answer, but it's allowed me to apply openness/ inclusion to every area of my life - work/ family/ friends #openorgchat https://t.co/74Eq9ZeBK5 — JP Sherman (@jpsherman) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A4: You might be the smartest person in the room, but you'll never be as smart as the whole room working together! #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A4: goes back to what others said -ya don't know what ya don't know - inclusive/diverse group helps find your blind spots #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A4 Feels good & people learn that every voice is heard and important, which leads to trust, engagement and commitment #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A4: I think the previous benefits really apply here more broadly. Inclusivity breeds a few other distinctive benefits though. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A4: In other orgs, it was common to gripe about decisions. In open orgs, we have the power & agency to say, "lets fix this" #openorgchat — JP Sherman (@jpsherman) March 30, 2017

Q5: What do you find most challenging about open decision-making? What are the barriers to practicing it?

A5: Habits are hard to break. Open is harder, so it takes discipline & belief to realize open & diverse benefits trump speed. #openorgchat https://t.co/zf3SbdS1fS — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A5: A few: strategically, having both top-down permission and bottom-up tactical support. Also, it takes time, patience needed. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A5 Challenge to start & have patience & endurance to evolve, engage & proceed. Not just as team or community, but as person #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A5: The initial practice of education all on open decision-making to become new habit #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A5: A big blocker is often people who are risk averse to cultural change. So, building alliances takes nuance and time. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A5: keeping the decision process from becoming open-ended - iterate - try/test/fix/ repeat vs endless upfront churn #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A5 Barriers in your own mind, believing to know things better & thinking achieving consensus is too complex & waste of time #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

a5. it takes a lot of active work that can feel exhausting. Time and difficulty of getting feedback are challenges #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/xFghgqG4ME — Sam Knuth (@samfw) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A5: Takes more time upfront, and it can be hard to convince yourself every time that it’s worth the investment. (But it is!) #OpenOrgChat — DeLisa Alexander (@delisaatredhat) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A5: that data can only tell you so much, people are relational so you will need to put a "stake in the ground" and move on it. #OpenOrgChat — Richard Sink (@Richard_Sink) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A5: Having the discipline to stick to your timeline (and not iterate endlessly) AND the flexibility to shift when appropriate #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A5: The final decision maker. :) You can control the process and limit the conversation without limiting who is involved. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/FV0oiYh7C8 — Maria Patterson (@OpenScienceCafe) March 30, 2017

Q6: When is the best time to bring people into a decision-making process?

A6: Early is better, but have at least an idea ‘scaffolding' of what you’re aiming for. ‘Release early, release often.’ #openorgchat https://t.co/3mMoNu7JEV — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A6: When introducing this model to an org, choose a small team from across the org and bring them in. Optimize for quality. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

A6: As early as possible. What you assume the end result should be could be way different once you get more POVs involved. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/w7rVASXmif — ashcrow (@ashcrow) March 30, 2017

A6: Set parameters & define goal, then release as early as possible for engagement #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A6: Early and often! Provide a proposal or something to react to as early as possible. #OpenOrgChat — DeLisa Alexander (@delisaatredhat) March 30, 2017

A6 Directly. Benefits existing teams w/ fresh input patterns & newcomer learning from others that are already experienced #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A6: I open up my projects.

1: when I can describe it in 2-3 minutes

2: when i have an idea of the questions that'll be asked #openorgchat https://t.co/bRtkkhfj6y — JP Sherman (@jpsherman) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A6: As soon as anything starts to take shape. This helps avoid fixating on one option too early, before you have input. #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A6: asap. sometimes it helps even formulating the right question -am deciding on something trivial vs needed/priority #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

a6. It is a continual thing. We should never be closed at any time in the process. Discipline around this is hard. #openorgchat https://t.co/k9YjrASdvx — Sam Knuth (@samfw) March 30, 2017

A6: Have a general plan in place, then bring stakeholders in. Please don't fly the plane without a map or while building it! #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/shWTZ7qFAL — Amy Gaskins (@AmyVGaskins) March 30, 2017

Q7: Should leaders still include people in the decision-making process when they already know the best course to take? How?

A7: Good leaders look for ‘sanity checks’ of their ideas & they cultivate differing & diverse opinions to reach better answers. #openorgchat https://t.co/oMbExfizH7 — Guy Martin (@guyma) March 30, 2017

A7: Yes. Open the info for review so that understanding can happen. No surprises. #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A7: YES! They could be wrong, human and fallible. Leaders should expose their thought process for review, be open to change #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/h0pTlAqFRm — ashcrow (@ashcrow) March 30, 2017

A7: Good leaders recognize they may NOT know the best course & value that sanity check of an open decision #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A7 Yes, Because there may be an option that you haven't considered or know about #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/LZ75yrcdKI — Jason Hibbets (@jhibbets) March 30, 2017

A7: No. If the decision is made then you need change management not open decision making. Honesty/transparency are key #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/8iPn8tqqDG — Jeff Mackanic (@mackanic) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A7: Be open about why you feel confident about the decision, and include people, because you might be wrong! #OpenOrgChat — DeLisa Alexander (@delisaatredhat) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A7 Yes! Don't hide that you think you know the right answer. And be open to hearing something that changes your mind. #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A7: As a general rule, leaders should be "influencing" change, not mandating it. So, influence people to the right path. #OpenOrgChat — Jono Bacon (@jonobacon) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A7. Definitely! It builds buy in and builds trust. It also confirms what you think you know. #OpenOrgChat — Billy Foss (@billyfoss) March 30, 2017

Q8: What strategies can leaders use to incorporate voices they don't hear into the decision-making process?

A8: Personally seek out the underrepresented to engage them. Make it personal. #openorgchat — Jen Kelchner (@JenKelchner) March 30, 2017

A8: this is the answer that requires actual legwork. leaders need to know their people, what they do. consistently & honestly #openorgchat https://t.co/rzY5Zi7WSl — JP Sherman (@jpsherman) March 30, 2017

A8 Everyday ☺ working in #OpenSource Community means making open decisions, speeds up the development process in the long run #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A8: Actively seek out the perspectives of others. Listen, really listen. Ask more than once for input. Create a safe place. #openorgchat — Carol Willing (@WillingCarol) March 30, 2017

A8: Don't fish for voices, go get them. Just throwing it out there isn't enough. #OpenOrgChat https://t.co/QAw9gDRmCy — ashcrow (@ashcrow) March 30, 2017

@openorgbook A8: Reach out to them directly, ideally 1:1, and ask their opinion. Ask specific questions. And listen! #OpenOrgChat — Rebecca Fernandez (@ruhbehka) March 30, 2017

A8 Some ppl don't like the spotlight. Provide more than voice channels. Written input can be often more precise. #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017

A8: also -actively seek out the channels of resistance. There's a reason behind that resistance, and you need to understand it #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

Q9: What materials and resources do you recommend to leaders looking to practice open decision-making?

A9: Open Source communities, @opensourceway website etc. See where it's being done, learn from it #openorgchat — Sandra McCann (@sc_mccann) March 30, 2017

A9: Harvard Negotiation Project blog and materials https://t.co/didyQB0S5l #openorgchat — Carol Willing (@WillingCarol) March 30, 2017

A9 Practically, choose a nice & welcoming #Open Source Community and start collaborating 😊 #OpenOrgChat — Mark Krake (@markkrake) March 30, 2017