The power of open, inclusive decisions

On March 30, 2017, the open organization community gathered on Twitter to discuss open decision making.

An open decision can be a powerful decision. On March 30, 2017, the open organization community gathered on Twitter to discuss ways we can all make open decision-making more common in organizations everywhere.

Q1: What does open and inclusive decision making look like?

Q2: What's the difference between an open decision-making process and a closed one?

Q3: What's the most important benefit of being transparent in your decision-making process?

Q4: What's the most important benefit of being inclusive as you make decisions?

Q5: What do you find most challenging about open decision-making? What are the barriers to practicing it?

Q6: When is the best time to bring people into a decision-making process?

Q7: Should leaders still include people in the decision-making process when they already know the best course to take? How?

Q8: What strategies can leaders use to incorporate voices they don't hear into the decision-making process?

Q9: What materials and resources do you recommend to leaders looking to practice open decision-making?

