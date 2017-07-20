Introducing the Open Organization Maturity Model
How open is your organization?
Get the newly published framework any organization can use to become more transparent, inclusive, adaptable, collaborative, and communal.
The open organization community at Opensource.com is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its newest resource: The Open Organization Maturity Model.
The Open Organization maturity model is a framework any organization can use to become more transparent, inclusive, adaptable, collaborative, and communal. It outlines steps that individuals, teams, and organizations can take to critically examine their organizational practices and chart their progress toward becoming a more open organization. You'll find it online—both at Opensource.com and on GitHub.
The Open Organization Maturity Model is a community-driven, collaborative effort from the Open Organization Ambassadors, and it builds on the group's Open Organization Definition. Both documents are available under a Creative Commons license.
The ambassadors welcome your feedback on the model, either in the comments on this announcement or via the community's GitHub organization.
