Top 5: Shell scripting, the Cinnamon Linux desktop environment, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight how to get started with shell scripting, open leadership, the Cinnamon Linux desktop environment, contributing to the Mozilla project, and writing web apps with R using Shiny.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. How to get started contributing to Mozilla by Moin Shaikh

Learn how to contribute to one of the largest and most popular open source projects on the web: Mozilla.

4. How to write web apps in R with Shiny by D Ruth Bavousett

Shiny is a toolkit from RStudio and the R programming language that makes creating web applications much easier.

3. 5 resolutions to become a more open leader in 2017 by Jim Whitehurst

Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst explains why this year, he is even more committed than ever to showing others how a culture of openness can reinvigorate an organization and generate new opportunities for innovation.

2. 10 reasons to use Cinnamon as your Linux desktop environment by David Both

Cinnamon is a Linux desktop environment reminiscent of GNOME 2 that offers flexibility, speed, and a slew of features.

1. Getting starting with shell scripting by Seth Kenlon

Learn how to create, test, and debug scripts with our getting started tutorial.​

Bonus: What is your favorite Linux distribution?

Go vote in our annual poll to let us know what Linux distro you prefer, and why.