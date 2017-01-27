Top 5 articles of the week for January 27

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen Wike Huger is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the publication calendar, coordinates the editing team, and guides new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
» More about me

Top 5: Solid state drives in Linux, Brotli compression algorithm, and more

Posted 27 Jan 2017 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)Feed
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's Top 5, we highlight solid state drives in Linux; a new compression algorithm for faster Internet; Python and successive approximation; rsync to back up your Linux system; the shift method and custom functions for shell scripting.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Shell scripting: An introduction to the shift method and custom functions

In his first post on the subject, Getting started with shell scripting, Seth Kenlon covered the basics. In this article, he expands on the shift method of parsing options and creating custom functions.

4. Using rsync to back up your Linux system

Author David Both says, "Without good backups and a well-planned backup policy and process, it is a near certainty that sooner or later some critical data will be irretrievably lost."

3. Python and successive approximation

Greg Pittman shows us how to do successive approximation in Python with this example script.

2. Brotli: A new compression algorithm for faster Internet

Former OpenStack community manager Stefano Maffulli brings us this article. He says, "While the Brotli algorithm was announced by Google in September 2015, only recently have the majority of web browsers adopted it."

1. Solid state drives in Linux: Enabling TRIM for SSDs

In this article, learn how solid state drives differ from traditional hard drives and what it means for configuring your Linux system.

Enter our giveaway

The last day to enter to win a LulzBot Mini 3D printer in our giveaway is January 29. Enter today!

Creative Commons License

Tags

Top 5

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen Wike Huger is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the publication calendar, coordinates the editing team, and guides new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
» More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5
Top 5: Shell scripting, the Cinnamon Linux desktop environment, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Most common Linux issues, Exercism for programming skills, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Hot programming trends, How Linux got to be Linux, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Picking the new Bash logo, 9 lessons from Linux kernel development, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Interactive calculator for the Linux command-line, ten tools for sysadmins, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Amazon Echo alternatives, a tutorial on the /dev directory on Linux, and more

Comment now