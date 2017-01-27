Top 5: Solid state drives in Linux, Brotli compression algorithm, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight solid state drives in Linux; a new compression algorithm for faster Internet; Python and successive approximation; rsync to back up your Linux system; the shift method and custom functions for shell scripting.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Shell scripting: An introduction to the shift method and custom functions

In his first post on the subject, Getting started with shell scripting, Seth Kenlon covered the basics. In this article, he expands on the shift method of parsing options and creating custom functions.

4. Using rsync to back up your Linux system

Author David Both says, "Without good backups and a well-planned backup policy and process, it is a near certainty that sooner or later some critical data will be irretrievably lost."

3. Python and successive approximation

Greg Pittman shows us how to do successive approximation in Python with this example script.

2. Brotli: A new compression algorithm for faster Internet

Former OpenStack community manager Stefano Maffulli brings us this article. He says, "While the Brotli algorithm was announced by Google in September 2015, only recently have the majority of web browsers adopted it."

1. Solid state drives in Linux: Enabling TRIM for SSDs

In this article, learn how solid state drives differ from traditional hard drives and what it means for configuring your Linux system.

