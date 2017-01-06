Top 5: Hot programming trends, How Linux got to be Linux, and more

I took a break in December from the Top 5 to refresh and reflect. It was great, but I'm excited to be back with you. So, in this week's edition, the first of 2017, I bring you the 5 articles from the past three weeks (December 16 - January 6) that have topped the charts with readers.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Top open source creative tools in 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-open-source-creative-t...

Máirín Duffy is a principal interaction designer at Red Hat. She tells us about her favorite open source tools to manipulate images, edit audio, and animate stories.

4. Top 10 open source projects of 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-10-open-source-projects

In our annual list of the year's top open source projects, we look back at popular projects our writers covered in 2016, plus favorites our Community Moderators picked.

3. 4 hot skills for Linux pros in 2017

https://opensource.com/article/17/1/yearbook-4-hot-skills-linux-pros-2017

Shawn Powers of CBT Nuggets tells us that the definition of a Linux expert is constantly changing, so in this article he shares what he thinks are the four vital skills for a Linux pro today.

2. Hot programming trends in 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-programming-trends-2016

Get an overview of the year's hottest languages for AI projects and containers, new languages, and more programming trends.

1. How Linux got to be Linux: Test driving 1993-2003 distros

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-linux-test-driving-distros

Seth Kenlon revisits the early release of 7 Linux distros to get a picture of what progress Linux has made over the years.

Honorable mention

50 ways to avoid getting hacked in 2017

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-50-ways-avoid-getting-hacked

Dan Walsh works on SELinux at Red Hat. In this article, he shares 50 ways sysadmins and laypeople can avoid getting hacked.