Top 5 articles of the week for January 6

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen Wike Huger is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the publication calendar, coordinates the editing team, and guides new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
» More about me

Top 5: Hot programming trends, How Linux got to be Linux, and more

Posted 06 Jan 2017 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)Feed
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Image by : 

opensource.com

I took a break in December from the Top 5 to refresh and reflect. It was great, but I'm excited to be back with you. So, in this week's edition, the first of 2017, I bring you the 5 articles from the past three weeks (December 16 - January 6) that have topped the charts with readers.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Top open source creative tools in 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-open-source-creative-t...

Máirín Duffy is a principal interaction designer at Red Hat. She tells us about her favorite open source tools to manipulate images, edit audio, and animate stories.

4. Top 10 open source projects of 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-10-open-source-projects

In our annual list of the year's top open source projects, we look back at popular projects our writers covered in 2016, plus favorites our Community Moderators picked.

3. 4 hot skills for Linux pros in 2017

https://opensource.com/article/17/1/yearbook-4-hot-skills-linux-pros-2017

Shawn Powers of CBT Nuggets tells us that the definition of a Linux expert is constantly changing, so in this article he shares what he thinks are the four vital skills for a Linux pro today.

2. Hot programming trends in 2016

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-top-programming-trends-2016

Get an overview of the year's hottest languages for AI projects and containers, new languages, and more programming trends.

1. How Linux got to be Linux: Test driving 1993-2003 distros

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-linux-test-driving-distros

Seth Kenlon revisits the early release of 7 Linux distros to get a picture of what progress Linux has made over the years.

Honorable mention

50 ways to avoid getting hacked in 2017

https://opensource.com/article/16/12/yearbook-50-ways-avoid-getting-hacked

Dan Walsh works on SELinux at Red Hat. In this article, he shares 50 ways sysadmins and laypeople can avoid getting hacked.

Creative Commons License

Tags

Top 5

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen Wike Huger is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the publication calendar, coordinates the editing team, and guides new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
» More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Picking the new Bash logo, 9 lessons from Linux kernel development, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Interactive calculator for the Linux command-line, ten tools for sysadmins, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Amazon Echo alternatives, a tutorial on the /dev directory on Linux, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Python vs. R, Intro to Eclipse Che, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Eclipse Che, open source at Capital One, and more
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
Top 5: Vim's 25th year, dashboard tools for visualizing data, and more

Comment now