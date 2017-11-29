Although you hear a lot about containers and Kubernetes these days, there's a lot of mystery around them. In her Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2017, "From 0 to Kubernetes," Amy Chen clears up the confusion.

Amy, a software engineer at Rancher Labs, describes containers as baby computers living inside another computer that are suffering an "existential crisis" as they try to figure out their place in the world. Kubernetes is the way all those baby computers are organized.

Because it all makes sense when Amy describes it, watch her talk from All Things Open in this video:

