Top 5: Kubernetes on the Raspberry Pi, Securing your Raspberry Pi, and more

Jen Wike Huger
Posted 24 Mar 2017 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)Feed
In this week's Top 5, we highlight Kubernetes on the Raspberry Pi, securing your Raspberry Pi, services for securing your email, making things cheaper with your 3D printer, and why users choose Linux and open source software.

5. Why do you use Linux and open source software?

LinuxQuestions.org readers share reasons they use Linux and open source technologies. How will Opensource.com readers respond?

4. How buying a 3D printer can save you money

The author walks us through how he created a Wonder Woman-themed set of ski wax racks for his daughter for less than $5. (Store cost $125)

3. Two open source secure email services

Keep your email private with the help of these two open source services for securing your email.

2. How to secure your Raspberry Pi

Find out what sensible steps you can take to protect your Raspberry Pi and other IoT devices.

1. How to deploy Kubernetes on the Raspberry Pi

In a few steps, learn how to set up your Raspberry Pi with Kubernetes using Weave Net.

Jen Wike Huger
