Top 5 articles for the week of August 25, 2017

Top 5: A powerful sysadmin tool, deploying serverless apps with Ansible, and more

We round up five of the week's most popular articles.

25 Aug 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Top 5 articles for the week of August 25, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we take a look at the Foreman sysadmin tool, tips for building more open startups, an open source game jam, and more.

This week's top articles

5. How to get started with the Foreman sysadmin tool

Amit Das explains that as your organization grows, so does your workload—and the IT resources required to manage it. There is no "one-size-fits-all" system management solution, but a centralized, open source tool such as Foreman can help you manage your company's IT assets.

4. 4 open principles for building a better startup

Mark Krake explains how successful startups develop organizations with long-term strategies in mind. Startups really should think about—and prepare the groundwork for—their own company culture from beginning so they can scale it over time as they grow.

3. Announcing Open Jam, a game jam created with open source in mind

Creators Jared Sprague and Michael Clayton write about Open Jam, a game jam with heart, in this announcement article. Participants will build an open source game in 72 hours or less, play and judge other games, and compete for a chance to have their creation featured at All Things Open, a premier open source conference in Raleigh, North Carolina October 23-24.

2. Manage your finances with LibreOffice Calc

If you're like most people, you don't have a bottomless bank account. You probably need to watch your monthly spending carefully. Community moderator Scott Nesbitt explains how you can use LibreOffice Calc to accomplish the task.

1. Using Ansible for deploying serverless applications

Ansible is designed as the simplest deployment tool that actually works. What that means is that it's not a full programming language. You write YAML templates that define tasks and list whatever tasks you need to automate your job.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

Announcing Open Jam
Announcing Open Jam, a game jam created with open source in mind
Top 5 articles for the week of August 18, 2017
Top 5: Testing in production, browser hacks, salary negotiation, and more
The LulzBot Taz 6 and LulzBot Mini 3D printers
We're giving away FOUR LulzBot 3D printers
Top 5 articles for the week of August 11, 2017
Top 5: 13 years of OpenStreetMap, Linux-powered guitar amps, and more
Top 10 and highlights: July review
Top 10 and highlights: July review
Top 5: August 4, 2017
Top 5: Lightweight email clients, Raspberry Pi in education, net neutrality, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License