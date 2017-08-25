Top 5 articles for the week of August 25, 2017
Top 5: A powerful sysadmin tool, deploying serverless apps with Ansible, and more
We round up five of the week's most popular articles.
In this week's top 5, we take a look at the Foreman sysadmin tool, tips for building more open startups, an open source game jam, and more.
This week's top articles
5. How to get started with the Foreman sysadmin tool
Amit Das explains that as your organization grows, so does your workload—and the IT resources required to manage it. There is no "one-size-fits-all" system management solution, but a centralized, open source tool such as Foreman can help you manage your company's IT assets.
4. 4 open principles for building a better startup
Mark Krake explains how successful startups develop organizations with long-term strategies in mind. Startups really should think about—and prepare the groundwork for—their own company culture from beginning so they can scale it over time as they grow.
3. Announcing Open Jam, a game jam created with open source in mind
Creators Jared Sprague and Michael Clayton write about Open Jam, a game jam with heart, in this announcement article. Participants will build an open source game in 72 hours or less, play and judge other games, and compete for a chance to have their creation featured at All Things Open, a premier open source conference in Raleigh, North Carolina October 23-24.
2. Manage your finances with LibreOffice Calc
If you're like most people, you don't have a bottomless bank account. You probably need to watch your monthly spending carefully. Community moderator Scott Nesbitt explains how you can use LibreOffice Calc to accomplish the task.
1. Using Ansible for deploying serverless applications
Ansible is designed as the simplest deployment tool that actually works. What that means is that it's not a full programming language. You write YAML templates that define tasks and list whatever tasks you need to automate your job.
