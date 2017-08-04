Top 5: August 4, 2017

Top 5: Lightweight email clients, Raspberry Pi in education, net neutrality, and more

VM Brasseur profile photo 04 Aug 2017 VM (Vicky) Brasseur Feed 2 comments
Top 5: August 4, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we come to you from PyCon AU in Melbourne, Australia!

5. Opposing net neutrality threatens the viability of open source communities

Number five this week comes to us from Nate Levesque, who brings us an overview of the current net neutrality debate, including the impact that losing net neutrality could have on free and open source software.

4. A quick guide to types in functional programming

In this article Kiko Fernandez-Reyes introduces the functional programming concepts of union, tagged unions, and algebraic data types and when you should use each type in your code.

3. 7 mistakes you're probably making

Coming in at number three, it's Opensource.com community moderator Jono Bacon with a list of seven mistakes your open source project may be making right now. Jono shares how each of these mistakes can affect your project and how you can avoid or fix them.

2. 5 ways to use Raspberry Pi in the classroom

Community moderator Don Watkins' article, "5 Ways to Use Raspberry Pi in the classroom," is this week's number two article. Don provides tips for integrating Raspberry Pi in a classroom environment and also shares a lot of links with instructions on how to get started.

1. 4 lightweight email alternatives to Thunderbird

Coming in at number one this week is community moderator Scott Nesbitt. If you use Thunderbird but are looking for something a little more lightweight, Scott has you covered. In this article he reviews four different Linux-compatible email clients. From IMAP-only Trojita to text-only Alpine, there's an email client out there for every need.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

VM Brasseur profile photo
VM (Vicky) Brasseur - VM (aka Vicky) is a manager of technical people, projects, processes, products and p^Hbusinesses. In her more than 18 years in the tech industry she has been an analyst, programmer, product manager, software engineering manager, and director of software engineering. Currently she is a consultant advising companies on open source strategy, policy, and procedures. VM blogs at anonymoushash.vmbrasseur.com and tweets at @vmbrasseur.
More about me

Recommended reading

The Opensource.com preview for August
Productivity hacks, back to school tools and tips, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: 20 Linux commands, Raspberry Pi clock, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: dwm Linux window manager, why be a sysadmin, and more
Opensource.com's IRC Cheat Sheet
Learn IRC commands with new cheat sheet
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Linux containers evolution, Bash prompt tips, and more
Top 10 and highlights: June review
Top 10 and highlights: June review

2 Comments

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 04 Aug 2017

Great Job Vicky! I loved the diversity of the presenters.

Vote up!
1
vmbrasseur
VM (Vicky) Brasseur on 04 Aug 2017

Thank you, Don! It was easy to find great presenters at PyCon AU. The conf is bubbling over with lovely people.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License