Top 5: Your first programming language, running Windows apps on Linux, and more

In this week's top 5, we take a look at open organizations, programming languages, and Linux.

This week's top articles

Erik Kieckhafer shares how transparency has changed the way he works, making him more accountable and more responsive.

Anderson Silva describes how he customizes new Fedora installations and gives you the tools to make yours just how you want it.

Editor Jason Baker introduces three frameworks that help you make desktop applications in Python.

Editor Jason Baker shares different ways you can run Windows-only software on your Linux machines.

The team asks what your first programming language was. Mine was Basic.