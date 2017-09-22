Top 5 articles for the week of September 22, 2017

Top 5: Emacs and Vim alternatives, Linux cluster admin tips, and more

Take a look back at the week's most popular articles.

22 Sep 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Top 5 articles for the week of September 22, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we take a look at Emacs and Vim alternatives, Linux cluster admin tips, and more.

This week's top articles

5. An introduction to machine learning today

Ulrich Drepper gives us a comprehensive summary of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as a look at how the field has changed over the years. In the comments for the article, let us know how you are using open source tools in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

4. Innersource: How to leverage open source in the enterprise

Erin Bank explains how companies are leveraging the people within their firm for internal software development using open source principles and shares why this is a recipe for success. Be sure to read this article and draw on her wealth of experience.

3. A quick tour of MySQL 8.0 roles

Giuseppe Maxia, a Software Explorer at VMware explains how roles have facilitated increased security for MySQL database managers but at the same time present a new series of challenges too. He’s included a discount code in the article for his upcoming talk at Percona Live that you won’t want to miss.

2. 7 tips for Linux cluster admins to help keep auditors happy

In a time of increased concerns about the security of your enterprise, you need some help from a veteran with strategies for satisfying auditors without maxing out your team. In this article, David Dingwall provides seven tips for Linux cluster admins.

1. 3 text editor alternatives to Emacs and Vim

Community moderator Scott Nesbitt provides three great alternatives to Vim and Emacs when you need to edit text files on your system. Be sure to comment on this article and let us know what your favorite text editor is.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

ZaReason UltraLap 5330
We're giving away a Linux-ready laptop from ZaReason
Top 5 articles for the week of September 15, 2017
Top 5: Coaching football with AI, a guide to logging in Python, and more
Top 10 and highlights: August review
Top 10 and highlights: August review
Top 5 articles for the week of September 8, 2017
Top 5: Cleaning messy datasets, kid-friendly Linux distros, TensorFlow projects, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of September 1, 2017
Top 5: Your first programming language, running Windows apps on Linux, and more
Opensource.com CFP and September preview
Opensource.com CFP and September preview

Comment now

Creative Commons License