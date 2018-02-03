Open source news roundup for February 3, 2018

'Open source software' turns 20, new Firefox Quantum privacy features, and more news

We recap the biggest open source news of the past two weeks.

03 Feb 2018 Don Watkins Feed
weekly news
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's edition of our open source news roundup we cover the 20-year anniversary of the coining of the term "open source software," the release of LibreOffice 6.0, and more.

'Open source software' turns 20

This week 20 years since Christine Peterson, co-founder and then-executive director of the Foresight Institute, coined the term "open source software." For the first time ever, she shared her account of how, in 1998, the term came to describe the now-prevalent software development method.

Firefox Quantum adds always-on privacy

If you're an online privacy geek, Mozilla has good news for you. The latest release of Firefox Quantum includes always-on privacy with opt-in tracking protection.

LibreOffice 6.0 released

The 6.0 release of LibreOffice dropped Wednesday with several key improvements. Among the changes are improved libraries that aid with the export of EPUB3 files and the import of files from Microsoft Publisher, Pagemaker, and QuarkXPress.

In other news

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
