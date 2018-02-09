Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Open source news roundup for February 9, 2018
Top 5: Block ads with Raspberry Pi, an intro to Powershell, and more
Take a quick look back at this week's highlights.
Learn how to block ads forever, write cleaner scripts with Powershell, and create professional-quality video, graphics, and audio in this week's top 5 articles.
Top 5 posts
5. Assemble this game console in four hours
Heiko Rupp takes a hands-on look at the MAKERbuino, a handheld retro game console designed to be assembled and soldered together in just a few hours. As Heiko points out, it's a great way to introduce anyone to DIY electronics and video game development.
4. 3 command-line tools for feigning productivity
Hollywood has given us some pretty hilarious depictions of hacking through the years, and these three command-line programs make light of them. Fool your less technically inclined coworkers, friends, and family with these nonsensical and fun "busy screens."
3. 23 open source audio-visual production tools
Proprietary tools tend to dominate the discussion when it comes to creating and editing audio, video, and graphics, but there's a wealth of powerful open source options out there too. Get a quick overview of what open source has to offer the creative-minded among us in Antoine Thomas's thoughtful roundup.
2. Power(Shell) to the people
After more than a decade of proprietary licensing, Microsoft's Powershell is open source and available for Linux and OS X users. As Yev Bronshteyn explains, less typing, cleaner scripts, and cross-platform consistency are just a few reasons this powerful tool is worth checking out.
1. Block ads on your network with Raspberry Pi and pi-hole
Tired of ads? With a Raspberry Pi and some handy open source software, you can block them across your entire home network. The Raspberry Pi Foundation's Ben Nuttall shows us how in this step-by-step guide.
