Top 5: Block ads with Raspberry Pi, an intro to Powershell, and more

Take a quick look back at this week's highlights.

09 Feb 2018 Alex Sanchez (Red Hat)
Open source news roundup for February 9, 2018
Learn how to block ads forever, write cleaner scripts with Powershell, and create professional-quality video, graphics, and audio in this week's top 5 articles.

Top 5 posts

5. Assemble this game console in four hours

Heiko Rupp takes a hands-on look at the MAKERbuino, a handheld retro game console designed to be assembled and soldered together in just a few hours. As Heiko points out, it's a great way to introduce anyone to DIY electronics and video game development.

4. 3 command-line tools for feigning productivity

Hollywood has given us some pretty hilarious depictions of hacking through the years, and these three command-line programs make light of them. Fool your less technically inclined coworkers, friends, and family with these nonsensical and fun "busy screens."

3. 23 open source audio-visual production tools

Proprietary tools tend to dominate the discussion when it comes to creating and editing audio, video, and graphics, but there's a wealth of powerful open source options out there too. Get a quick overview of what open source has to offer the creative-minded among us in Antoine Thomas's thoughtful roundup.

2. Power(Shell) to the people

After more than a decade of proprietary licensing, Microsoft's Powershell is open source and available for Linux and OS X users. As Yev Bronshteyn explains, less typing, cleaner scripts, and cross-platform consistency are just a few reasons this powerful tool is worth checking out.

1. Block ads on your network with Raspberry Pi and pi-hole

Tired of ads? With a Raspberry Pi and some handy open source software, you can block them across your entire home network. The Raspberry Pi Foundation's Ben Nuttall shows us how in this step-by-step guide.

Topics

Opensource.com community

Alex Sanchez - I'm the social media, email marketing, and syndication specialist for Opensource.com.
