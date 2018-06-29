On the anniversary of FreeDOS, get this useful commands cheat sheet

Celebrating 24 years of FreeDOS: Useful commands cheat sheet

Use this FreeDOS cheat sheet to help you remember how to use the most common FreeDOS commands.

photo of Jim HallJim Hall
29 Jun 2018
FreeDOS fish logo and command prompt on computer
Image credits : 

Jim Hall, CC BY

x

FreeDOS turns 24 years old on June 29.

FreeDOS is a complete, free, DOS-compatible operating system that you can use to play classic DOS games, run business software, or develop embedded systems. Any program that works on MS-DOS should also run on FreeDOS.

Learn how to get started with FreeDOS.

To celebrate this year's anniversary of the project, FreeDOS founder Jim Hall created this handy cheat sheet of useful FreeDOS commands, including an introduction to DOS batch scripts.

Download the free cheat sheet of FreeDOS commands.

Topics

Command line
Cheat sheets
FreeDOS

