Happy birthday, Linux: 27 years and 10 of our most popular reads

Happy birthday, Linux: 27 years

Our readers love Linux. Check out 10 of our most popular articles from the past few years.

25 Aug 2018 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat) Feed 2 comments
Tux with binary code background
Image credits : 

Tux by lewing@isc.tamu.edu Larry Ewing and The GIMP; binary image by geralt via Pixabay; modified by Jen Wike Huger

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Linux celebrates another birthday today—27 years! And we couldn't be more pleased to share in the excitement. Many of our readers are Linux users, fans, nerds... the list of adjectives describing them goes on. What would you call yourself? 

I'd say I'm a Linux newbie with mad respect. On the technical side, I installed Linux for the first time in 2014. On the community side, I've been working with Linux folks for six years as an editor for Opensource.com. Because we gather and publish articles from the great, wide community of users out there, I meet and get to know hundreds of Linux users from all walks of life, of all ages and stages on their Linux journey. It's a fascinating world, because Linux is eating the world with its millions of users, but also because Linux users are a passionate bunch. They feel that they're on to something special. And they are.

Find out more about what makes Linux special from 10 of our top Linux articles from the past few years.

penguin on ice, blue background

First time with Linux: 30 installation tales

The Linux kernel turns another year older on August 25.

A checklist for submitting your first Linux kernel patch

Learn how to make your first kernel contribution, and what you should know before getting started.

My 3 favorite Linux releases

What's your favorite Linux kernel release?
Linux video editing

The current state of video editing for Linux

A review of 6 free and open source (FOSS) video editing tools. Who came out the winner? Find out in...

3 tools that make scanning on the Linux desktop quick and easy

While many scanners makers don't supply Linux versions of the software that drives their wares,...
Command-line web browsers

3 web browsers for the Linux command line

Web browsers that run in a terminal window are alive and kicking. They're niche, but still get the...
Javascript code close-up with neon graphic overlay

8 Linux file managers to try

Managing files can consume a major portion of your time. Locating files, determining which files...
The boot process

An introduction to the Linux boot and startup processes

Ever wondered what it takes to get your system initialized and ready to run applications? Here's...
Computer and mouse kaleidoscope graphic

5 specialized Linux distributions for computer repair

Five different Linux distributions designed to make your life easier when computers start giving...
3 command-line music players for Linux

3 command-line music players for Linux

Do you want to know how to play music straight from your Linux terminal? Here’s a look at three...

Topics

Linux

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen has been an editor on the Opensource.com team for six years. In that time, she's worked with countless developers and engineers, helping them with the magic of turning their technical expertise and experience into written form. On any given day, you'll find her managing the website's publication schedule and editorial workflow (on kanban boards), as well as brainstorming the next big article.
More about me

Recommended reading

What was the most important moment in the history of Linux?
What was the most important moment in the history of Linux?

How to install software from the Linux command line

An introduction to pipes and named pipes in Linux

My 3 favorite Linux releases

What is a Makefile and how does it work?
9 flowchart and diagramming tools for Linux
9 flowchart and diagramming tools for Linux

2 Comments

authmanshaery
Authman Shaery on 25 Aug 2018

I'd say I'm a Linux newbie, I installed Linux for the first time in 2014.And I'm love Linux OS

Vote up!
0
Aku
Aku on 25 Aug 2018

What was your first distro? And is it still your current distro?
My first was Linux Mint in 2011, been on Solus since 2017.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License