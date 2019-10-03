Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Introducing the guide to getting started with Kubernetes
How well do you know Kubernetes?
If you owned a construction company, you wouldn’t build your own dump trucks. You definitely wouldn’t maintain the supply chain to rebuild dump trucks (that’s a big supply chain). But you would learn to drive one. OK, my analogy is crude but easy to understand. Ease of use is relative. Ease of maintenance is relative. Ease of configuration is relative. It really depends on what you are trying to do. Kubernetes is no different.
Chapters include:
- How to navigate the Kubernetes learning curve
- Kubernetes basics: Learn how to drive first
- 4 tools to help you drive Kubernetes
- Why containers and Kubernetes have the potential to run almost anything
