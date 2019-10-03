Introducing the guide to getting started with Kubernetes | Opensource.com

Introducing the guide to getting started with Kubernetes

Download our new Kubernetes eBook by expert Scott McCarty.

03 Oct 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
How well do you know Kubernetes?

Whether you are new to Kubernetes or are regarded as an expert, our new eBook is for you. In Getting started with Kubernetes, author Scott McCarty makes the business case for Kubernetes and lays the groundwork for implementation. Before digging into the logistics (pun intended), McCarty provides readers with a relatable analogy: Kubernetes is a dump truck

If you owned a construction company, you wouldn’t build your own dump trucks. You definitely wouldn’t maintain the supply chain to rebuild dump trucks (that’s a big supply chain). But you would learn to drive one. OK, my analogy is crude but easy to understand. Ease of use is relative. Ease of maintenance is relative. Ease of configuration is relative. It really depends on what you are trying to do. Kubernetes is no different.

Chapters include:

This comprehensive guide will prepare you for both the inevitable challenges and scalable success stories ahead. Download the eBook now

How well do you know Kubernetes? Take our poll or leave us a comment with your Kubernetes story.

Kubernetes

About the author

Lauren Pritchett
Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is an analyst and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
