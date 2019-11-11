Cheat sheet for common Linux commands | Opensource.com

Cheat sheet for common Linux commands

Download our new Linux commands cheat sheet for executing common tasks.

11 Nov 2019 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed
Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer
Image by : 
Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

The terminal is one of the most efficient ways to interact with a Linux computer. When you type a command into the shell, you tell your computer exactly what you want it to do, specifying both the source and destination of what you need done, and then there's no further interaction required. Every time you type a valid command into a shell, you're essentially programming, even though your program may only run for a millisecond.

Graphical interfaces have one perceived advantage, though: they encourage meandering. You can sit in front of a computer GUI and explore aimlessly until you stumble upon something productive to do. With a Linux terminal, you have to know what command to use before you can explore. Having a cheat sheet with the most common commands can be both relieving and empowering.

This cheat sheet covers typical "desktop" commands: the things you do in a terminal that you might otherwise do on a daily basis through a desktop interface. This is part of a larger set that includes Linux Networking, SELinux, and Linux Permissions.

There are bound to be commands you find useful that we haven't included. Our Linux command cheat sheet prints to a single-sided paper. Use the other side to take notes about other commands you discover and want to remember.

Download our Linux command cheat sheet today!

computer screen

Linux commands to display your hardware information

Get the details on what's inside your computer from the command line.
Howard Fosdick
5 pengiuns floating on iceburg

Introduction to the Linux chmod command

Chmod, which sets read, write, and execute permissions, is one of the most important Linux security commands.
Alan Formy-Duval (Community Moderator)
Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer

Master the Linux ls command

Linux's ls command has a staggering number of options that can provide important information about your files.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

image from https://openclipart.org/detail/196235/penguin-profile-medalion
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is an independent multimedia artist, free culture advocate, and UNIX geek. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project, http://slackermedia.info
More about me

Recommended reading

A top secret file.
3 approaches to secrets management for Flatpak applications
Coding on a computer
A guide to intermediate awk scripting
Sky with clouds and grass
My Linux story: Learning Linux in the 90s
Team of people around the world
How to add a user to your Linux desktop
Guy on a laptop on a building
System76 introduces laptops with open source BIOS coreboot
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data
Hypervisor comeback, Linus says no and reads email, and more industry trends

Comment now

Creative Commons License