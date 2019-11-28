How to bring more designers to open source

"Most designers don't have a clue about open source," says Eriol Fox of Ushahidi, a non-profit social enterprise that creates humanitarian, open source tech tools. Unfortunately, this means there are few design-related contributions to open source software, and this results in an abundance of poorly designed open source tools.

Ushahidi learned through its Open Design initiative that "designers are really ready to contribute to things that do good," and this can create a natural alliance with the open source community—once designers are aware of the opportunities.

Watch Eriol's All Things Open 2019 Lightning Talk, "How to encourage designers contributing to open source," to learn more about getting designers involved with open source software by starting with tech for good.

During the Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the seventh annual All Things Open conference in October 2019, eight presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2019 All Things Open Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.