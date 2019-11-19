Generate random passwords with this Bash script | Opensource.com

Generate random passwords with this Bash script

Take the hassle out of picking passwords with this simple Bash script.

19 Nov 2019 Greg Pittman Feed 5 comments
Password lock
Image credits : 
freeGraphicToday, via Pixabay. CC0.
x

Periodically, I need to come up with new passwords, some of which need to be more secure than others. My mind often seems to draw a blank when I have to create a new login, and this short Bash script fills that void. Full disclosure: I found most of this script posted somewhere and made a minor modification to it.

#!/usr/bin/env sh

echo 'Generating 12-character passwords'

for ((n=0;n<12;n++))

do dd if=/dev/urandom count=1 2> /dev/null | uuencode -m - | sed -ne 2p | cut -c-12

done

I don't know all the details of how this works, but I have done a bit of research and experimentation. The "meat" of the script is in the line beginning with do dd. You may have seen dd used to copy one disk to another, but in this case, it is used to generate one block of random characters with dev/urandom. The feedback messages from dd are stripped out, and then the characters are passed on to uuencode, whose job it is to transform the characters so that all are printable (i.e., no control characters).

The uuencode command can be obtained by installing the sharutils package.

The job of sed seems to be some further transformation so that the letters are mixed upper and lower case. Finally, cut slices off 12 characters to end with a 12-character password. The for loop runs 12 times, so you get 12 passwords.

Generating 12-character passwords 

8WMKHeXeYsND 

X+V3jWOuBWwp 

fSk6inI+LfYP 

hIPndcBOSh7m 

bb/w9mx8OlHv 

hdIOibUaMt3Y 

wl//CobIG5bR 

dih0qQQMJiXw 

BIN2QfNA4jCe 

DF0c8Auz1qL4 

RM8MMq/D8C8H 

rZIG5hbghcMy

This example output shows a pretty good jumble of characters. One thing to notice is that the only non-alphanumeric characters are / and +.

When I need a new password, I look through this output for one that "appeals" to me. If it's a password I will use frequently, I'd rather it be something I think I can eventually remember.

There is no reason to use these literally as they are; you can add or modify characters as you want. I mostly use eight-character passwords. Some places require a password to have specific elements, such as at least one lower-case letter, one upper-case letter, one number, and one symbol.

If I don't like any of the passwords, I run the script again to generate another 12. Someone might comment that dev/urandom only generates pseudo-random numbers, but this script certainly does a much better job than I could do on my own.

bash logo on green background

How to program with Bash: Syntax and tools

Learn basic Bash programming syntax and tools, as well as how to use variables and control operators, in the first article in this three-part series.
David Both (Community Moderator)
connecting yellow dots in a maze

3 command line games for learning Bash the fun way

Learning useful Bash skills can be fun with these command line games.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Shells in a competition

Variables in PowerShell

In our miniseries Variables in Shells, learn how to handle local variables in PowerShell.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Bash
Security and privacy

About the author

Greg Pittman - Greg is a retired neurologist in Louisville, Kentucky, with a long-standing interest in computers and programming, beginning with Fortran IV in the 1960s. When Linux and open source software came along, it kindled a commitment to learning more, and eventually contributing. He is a member of the Scribus Team.
More about me

5 Comments

victorhck
Victorhck on 19 Nov 2019

man pwgen
:)

I tweak a bit the script asking for length and how many passwords to generate!
https://gitlab.com/snippets/1914709

Greetings!

PS: BTW I spread about this article for spanish speakers in my blog:
https://victorhckinthefreeworld.com/2019/11/19/script-en-bash-que-genera...

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 19 Nov 2019

Muchas gracias!

timschaller
Tim Schaller on 19 Nov 2019

I would encourage people to check out apg (https://linux.die.net/man/1/apg) . It has many options for controlling password generation.

Moshe Fried
Moshe on 19 Nov 2019

Great script and concept! Just a short explanation about the sed command.
The sed command options are -ne -n means don't print out all lines , -e means use the following option as the command, 2p means print only the second line of the output of uuencode because the first line and last are headers and footers.
Uuencode outputs both upper and lower case.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 19 Nov 2019

Thanks. I was hoping some more knowledgeable people would help to understand the syntax.

