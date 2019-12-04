Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Java vs. Python: Which should you choose?
Java vs. Python: Which should you choose?
Compare the two most popular programming languages in the world, and let us know which one you prefer in our poll.
Java or Python?
Let's compare the two most popular and powerful programming languages in the world: Java and Python! Both languages have huge community support and libraries to perform almost any programming task, although selecting a programming language usually depends on the developer's use case. After you compare and contrast, please make sure to answer our poll to share your opinion on which is best.
What is it?
- Java is a general-purpose object-oriented programming language used mostly for developing a wide range of applications from mobile to web to enterprise apps.
- Python is a high-level object-oriented programming language used mostly for web development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and other data science applications.
Creator
- Java was created by James Gosling (Sun Microsystems).
- Python was created by Guido van Rossum.
Open source status
- Java is free and (mostly) open source except for corporate use.
- Python is free and open source for all use cases.
Platform dependencies
- Java is platform-independent (although JVM isn't) per its WORA ("write once, run anywhere") philosophy.
- Python is platform-dependent.
Compiled or interpreted
- Java is a compiled language. Java programs are translated to byte code at compile time and not runtime.
- Python is an interpreted language. Python programs are translated at runtime.
File creation
- Java: After compilation, <filename>.class is generated.
- Python: During runtime, <filename>.pyc is created.
Errors types
- Java has 2 types of errors: compile and runtime errors.
- Python has 1 error type: traceback (or runtime) error.
Statically or dynamically typed
- Java is statically typed. When initiating variables, their types need to be specified in the program because type checking is done at compile time.
- Python is dynamically typed. Variables don't need to have a type specified when initiated because type checking is done at runtime.
Syntax
- Java: Every statement needs to end with a semicolon ( ; ), and blocks of code are separated by curly braces ( {} ).
- Python: Blocks of code are separated by indentation (the user can choose how many white spaces to use, but it should be consistent throughout the block).
Number of classes
- Java: Only one public top-level class can exist in a single file in Java.
- Python: Any number of classes can exist in a single file in Python.
More or less code?
- Java generally involves writing more lines of code compared to Python.
- Python involves writing fewer lines of code compared to Java.
Multiple inheritance
- Java does not support multiple inheritance (inheriting from two or more base classes)
- Python supports multiple inheritance although it is rarely implemented due to various issues like inheritance complexity, hierarchy, dependency issues, etc.
Multi-threading
- Java multi-threading can support two or more concurrent threads running at the same time.
- Python uses a global interpreter lock (GIL), allowing only a single thread (CPU core) to run at a time.
Execution speed
- Java is usually faster in execution time than Python.
- Python is usually slower in execution time than Java.
Hello world in Java
Hello world in Python
print("Hello Opensource.com from Java!")
Run the programs
To run the java program "Hello.java" you need to compile it first which creates a "Hello.class" file. To run just the class name, use "java Hello." For Python, you would just run the file "python3 helloworld.py."
4 Comments
Python isn't interpretated. Python is a reference, it's most common implementation the cPython interpreter does interpretation of code at run time. The pypy implementation does JIT and you can do AOT of python code with cython or nuitka.
Thanks! That's a great comparison.
I have a questions about Platform Independent/Dependent and what that means in the context of Java and Python.
I was a little confused by that too. If I write some script in Python2 or Python3 there shouldn't be any issue with it running on any platform. I think maybe what the author is referring to is that the Python compiler is platform-dependent.
For me, it's a question of how many languages do I need to learn? I don't have a burning need for Java, and don't imagine that I ever will.
I took it to mean that in Python code, you're often having to do platform checks (with os.name or similar) while in Java the platform is...Java. Python sometimes requires device-specific modules because the libraries to talk to peripherals are different on various target platforms, but on Java most of it's taken care of by Java.
I'm not the author, but that's what I got from the statement when reading it.