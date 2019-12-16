Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
What's your favorite Linux package manager?
Package managers have greatly simplified the process of installing software on Linux. Let us know your favorite in our new poll.
Package managers are an important part of working with modern Linux distributions. In the early days of Linux, life was more complicated. If you wanted to install a piece of software, you had to download a file (or files) and then configure the software to run on your particular system. This didn't make it very easy to install software.
Therefore, packages and package managers were invented to combat the complexity involved with installing software on Linux and Unix systems. Software packages are comprised of multiple data files combined into a single archive, which makes for easy portability and storage, and package managers allow you to download and install software easily.
History of package managersPackage managers have evolved over the years. In 1994, Ian Murdock introduced dpkg as a shell script. Apt (Advanced Packaging Tool) was introduced in 1998. Its usual syntax is apt-get and apt-cache. While apt-get resolves dependencies for installing software on Debian-based systems, dpkg will install software that does not require dependency resolution. And RPM (Red Hat Package Manager) was introduced in 1997 by Erik Troan and Marc Ewing.
Some flavors of Linux have created their own package formats, but the most common formats are .deb and .rpm, and these .deb and .rpm files are installed using package managers. Red Hat, Fedora, SUSE, and some smaller distributions use .rpm, while Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop_OS, and Raspbian use .deb files.
In the early days of Linux, users had to memorize the commands to invoke a package manager from the command line. Some examples:
$ rpm -ivh pidgin-2.7.9-5.el6.2.i686.rpm
$dpkg -i apt-ntop.deb
$sudo apt install audacity
That's changed, and now most distributions have software centers, where a graphical user interface helps users find and install software without having to use the command line.
What is your favorite package manager?
Of the following 10 current and legacy package managers, which one is your favorite? Have we left your favorite out? Let us know in the comments.
10 Comments
I like to use yay on Arch. It integrates very good on pacman and turns installing AUR packages something seemless
As much as I use Arch and pacman most of the time, I love xbps from Void.
Yum is awesome. The rollback feature is amazing
RPMs have withstood the test of time. That having been said, it's easy to remember the days of "dependency hell", when conflicting dependencies kept you from installing. YUM was a clear advancement (still using RPMs), and DNF an advancement over YUM. With DNF I can even download a package outside the repositories, and have it check out dependencies as needed. Even so, lately, I have been seeing conflicts that DNF can't seem to sort out. A nice option with DNF is 'dnf list' where you can search for all the variations of some package.
Snap
Snap has been a recent favorite, for its utter simplicity.
It gets the job done, without borking your system. The rollbacks are really great.
I've recently been using Snap to install packages and it is quite easy.
I use Linux Mint and my goto package manager is synaptic
I've used Synaptic. It was the 'go to' GUI package manager in the earlier days of Ubuntu. I thought is was great at one time. I mostly use apt and dnf these days depending on what distro I'm using.
Synaptic. I've never warmed to any of the other PMs, not interested in those that provide a beautifully packaged singular view mode that can only display one item at a time with ratings and everything else useless under the sun. I like to have a view of all that is on offer as a list, if I'm interested in comparing any of then, I find a multi tabbed browser window ten times more efficient by a country mile.