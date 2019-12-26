Top 10 Raspberry Pi articles of 2019

Since its introduction, the Raspberry Pi has been one of the hottest topics on Opensource.com. This trend continued in 2019 with an impressive list of over 30 articles about various Raspberry Pi projects. The top 10 articles are covered below, but if you are a true Raspberry Pi aficionado, I encourage you to check out out our entire selection of Raspberry Pi articles.

Turn a Raspberry Pi 3B+ into a PriTunl VPN by Stephen Bancroft demonstrates how to set up a PriTunl virtual private networking (VPN) on a Raspberry Pi 3B+. There are several sticky points about the process that Bancroft helpfully and clearly explains. Following his instructions, you can easily turn a Raspberry Pi into a VPN server.

In Let’s get physical: How to use GPIO pins on the Raspberry Pi, Anderson Silva provides a brief introduction to using the GPIO pins on a Raspberry Pi. The article is full of links to other resources, including some of Silva’s other pieces, for those who want to dig deeper into the topic.

Sam Bocetta’s article How to use your Raspberry Pi as a VPN server, demonstrates how to install and configure PiVPN on a Raspberry Pi to create a VPN server. The article covers every aspect of the installation and configuration process, so if the reader has followed all the instructions provided, they will end up with their own Raspberry Pi-powered VPN.

Program the real world using Rust on Raspberry Pi by Rahul Thakoor explores how to use the Rust programming language on the Raspberry Pi. By adding rust_gpiozero to a Rust project, it is possible to write code in Rust that can interact with buttons, servos, and other hardware connected to a Raspberry Pi. This article shows you how to get started.

How to build a WiFi picture frame with a Raspberry Pi by Manuel Dewald shows you how to create a WiFi-connected digital picture frame using a Raspberry Pi 3. This step-by-step tutorial provides all the instructions needed to configure the software, but if you want to make a fancy case for your digital picture frame, that part is up to you.

Anderson Silva’s How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi explains what you need to do to boot an operating system on a Raspberry Pi. This article primarily provides an overview of NOOBS (New Out Of Box Software) and contains links to the official Raspberry Pi website for the most up-to-date installation instructions.

How to build a mobile particulate matter sensor with a Raspberry Pi by Stephan Tetzel illustrates how to build a sensor that can monitor your air quality using a Raspberry Pi, a small LCD display, and an inexpensive sensor. The particulate matter sensor you create can be used anywhere when paired with a power bank.

3 popular programming languages you can learn with Raspberry Pi by Anderson Silva looks at programming Python, Java, and JavaScript on the Raspberry Pi. The Thonny IDE for Python and the BlueJ IDE for Java are briefly covered. The article also encourages users who are interested in other programming languages with the assurance that "there’s a high likelihood that you can use your Raspberry Pi to compile or interpret any language of choice, including C, C++, PHP, and Ruby."