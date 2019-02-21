Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
The results from our past three Linux distro polls
The results differ wildly from year to year.
Every year, we like to ask readers "What desktop distro do you prefer in 2019?" This year, the total votes tallied in at 5,641, and the winner was Fedora with 1,151 votes. Ubuntu was a very close second with 1,133 votes.
From Sparky to Puppy to Gentoo ("how was that not on the list?"), readers weighed in. And, lots of folks mentioned their love of Pop! OS.You might think this annual poll would be fairly similar from year to year, from what distros we list to how people answer, but the results are wildly different from year to year.
(At the time of the creation of each poll, we pull the top 15 distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months.)
Last year, the total votes tallied in at 15,574! And the winner was PCLinuxOS with Ubuntu a close second. Another interesting point is that in 2018, there were 950 votes for "other" and 122 comments compared to this year with only 367 votes for "other" and 69 comments.
In 2017, the total votes tallied in at 8190, with a whopping 220 comments. The winner here was Ubuntu with Mint a close second.
What do you like about our annual poll?
What I loved about the poll is the absolute amateurism this site displayed in making them. Copy pasting the top "distros" from DistroWatch, throwing them into the poll and tacking "What desktop distro do you prefer" as the headline.
Readers found themselves looking at non-desktop oriented distros such as CentOS, FreeBSD derivative TrueOS and even ReactOS, a re-implementation of Windows.
These polls screamed "whomever made this list either have no clue or doesn't care". Neither option puts opensource.com in a favorable light.
I wouldn't say they are non-desktop oriented. I have installed CentOS and Red Hat with their perspective default DE on several machines I have. And TrueOS states it has a default DE called Lumina; and others can be installed.
The title was called Distro not Desktop Environment. We all use various DE with all distros alike. I have 3 different installs of Ubuntu with 3 different DE. That's the great thing about all distros.....you can have a different taste than everyone else. Just my two cents.
Some people are never happy unless something or anything fits with their narrow view of the world.
I understand that opensource.com is always looking for writers, Erez Schatz. Maybe you can approach the site and offer to do a poll that would make you happy.
I think there are Stayers and Changers. Changers seem to be always on the lookout for some better distro out there.
I'm more of a Stayer, or maybe I should say Lazy Nonchanger, since the times I have looked at other distros I have a hard time seeing any advantage in switching, and a lot of disadvantages in learning a new scheme of how things are located and named.
I've tried freebsd, redhat, CentOS, Ubuntu, mint, Debian, lubuntu, kubuntu, fedora, and a few more.
Fact that I come from Windows, means that gnome has a disadvantage on me. I prefer cinnamon desktop found in mint, and a lightweight distro.
Many are great candidates, but I finally set my sights on the latest Lubuntu.
It's light, just simply works (unlike others), is stable, looks good, and has a Windows feel.
Is easy, I can actually get work done on it (unlike redhat or FreeBSD where every task was a challenge to get it to work).
For me, Lubuntu is a winner!
Only one problem that the integrated graphics of my corei5 won't work when I have a dedicated graphics card installed.