The results from our past three Linux distro polls

Every year, we like to ask readers "What desktop distro do you prefer in 2019?" This year, the total votes tallied in at 5,641, and the winner was Fedora with 1,151 votes. Ubuntu was a very close second with 1,133 votes.

From Sparky to Puppy to Gentoo ("how was that not on the list?"), readers weighed in. And, lots of folks mentioned their love of Pop! OS.

You might think this annual poll would be fairly similar from year to year, from what distros we list to how people answer, but the results are wildly different from year to year.

(At the time of the creation of each poll, we pull the top 15 distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months.)

Last year, the total votes tallied in at 15,574! And the winner was PCLinuxOS with Ubuntu a close second. Another interesting point is that in 2018, there were 950 votes for "other" and 122 comments compared to this year with only 367 votes for "other" and 69 comments.

In 2017, the total votes tallied in at 8190, with a whopping 220 comments. The winner here was Ubuntu with Mint a close second.

What do you like about our annual poll?