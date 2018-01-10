What is your favorite desktop Linux distribution?

There may be no question in the open source community which elicits quite the same passion in people's responses as "What's your favorite Linux distribution?"

There are all sorts of reasons people take their pick. It could be based on familiarity, on the UI, on performance, on package availability, on stability, on support, or thousands of other factors. Every year, just once, we let you chime in and tell us your favorite.

This year, in an effort to keep the conversation a little more focused, we're asking specifically, what's your favorite desktop distribution? And we're adding a few more choices this year. To be as fair as possible when it's impossible to list every distribution, we pulled the top 15 distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months. It's not scientific—but it's something to start with, and we had to cull it down somehow.

Is your favorite distribution missing from this list? Let us know what it is in the comments. And regardless of what distro you choose, be sure to let us know why it's your favorite. What's so great that makes it your distribution of choice? And remember: feel free show your passion, but try to keep it civil.

And if you're curious, go check out last year's results to see how 2018's favorites compare.