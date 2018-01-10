What is your preferred desktop Linux distro?
What is your favorite desktop Linux distribution?
Let us know your favorite in our annual poll.
What is your preferred desktop Linux distro?
There may be no question in the open source community which elicits quite the same passion in people's responses as "What's your favorite Linux distribution?"There are all sorts of reasons people take their pick. It could be based on familiarity, on the UI, on performance, on package availability, on stability, on support, or thousands of other factors. Every year, just once, we let you chime in and tell us your favorite.
This year, in an effort to keep the conversation a little more focused, we're asking specifically, what's your favorite desktop distribution? And we're adding a few more choices this year. To be as fair as possible when it's impossible to list every distribution, we pulled the top 15 distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months. It's not scientific—but it's something to start with, and we had to cull it down somehow.
Is your favorite distribution missing from this list? Let us know what it is in the comments. And regardless of what distro you choose, be sure to let us know why it's your favorite. What's so great that makes it your distribution of choice? And remember: feel free show your passion, but try to keep it civil.
And if you're curious, go check out last year's results to see how 2018's favorites compare.
29 Comments
It is a difficult question to answer. While I like Fedora, I am not a fan of the increasingly pervasive systemd. I have found systemd to be too much like svchost on M$ boxes - impenetrable and impossible to control. At the mo I'm running OpenSUSE, which also has systemd. I want an rpm based distro without systemd and it seems as though PCLinuxOS is the only option for me. I'm going to try this next, when I can get of my bum and reinstall the box.
I started seriously using Linux with gentoo many years ago and now I can't help it
This poll is flawed because I have to vote to see the results here, and I opened this page again to leave this comment and after logging in, the poll is available to me again, and it's also possible to vote multiple times just by opening this page in a private window.
Instead of Other you should have a way of detecting a different responses which gets more than one vote and also be able to delete spam votes for anyone who votes for a custom non-existent distro.
So if someone votes for Void or Void Linux in the Other section, in the final results, you can group those together.
It would be nice if you had a way to verify votes using a Google account, I'd be fine to vote with my Google account as a verifier so that you can show public unverified votes and then a view for verified votes using my google account, as long as my email is not shared. This way the verified votes are more accurate and trustworthy. You could also ask the verified voters to email back saying what they use, why they switched so then you can show even more verified data, otherwise people just see spammy data. And with the Google account based poll, if a voter turns out to have a false google account, their vote is automatically removed from the data a day before you publish the final data :)
Thanks! Happy New Year :)
My favorite is bodhilinux, clean small, really powerful distro
I use Bodhi daily too. It's pretty good, but out of the box it's missing a few things, like Bluetooth.
I have settled on Fedora/KDE, mostly due to habit. From time to time I will try out some other distro, and just not see a reason to switch. At the same time, Fedora can be quirky. I have an older 64-bit Dell system that I upgraded to F27, and initially it worked, then suddenly would not start X. Eventually, I went back to F26. These sorts of things happen with Fedora, but maybe others too.
My current favorite desktop distribution is System76's new Pop!_OS distribution. While it is not a huge departure from what is available on other Ubuntu-based distributions, Pop!_OS offers a nice user experience. There are still some improvements/fixes I would like to see, but I have been very happy with it so far.
GuixSD, comeon now.
It's an interesting question. I tend to prefer stable LTS releases, because I don't like the idea of massive upgrades more than absolutely necessary.
I grew up on RedHat and I still have a fondness for it and the RPM system, but I don't like the fact that upgrading to new releases (e.g. RHEL6 to RHEL7) doesn't have any easy path. They recommend a complete erase-and-reinstall, which should not be necessary.
Fedora's "fedup" tool seems to work well, so hopefully RedHat will incorporate something similar in their future releases.
But because of the upgrade issue, I've pretty much migrated over to Debian's "stable" branch. Although learning the dpkg/apt system took some time, it works well. And upgrading to new releases is much easier - just change APT's sources file and do a normal package-upgrade (then wait as it upgrades thousands of packages).
I will select Ubuntu if I need something more on the cutting edge (e.g. for VMs, not my main desktop), but I really don't like the Unity desktop. Fortunately, the Xubuntu (Xfce) variation is easy to get, which takes care of that situation.
previously Arch or LFS. but currently my fav is QubesOS and Genode based systems
KDE Neon. Before that I used Kubuntu. I like kde and qt based programs better than gtk ones. I don't know why, I don't really have a good reason for it. I like the customization the Plasma Desktop offers without having to screw around installing and configuring a bunch of separate things. I'm lazy so I like the Ubuntu base. These days I prefer just having everything setup the way I like it and not really having to mess around too much after. This has been working well so far.
Gentoo
True OS is BSD, not Linux
(i see, there are professionals)
KDE Neon
I could have chosen Ubuntu from the list, but Neon is reworked a lot, and 'just works', BlueTooth and all.
SolidX distro
MX Linux is the best if you use Xfce.
I voted other. Xubuntu currently, Mint XFCE previously
Im using solus in last 8-9 months, and im satisfied and i dont want to change it
Slackware, duh. :-)
Definitely KDE Neon.
Puppy linux
Knoppix
MX-17 Linux. It's not perfect, but then again, neither are any of other distros, but IMNSHO, it has some qualities others can only dream about. The MX Tool set alone makes this distro stand head and shoulders above most, but even greater than that, I have not found an equal support forum from any other distro.
Gentoo
my favorite Linux distribution is Kali Linux, because I am a security researcher and penetration testing auditor. Kali Linux really has a lot of the tools that are needed pre-configured, it is a rolling release that is constantly updated, and it is built on top of the Debian system platform. my favorite runner-up would most likely be Debian as well with the Deepin desktop environment which I feel is very beautiful.
Pop!_OS
KDE Neon as a daily OS for a long time.
KDE Neon for me.
Gnome/Unity are unusable if you ever want to do any work
Mageia. Started with the version 2 release.