10 Jan 2018 Opensource.com (Red Hat) Feed 29 comments
What is your favorite desktop Linux distribution?
There may be no question in the open source community which elicits quite the same passion in people's responses as "What's your favorite Linux distribution?"

There are all sorts of reasons people take their pick. It could be based on familiarity, on the UI, on performance, on package availability, on stability, on support, or thousands of other factors. Every year, just once, we let you chime in and tell us your favorite.

This year, in an effort to keep the conversation a little more focused, we're asking specifically, what's your favorite desktop distribution? And we're adding a few more choices this year. To be as fair as possible when it's impossible to list every distribution, we pulled the top 15 distributions according to DistroWatch over the past 12 months. It's not scientific—but it's something to start with, and we had to cull it down somehow.

Is your favorite distribution missing from this list? Let us know what it is in the comments. And regardless of what distro you choose, be sure to let us know why it's your favorite. What's so great that makes it your distribution of choice? And remember: feel free show your passion, but try to keep it civil.

And if you're curious, go check out last year's results to see how 2018's favorites compare.

Linux
Poll

29 Comments

MartyMonroe
MartyMonroe on 10 Jan 2018

It is a difficult question to answer. While I like Fedora, I am not a fan of the increasingly pervasive systemd. I have found systemd to be too much like svchost on M$ boxes - impenetrable and impossible to control. At the mo I'm running OpenSUSE, which also has systemd. I want an rpm based distro without systemd and it seems as though PCLinuxOS is the only option for me. I'm going to try this next, when I can get of my bum and reinstall the box.

Andreabis
Andreabis on 10 Jan 2018

I started seriously using Linux with gentoo many years ago and now I can't help it

Aku
Aku on 10 Jan 2018

This poll is flawed because I have to vote to see the results here, and I opened this page again to leave this comment and after logging in, the poll is available to me again, and it's also possible to vote multiple times just by opening this page in a private window.
Instead of Other you should have a way of detecting a different responses which gets more than one vote and also be able to delete spam votes for anyone who votes for a custom non-existent distro.
So if someone votes for Void or Void Linux in the Other section, in the final results, you can group those together.
It would be nice if you had a way to verify votes using a Google account, I'd be fine to vote with my Google account as a verifier so that you can show public unverified votes and then a view for verified votes using my google account, as long as my email is not shared. This way the verified votes are more accurate and trustworthy. You could also ask the verified voters to email back saying what they use, why they switched so then you can show even more verified data, otherwise people just see spammy data. And with the Google account based poll, if a voter turns out to have a false google account, their vote is automatically removed from the data a day before you publish the final data :)
Thanks! Happy New Year :)

marcosluna79
Marcos on 10 Jan 2018

My favorite is bodhilinux, clean small, really powerful distro

chris_kjwneunpouqnhgvniuhrg
chris_kjwneunpouqnhgvniuhrg on 10 Jan 2018

I use Bodhi daily too. It's pretty good, but out of the box it's missing a few things, like Bluetooth.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 10 Jan 2018

I have settled on Fedora/KDE, mostly due to habit. From time to time I will try out some other distro, and just not see a reason to switch. At the same time, Fedora can be quirky. I have an older 64-bit Dell system that I upgraded to F27, and initially it worked, then suddenly would not start X. Eventually, I went back to F26. These sorts of things happen with Fedora, but maybe others too.

holmja
Joshua Allen Holm on 10 Jan 2018

My current favorite desktop distribution is System76's new Pop!_OS distribution. While it is not a huge departure from what is available on other Ubuntu-based distributions, Pop!_OS offers a nice user experience. There are still some improvements/fixes I would like to see, but I have been very happy with it so far.

GnuTurd
GnuTurd on 10 Jan 2018

GuixSD, comeon now.

David C.
David C. on 10 Jan 2018

It's an interesting question. I tend to prefer stable LTS releases, because I don't like the idea of massive upgrades more than absolutely necessary.

I grew up on RedHat and I still have a fondness for it and the RPM system, but I don't like the fact that upgrading to new releases (e.g. RHEL6 to RHEL7) doesn't have any easy path. They recommend a complete erase-and-reinstall, which should not be necessary.

Fedora's "fedup" tool seems to work well, so hopefully RedHat will incorporate something similar in their future releases.

But because of the upgrade issue, I've pretty much migrated over to Debian's "stable" branch. Although learning the dpkg/apt system took some time, it works well. And upgrading to new releases is much easier - just change APT's sources file and do a normal package-upgrade (then wait as it upgrades thousands of packages).

I will select Ubuntu if I need something more on the cutting edge (e.g. for VMs, not my main desktop), but I really don't like the Unity desktop. Fortunately, the Xubuntu (Xfce) variation is easy to get, which takes care of that situation.

FlippedBit
FlippedBit on 10 Jan 2018

previously Arch or LFS. but currently my fav is QubesOS and Genode based systems

Grell
Grell on 10 Jan 2018

KDE Neon. Before that I used Kubuntu. I like kde and qt based programs better than gtk ones. I don't know why, I don't really have a good reason for it. I like the customization the Plasma Desktop offers without having to screw around installing and configuring a bunch of separate things. I'm lazy so I like the Ubuntu base. These days I prefer just having everything setup the way I like it and not really having to mess around too much after. This has been working well so far.

stefantalpalaru
stefantalpalaru on 10 Jan 2018

Gentoo

Master LULZ (uganda knuckles)
Master LULZ (uganda knuckles) on 10 Jan 2018

True OS is BSD, not Linux
(i see, there are professionals)

chris_kjwneunpouqnhgvniuhrg
chris_kjwneunpouqnhgvniuhrg on 10 Jan 2018

KDE Neon
I could have chosen Ubuntu from the list, but Neon is reworked a lot, and 'just works', BlueTooth and all.

Gnuovo
Gnuovo on 10 Jan 2018

SolidX distro

Doodle
Doodle on 10 Jan 2018

MX Linux is the best if you use Xfce.

Larry Williams
Larry Williams on 10 Jan 2018

I voted other. Xubuntu currently, Mint XFCE previously

Milos
Milos on 10 Jan 2018

Im using solus in last 8-9 months, and im satisfied and i dont want to change it

jwjones
jwjones on 10 Jan 2018

Slackware, duh. :-)

Jeromy Streets
Jeromy Streets on 10 Jan 2018

Definitely KDE Neon.

Michael Clark
Michael Clark on 10 Jan 2018

Puppy linux

Dennis A Vitali
Dennis A Vitali on 10 Jan 2018

Knoppix

Michael Pavletich
Michael Pavletich on 10 Jan 2018

MX-17 Linux. It's not perfect, but then again, neither are any of other distros, but IMNSHO, it has some qualities others can only dream about. The MX Tool set alone makes this distro stand head and shoulders above most, but even greater than that, I have not found an equal support forum from any other distro.

alicef
alicef on 10 Jan 2018

Gentoo

Shilo Ward
Shilo Ward on 10 Jan 2018

my favorite Linux distribution is Kali Linux, because I am a security researcher and penetration testing auditor. Kali Linux really has a lot of the tools that are needed pre-configured, it is a rolling release that is constantly updated, and it is built on top of the Debian system platform. my favorite runner-up would most likely be Debian as well with the Deepin desktop environment which I feel is very beautiful.

Grekonovich
k03l on 10 Jan 2018

Pop!_OS

furkantokac
Furkan Tokac on 11 Jan 2018

KDE Neon as a daily OS for a long time.

yossarianuk
yossarianuk on 11 Jan 2018

KDE Neon for me.

Gnome/Unity are unusable if you ever want to do any work

GNUguy
paul on 11 Jan 2018

Mageia. Started with the version 2 release.

