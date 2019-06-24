What are you working on this summer?

What are you working on this summer?

Tell us about your summer project by taking our poll. Plus, read what our writers are working on.

24 Jun 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
Man at laptop on a mountain
Image credits : 

Pixabay, CC0

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

What are you working on this summer?

Do you have a summer goal? Do longer days allow you to finally carve out time to work on a certain passion project? Will you be spending time AFK (away from keyboard) to enjoy no-code hobbies or volunteer? Are you traveling to any conferences or taking a family vacation? If you're still looking for inspiration, read what our writers had to say:

"Getting some sleep. :-)" —Mike Bursell

"Learning Python and coming up with cool ways I can use it to support ChickTech Austin." —Nicole Baratta

"Finishing up an electric motorcycle conversion." —DJ Delorie

"More YouTube videos! LearnLinux.tv has surpassed 6 million views and 50 thousand subscribers, and I intend on pushing it even further. Lots of tutorials and other content coming!" —Jay LaCroix

"I'm working on a lot of projects: I'm self-publishing a book about IT Leadership coaching, and working to release another ebook about FreeDOS for our 25th anniversary year. Aside from that, I've started a new company: IT Mentor Group. <https://itmentorgroup.biz/> I am really excited about this new opportunity. It’s not every day that you start your own business!" —Jim Hall

"Improving Amiga emulation on the Raspberry Pi." —Sarah Thornton

"I'm hacking a switch statement into Python in direct contravention of PEP 275 and PEP 3130. This is an exercise to drive a better understanding of how the python language is tokenized, lexically analyzed and ultimately executed on the python virtual machine. My wife recently introduced me to the hip new logic puzzle "Sudoku", you probably haven't heard of it. I'm writing a puzzle generator with Python and NumPy to scratch the combinatorial itch I get when working out a puzzle. Lastly, I'm working on follow-up articles on C to publish on Opensource.com :)" —Erik O'Shaughnessy

"This summer, I’m mostly in code clean-up mode. I’m paying for my programming haste from the next 6 months now." —Steve Morris

"Right now it's winter. Ask me again in December ;-)" —David O’Brien

Even if it's simply to have fun, tell us what you're working on this summer by taking our poll or leaving us a comment.

open source button on keyboard

7 favorite Raspberry Pi projects

Having recently co-authored a book about building things with the Raspberry Pi ( Raspberry Pi Hacks...
Ruth Suehle (Red Hat)
books in a library, stacks

A summer reading list for open organization enthusiasts

These nine books represent the beginning of an important journey toward greater and better openness...
Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat)

Topics

Poll

About the author

Lauren Pritchett
Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is an analyst and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
More about me

Recommended reading

Hands programming
What's your favorite "dead" language?
open source button on keyboard
How many years have you been interested in open source?
Browser of things
How many browser tabs do you usually have open?
Magnifying glass on code
What's the right amount of swap space for a modern Linux system?
Terminal command prompt on orange background
Which open source backup solution do you use?

What's your favorite desktop Linux distribution?

Comment now

Creative Commons License