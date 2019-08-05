Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
PostgreSQL, managing Windows with Ansible, and more news
Ansible news from around the web: Edition two.
In our second monthly Ansible Around The Web, we're sharing a smorgasbord of useful Ansible information for your delectation. Read on to find stories and videos relating to databases, security, VMware, Infoblox, and Windows!
If you find an interesting Ansible story on your travels, please send us the link via Mark on Twitter, and the Ansible Community team will curate the best submissions.
On with the show…
Articles
Databases, security and large-scale cultural challenges all feature in this month's curated articles:
PostgreSQL deployment and maintenance with Ansible
Adventures with Ansible: challenges, solutions and… Subversion?
Thoughts on restructuring the Ansible project
Videos
VMware, bastion hosts, DNS and what is this magic—Windows SSH?! This month on the YouTubes:
A playlist of VMware automation scenarios
How to use bastion hosts with Ansible AWX/Tower
Autoscale Infoblox vNIOS on OpenStack with Ansible
Manage Windows like Linux via SSH using Ansible
Meetups
A selection of the meetups that took place this month:
Our own Tim Appnel gave a talk on the future of the Ansible ecosystem at the Minneapolis meetup.
The Atlanta meetup had a talk on Windows automation.
Rémi Verchère gave a talk on Ansible Tower at the third Ansible Marseille meetup. Slides en Français.
Happy person of the month
That moment when you realise you just wrote an @ansible playbook to maintain your kids' Linux boxes. pic.twitter.com/jmMqMW4z67— Tais P. Hansen (@taisph) July 22, 2019
Found something interesting you'd like us to share next month? Drop me a message on Twitter with the link, please!
