PostgreSQL, managing Windows with Ansible, and more news

In our second monthly Ansible Around The Web, we're sharing a smorgasbord of useful Ansible information for your delectation. Read on to find stories and videos relating to databases, security, VMware, Infoblox, and Windows!

Articles

Databases, security and large-scale cultural challenges all feature in this month's curated articles:

PostgreSQL deployment and maintenance with Ansible

Ansible Vault: A primer

Adventures with Ansible: challenges, solutions and… Subversion?

Thoughts on restructuring the Ansible project

Videos

VMware, bastion hosts, DNS and what is this magic—Windows SSH?! This month on the YouTubes:

A playlist of VMware automation scenarios

How to use bastion hosts with Ansible AWX/Tower

Autoscale Infoblox vNIOS on OpenStack with Ansible

Manage Windows like Linux via SSH using Ansible

Meetups

A selection of the meetups that took place this month:

Our own Tim Appnel gave a talk on the future of the Ansible ecosystem at the Minneapolis meetup.

The Atlanta meetup had a talk on Windows automation.

Rémi Verchère gave a talk on Ansible Tower at the third Ansible Marseille meetup. Slides en Français.

Happy person of the month

That moment when you realise you just wrote an @ansible playbook to maintain your kids' Linux boxes. pic.twitter.com/jmMqMW4z67 — Tais P. Hansen (@taisph) July 22, 2019

