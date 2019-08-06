Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Is Perl going extinct?
Command Line Heroes explores the meteoric rise of Perl, its fall from the spotlight, and what's next in the programming language's lifecycle.
Is there an endangered species list for programming languages? If there is, Command Line Heroes suggests that Perl is somewhere between vulnerable and critically endangered. The dominant language of the 1990s is the focus of this week's podcast (Season 3, Episode 4) and explores its highs and lows since it was introduced over 30 years ago.
The timeline1991 was the year that changed everything. Tim Berners-Lee released the World Wide Web. The internet had been connecting computers for 20 years, but the web connected people in brand new ways. An entire new frontier of web-based development opened.
Last week's episode explored how JavaScript was born and launched the browser wars. Before that language dominated the web, Perl was incredibly popular. It was open source, general purpose, and ran on nearly every Unix-like platform. Perl allowed a familiar set of practices any sysadmin would appreciate running.
What happened?
So, if Perl was doing so well in the '90s, why did it start to sink? The dot-com bubble burst in 2000, and the first heady rush of web development was about to give way to a slicker, faster, different generation. Python became a favorite for first-time developers, much like Perl used to be an attractive first language that stole newbies away from FORTRAN or C.
Perl was regarded highly because it allowed developers to solve a problem in many ways, but that feature later became known as a bug. Python's push toward a single right answer ended up being where many people wanted to go. Conor Myhrvold wrote in Fast Company how Python became more attractive and what Perl might have done to keep up. For these reasons and myriad others, like the delay of Perl 6, it lost momentum.
Lifecycle management
Overall, I'm comfortable with the idea that some languages don't make it. BASIC isn't exactly on the software bootcamp hit list these days. But maybe Perl isn't on the same trajectory and could be best-in-class for a more specific type of problem around glue code for system challenges.
I love how Command Line Heroes host Saron Yitbarek summarizes it at the end of the podcast episode:
"Languages have lifecycles. When new languages emerge, exquisitely adapted to new realities, an option like Perl might occupy a smaller, more niche area. But that's not a bad thing. Our languages should expand and shrink their communities as our needs change. Perl was a crucial player in the early history of web development—and it stays with us in all kinds of ways that become obvious with a little history and a look at the big picture."
Learning about Perl's rise and search for a new niche makes me wonder which of the new languages we're developing today will still be around in 30 years.
Learning about Perl's rise and search for a new niche makes me wonder which of the new languages we're developing today will still be around in 30 years.
5 Comments
cPanel, which powers a vast majority of today's websites is written in perl. Being used on the backend just about everywhere means it is very much alive.
I absolutely agree. The podcast got me thinking about the long-term vision and lifespan of any language. Thanks for reading!
I can think of three major reasons that Perl has languished. First, there were a lot of poorly written CGI scripts published and heavily used by unsuspecting rookies to build their web sites. That resulted in Perl developing an undeserved reputation for being unsafe and/or insecure. Second, PHP came along and made web sites a whole lot easier to write, since it was embedded in the HTML instead of having to generate all of each page. And finally, the delays in producing Perl 6 meant the language was not even considered by those enamored of the OOP fad. So a whole generation of programmers never bothered to look at Perl for their toolkits.
The kicker for me was when the Perl gurus abandoned comp.lang.perl in favor of their favorite web sites. I simply do not have the time to chase all over the web's half acres to search for information and help, so I moved on to Python, which is still actively discussed and supported on comp.lang.python. Of course, I retired six years ago, so I don't really need either resource any more. I haven't written a line of code in any language since then. There were a couple of bash scripts to automate some repetitive tasks, but that's all.
Perl development stalled at v5.8 for over a decade. That was when it lost its momentum. It will take some effort to get it back.
I started down a path to learn Perl, but sort of got bewildered when trying to decide whether to learn Perl 5 or 6. The "clarification" that Perl6 is actually its own language(?) and not the successor of Perl 5.x didn't help, so it's still mostly a mystery to me, so I've not gotten around to learning either.