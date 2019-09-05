Introducing the guide to 7 essential PyPI libraries and how to use them | Opensource.com

Introducing the guide to 7 essential PyPI libraries and how to use them

Download our new guide to learn how to solve common Python problems.

05 Sep 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
Why is Python so beloved by programmers? It's open source. It's compatible with a variety of operating systems. It's readable for beginners. And it's powerful enough to use for developing complex applications. 

But best of all is its large community, making it easy to find a solution to whatever problem you’re having. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.

We've put together a collection of PyPI library tutorials by Python expert, Moshe Zadka, in a downloadable guide. Learn how to solve common Python problems such as how to simplify writing C extensions, format your code consistently, add methods to libraries retroactively, automate tests, and more. 

The PyPI libraries covered in this guide include:

Download the guide to 7 essential PyPI libraries and how to use them.

