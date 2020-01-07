Introduction to the Linux goto shell utility | Opensource.com

Introduction to the Linux goto shell utility

Learn how to use goto to alias and navigate to directories with autocomplete in Linux.

07 Jan 2020 Lazarus Lazaridis Feed
The goto shell utility allows users to navigate to aliased directories and also supports autocompletion.

How it works

Before you can use goto, you need to register your directory aliases. For example:

goto -r dev /home/iridakos/development

then change to that directory, e.g.:

goto dev

Autocompletion in goto

goto comes with a nice autocompletion script—whenever you press the Tab key after the goto command, Bash or Zsh will prompt you with suggestions of the aliases that are available:

$ goto <tab>

bc /etc/bash_completion.d                     

dev /home/iridakos/development

rubies /home/iridakos/.rvm/rubies

Installing goto

There are several ways to install goto.

Via script

Clone the repository and run the install script as a superuser or root:

git clone https://github.com/iridakos/goto.git

cd goto

sudo ./install

Manually

Copy the file goto.sh somewhere in your filesystem and add a line in your .zshrc or .bashrc to source it.

For example, if you placed the file in your home folder, all you have to do is add the following line to your .zshrc or .bashrc file:

source ~/goto.sh

MacOS Homebrew

A formula named goto is available for the Bash shell in MacOS:

brew install goto

Add colored output

echo -e "\$include /etc/inputrc\nset colored-completion-prefix on" >> ~/.inputrc

Notes:

  • You need to restart your shell after installation.
  • You need to have the Bash completion feature enabled for Bash in MacOS (see this issue).
    • You can install it with brew install bash-completion if you don't have it enabled.

Ways to use goto

Change to an aliased directory

To change to an aliased directory, type:

goto <alias>

For example:

goto dev

Register an alias

To register a directory alias, type:

goto -r <alias> <directory>

or

goto --register <alias> <directory>

For example:

goto -r blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog

or

goto --register blog /mnt/external/projects/html/blog

Notes:

  • goto expands the directories, so you can easily alias your current directory with the following command and it will automatically be aliased to the whole path: 
    goto -r last_release .
  • Pressing the Tab key after the alias name provides the shell's default directory suggestions.

Unregister an alias

To unregister an alias, use:

goto -u <alias>

or

goto --unregister <alias>

For example:

goto -u last_release

or

goto --unregister last_release

Note: By pressing the Tab key after the command (-u or --unregister), the completion script will prompt you with the list of registered aliases.

List aliases

To get a list of your currently registered aliases, use:

goto -l

or

goto --list

Expand an alias

To expand an alias to its value, use:

goto -x <alias>

or

goto --expand <alias>

For example:

goto -x last_release

or

goto --expand last_release

Clean up aliases

To clean up the aliases from directories that are no longer accessible in your filesystem, use:

goto -c

or

goto --cleanup

Get help

To view the tool's help information, use:

goto -h

or

goto --help

Check the version

To view the tool's version, use:

goto -v

or

goto --version

Push before changing directories

To push the current directory onto the directory stack before changing directories, type:

goto -p <alias>

or

goto --push <alias>

Revert to a pushed directory

To return to a pushed directory, type:

goto -o

or

goto --pop

Note: This command is equivalent to popd but within the goto command.

Troubleshooting

If you see the error command not found: compdef in Zsh, it means you need to load bashcompinit. To do so, append this to your .zshrc file:

autoload bashcompinit

bashcompinit

Get involved

The goto tool is open source under the MIT License terms, and contributions are welcomed. To learn more, visit the Contributing section in goto's GitHub repository.

The goto script

goto()

{

  local target

  _goto_resolve_db



  if [ -z "$1" ]; then

    # display usage and exit when no args

    _goto_usage

    return

  fi



  subcommand="$1"

  shift

  case "$subcommand" in

    -c|--cleanup)

      _goto_cleanup "$@"

      ;;

    -r|--register) # Register an alias

      _goto_register_alias "$@"

      ;;

    -u|--unregister) # Unregister an alias

      _goto_unregister_alias "$@"

      ;;

    -p|--push) # Push the current directory onto the pushd stack, then goto

      _goto_directory_push "$@"

      ;;

    -o|--pop) # Pop the top directory off of the pushd stack, then change that directory

      _goto_directory_pop

      ;;

    -l|--list)

      _goto_list_aliases

      ;;

    -x|--expand) # Expand an alias

      _goto_expand_alias "$@"

      ;;

    -h|--help)

      _goto_usage

      ;;

    -v|--version)

      _goto_version

      ;;

    *)

      _goto_directory "$subcommand"

      ;;

  esac

  return $?

}



_goto_resolve_db()

{

  GOTO_DB="${GOTO_DB:-$HOME/.goto}"

  touch -a "$GOTO_DB"

}



_goto_usage()

{

  cat <<\USAGE

usage: goto [<option>] <alias> [<directory>]



default usage:

  goto <alias> - changes to the directory registered for the given alias



OPTIONS:

  -r, --register: registers an alias

    goto -r|--register <alias> <directory>

  -u, --unregister: unregisters an alias

    goto -u|--unregister <alias>

  -p, --push: pushes the current directory onto the stack, then performs goto

    goto -p|--push <alias>

  -o, --pop: pops the top directory from the stack, then changes to that directory

    goto -o|--pop

  -l, --list: lists aliases

    goto -l|--list

  -x, --expand: expands an alias

    goto -x|--expand <alias>

  -c, --cleanup: cleans up non existent directory aliases

    goto -c|--cleanup

  -h, --help: prints this help

    goto -h|--help

  -v, --version: displays the version of the goto script

    goto -v|--version

USAGE

}



# Displays version

_goto_version()

{

  echo "goto version 1.2.4.1"

}



# Expands directory.

# Helpful for ~, ., .. paths

_goto_expand_directory()

{

  builtin cd "$1" 2>/dev/null && pwd

}



# Lists registered aliases.

_goto_list_aliases()

{

  local IFS=$' '

  if [ -f "$GOTO_DB" ]; then

    while read -r name directory; do

      printf '\e[1;36m%20s  \e[0m%s\n' "$name" "$directory"

    done < "$GOTO_DB"

  else

    echo "You haven't configured any directory aliases yet."

  fi

}



# Expands a registered alias.

_goto_expand_alias()

{

  if [ "$#" -ne "1" ]; then

    _goto_error "usage: goto -x|--expand <alias>"

    return

  fi



  local resolved



  resolved=$(_goto_find_alias_directory "$1")

  if [ -z "$resolved" ]; then

    _goto_error "alias '$1' does not exist"

    return

  fi



  echo "$resolved"

}



# Lists duplicate directory aliases

_goto_find_duplicate()

{

  local duplicates=



  duplicates=$(sed -n 's:[^ ]* '"$1"'$:&:p' "$GOTO_DB" 2>/dev/null)

  echo "$duplicates"

}



# Registers and alias.

_goto_register_alias()

{

  if [ "$#" -ne "2" ]; then

    _goto_error "usage: goto -r|--register <alias> <directory>"

    return 1

  fi



  if ! [[ $1 =~ ^[[:alnum:]]+[a-zA-Z0-9_-]*$ ]]; then

    _goto_error "invalid alias - can start with letters or digits followed by letters, digits, hyphens or underscores"

    return 1

  fi



  local resolved

  resolved=$(_goto_find_alias_directory "$1")



  if [ -n "$resolved" ]; then

    _goto_error "alias '$1' exists"

    return 1

  fi



  local directory

  directory=$(_goto_expand_directory "$2")

  if [ -z "$directory" ]; then

    _goto_error "failed to register '$1' to '$2' - can't cd to directory"

    return 1

  fi



  local duplicate

  duplicate=$(_goto_find_duplicate "$directory")

  if [ -n "$duplicate" ]; then

    _goto_warning "duplicate alias(es) found: \\n$duplicate"

  fi



  # Append entry to file.

  echo "$1 $directory" >> "$GOTO_DB"

  echo "Alias '$1' registered successfully."

}



# Unregisters the given alias.

_goto_unregister_alias()

{

  if [ "$#" -ne "1" ]; then

    _goto_error "usage: goto -u|--unregister <alias>"

    return 1

  fi



  local resolved

  resolved=$(_goto_find_alias_directory "$1")

  if [ -z "$resolved" ]; then

    _goto_error "alias '$1' does not exist"

    return 1

  fi



  # shellcheck disable=SC2034

  local readonly GOTO_DB_TMP="$HOME/.goto_"

  # Delete entry from file.

  sed "/^$1 /d" "$GOTO_DB" > "$GOTO_DB_TMP" && mv "$GOTO_DB_TMP" "$GOTO_DB"

  echo "Alias '$1' unregistered successfully."

}



# Pushes the current directory onto the stack, then goto

_goto_directory_push()

{

  if [ "$#" -ne "1" ]; then

    _goto_error "usage: goto -p|--push <alias>"

    return

  fi



  { pushd . || return; } 1>/dev/null 2>&1



  _goto_directory "$@"

}



# Pops the top directory from the stack, then goto

_goto_directory_pop()

{

  { popd || return; } 1>/dev/null 2>&1

}



# Unregisters aliases whose directories no longer exist.

_goto_cleanup()

{

  if ! [ -f "$GOTO_DB" ]; then

    return

  fi



  while IFS= read -r i && [ -n "$i" ]; do

    echo "Cleaning up: $i"

    _goto_unregister_alias "$i"

  done <<< "$(awk '{al=$1; $1=""; dir=substr($0,2);

                    system("[ ! -d \"" dir "\" ] && echo " al)}' "$GOTO_DB")"

}



# Changes to the given alias' directory

_goto_directory()

{

  local target



  target=$(_goto_resolve_alias "$1") || return 1



  builtin cd "$target" 2> /dev/null || \

    { _goto_error "Failed to goto '$target'" && return 1; }

}



# Fetches the alias directory.

_goto_find_alias_directory()

{

  local resolved



  resolved=$(sed -n "s/^$1 \\(.*\\)/\\1/p" "$GOTO_DB" 2>/dev/null)

  echo "$resolved"

}



# Displays the given error.

# Used for common error output.

_goto_error()

{

  (>&2 echo -e "goto error: $1")

}



# Displays the given warning.

# Used for common warning output.

_goto_warning()

{

  (>&2 echo -e "goto warning: $1")

}



# Displays entries with aliases starting as the given one.

_goto_print_similar()

{

  local similar



  similar=$(sed -n "/^$1[^ ]* .*/p" "$GOTO_DB" 2>/dev/null)

  if [ -n "$similar" ]; then

    (>&2 echo "Did you mean:")

    (>&2 column -t <<< "$similar")

  fi

}



# Fetches alias directory, errors if it doesn't exist.

_goto_resolve_alias()

{

  local resolved



  resolved=$(_goto_find_alias_directory "$1")



  if [ -z "$resolved" ]; then

    _goto_error "unregistered alias $1"

    _goto_print_similar "$1"

    return 1

  else

    echo "${resolved}"

  fi

}



# Completes the goto function with the available commands

_complete_goto_commands()

{

  local IFS=$' \t\n'



  # shellcheck disable=SC2207

  COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W "-r --register -u --unregister -p --push -o --pop -l --list -x --expand -c --cleanup -v --version" -- "$1"))

}



# Completes the goto function with the available aliases

_complete_goto_aliases()

{

  local IFS=$'\n' matches

  _goto_resolve_db



  # shellcheck disable=SC2207

  matches=($(sed -n "/^$1/p" "$GOTO_DB" 2>/dev/null))



  if [ "${#matches[@]}" -eq "1" ]; then

    # remove the filenames attribute from the completion method

    compopt +o filenames 2>/dev/null



    # if you find only one alias don't append the directory

    COMPREPLY=("${matches[0]// *}")

  else

    for i in "${!matches[@]}"; do

      # remove the filenames attribute from the completion method

      compopt +o filenames 2>/dev/null



      if ! [[ $(uname -s) =~ Darwin* ]]; then

        matches[$i]=$(printf '%*s' "-$COLUMNS" "${matches[$i]}")



        COMPREPLY+=("$(compgen -W "${matches[$i]}")")

      else

        COMPREPLY+=("${matches[$i]// */}")

      fi

    done

  fi

}



# Bash programmable completion for the goto function

_complete_goto_bash()

{

  local cur="${COMP_WORDS[$COMP_CWORD]}" prev



  if [ "$COMP_CWORD" -eq "1" ]; then

    # if we are on the first argument

    if [[ $cur == -* ]]; then

      # and starts like a command, prompt commands

      _complete_goto_commands "$cur"

    else

      # and doesn't start as a command, prompt aliases

      _complete_goto_aliases "$cur"

    fi

  elif [ "$COMP_CWORD" -eq "2" ]; then

    # if we are on the second argument

    prev="${COMP_WORDS[1]}"



    if [[ $prev = "-u" ]] || [[ $prev = "--unregister" ]]; then

      # prompt with aliases if user tries to unregister one

      _complete_goto_aliases "$cur"

    elif [[ $prev = "-x" ]] || [[ $prev = "--expand" ]]; then

      # prompt with aliases if user tries to expand one

      _complete_goto_aliases "$cur"

    elif [[ $prev = "-p" ]] || [[ $prev = "--push" ]]; then

      # prompt with aliases only if user tries to push

      _complete_goto_aliases "$cur"

    fi

  elif [ "$COMP_CWORD" -eq "3" ]; then

    # if we are on the third argument

    prev="${COMP_WORDS[1]}"



    if [[ $prev = "-r" ]] || [[ $prev = "--register" ]]; then

      # prompt with directories only if user tries to register an alias

      local IFS=$' \t\n'



      # shellcheck disable=SC2207

      COMPREPLY=($(compgen -d -- "$cur"))

    fi

  fi

}



# Zsh programmable completion for the goto function

_complete_goto_zsh()

{

  local all_aliases=()

  while IFS= read -r line; do

    all_aliases+=("$line")

  done <<< "$(sed -e 's/ /:/g' ~/.goto 2>/dev/null)"



  local state

  local -a options=(

    '(1)'{-r,--register}'[registers an alias]:register:->register'

    '(- 1 2)'{-u,--unregister}'[unregisters an alias]:unregister:->unregister'

    '(: -)'{-l,--list}'[lists aliases]'

    '(*)'{-c,--cleanup}'[cleans up non existent directory aliases]'

    '(1 2)'{-x,--expand}'[expands an alias]:expand:->aliases'

    '(1 2)'{-p,--push}'[pushes the current directory onto the stack, then performs goto]:push:->aliases'

    '(*)'{-o,--pop}'[pops the top directory from stack, then changes to that directory]'

    '(: -)'{-h,--help}'[prints this help]'

    '(* -)'{-v,--version}'[displays the version of the goto script]'

  )



  _arguments -C \

    "${options[@]}" \

    '1:alias:->aliases' \

    '2:dir:_files' \

  && ret=0



  case ${state} in

    (aliases)

      _describe -t aliases 'goto aliases:' all_aliases && ret=0

    ;;

    (unregister)

      _describe -t aliases 'unregister alias:' all_aliases && ret=0

    ;;

  esac

  return $ret

}



goto_aliases=($(alias | sed -n "s/.*\s\(.*\)='goto'/\1/p"))

goto_aliases+=("goto")



for i in "${goto_aliases[@]}"

        do

                # Register the goto completions.

        if [ -n "${BASH_VERSION}" ]; then

          if ! [[ $(uname -s) =~ Darwin* ]]; then

            complete -o filenames -F _complete_goto_bash $i

          else

            complete -F _complete_goto_bash $i

          fi

        elif [ -n "${ZSH_VERSION}" ]; then

          compdef _complete_goto_zsh $i

        else

          echo "Unsupported shell."

          exit 1

        fi

done

 

This was originally published as the README in goto's GitHub repository and is reused with permission.

Topics

