How many Raspberry Pis do you own?

Take our poll to let us know how many Raspberry Pis you have.

08 Mar 2020
How many Raspberry Pis do you own?

The Raspberry Pi is so accessible and affordable, and that means it can be easy to start a collection, even unintentionally. There are now nine different boards available, and amazingly all of them are still useful for something. Being so low-powered and easy to maintain, they have a surprisingly long shelf life, and a continual ability to keep working on whatever set of tasks it's been set up to do.

Have you already stock-piled the newest Raspberry Pi 4? Do you have a drawer full of Raspberry Pi boards eagerly waiting to be used for a fun project? Is your home automation system powered by multiple Raspberry Pi computers? If you're a seasoned Raspberry Pi user, you may have too many to count.

On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi offers a great way to introduce others to the world of open source. Whether someone is learning Linux, web development, game programming, or just wants to try out a low-powered free desktop, the Raspberry Pi has something for anyone curious about emerging tech. If you have people like that in your life, then you may not own many Raspberry Pis because you're too busy giving them away as gifts!

If you haven't had the chance to try out a Raspberry Pi for yourself, we have a cheat sheet to help you get started. With all of the project tutorials out there, the possibilities are endless.

What do you want to do next with your Raspberry Pi?

Raspberry Pi 4 board, posterized filter

Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi 4 delivers impressive performance gains over its predecessors, and the Starter Kit makes it easy to get it up and running quickly.
Anderson Silva (Red Hat, Correspondent)
Vector, generic Raspberry Pi board

Which Raspberry Pi should you choose?

In the first article in our series on getting started with Raspberry Pi, learn the three criteria for choosing the right model for you.
Anderson Silva (Red Hat, Correspondent)
Command line prompt

Learn Linux with the Raspberry Pi

The fourth article in our guide to getting started with the Raspberry Pi dives into the Linux command line.
Anderson Silva (Red Hat, Correspondent)

32 Comments

dogsleg
dogsleg on 08 Mar 2020

I personally don't have any Raspberry Pi, but have 3 Beaglebone Black boards. Simply because they don't need non-free blobs to even boot up.

Kurtnelle
Kurtnelle on 08 Mar 2020

I also have a beagle bone black and 4 pocket beagles (left, as I once had six), in addition to my 6 Rpis; and I prefer the BBBs

Mundungus Fletcher
Mundungus Fletcher on 08 Mar 2020

Ten. Five 2B's, three 3B's, and two 3B+'s.

Jokre
Jokre on 08 Mar 2020

I have way too many to even start counting them. All kinds of variants since the first one released. Using them for all kind of purposes; access points, smart home controllers, cybersec, Mycroft, webcams, etc. I've tried alternatives but always reverted back to the Pi due to stability, community and support.

Mark daniels
Mark daniels on 08 Mar 2020

I have ten.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 08 Mar 2020

I have a fairly early model that's just gathering dust somewhere.

C.L. Harting
C.L. Harting on 08 Mar 2020

6 Pi -- 1 original, two 2s, a 3 and 2 Zero W.
Plus a LePotato and 3 FriendlyArm ZeroPi that I just picked up on sale ($7 each!)

Jan Henkins
Jan Henkins on 08 Mar 2020

I have 9 Pi's, ranging from the very first 512Mb Ram model B to 2x V3 and ZeroW models. Only 4 are actively in use at the moment.

Farkas Vargas
Farkas Vargas on 08 Mar 2020

7

N3wjl
N3wjl on 08 Mar 2020

I have a Pi 3B for a Sunfounery PI car my 12 year old nephew and I are building. I have A Pi zero W. I use with a SDR and a new PI 4 2gb on the way.

Darthelwer
Darthelwer on 08 Mar 2020

3x running OctoPrint
1x running temp/humidity sensor for our ball python (Monty) with a custom hat I made
2x doing real-time market and stock watching with LED screen and some RGB lights as quick indicators.
1 x running my mini arcade
5 in various build stages for personal and commissioned projects
2xstill wrapped in plastic

I used to use Arduino but a) I'm much better at python (I teach AP CSP and run a small data management and analysis consulting firm) b) I find the prototyping hats MUCH easier to work with. Most of my projects are one offs BUT I want them to feel and look finished so I usually like to solder everything up!

Wouter
Wouter on 08 Mar 2020

Six!

chrisod
COD on 08 Mar 2020

As I type this I'm streaming music from a Plex server running on a Raspberry Pi that lives in my living room.

Romilly Cocking
Romilly Cocking on 08 Mar 2020

Over 20; a few model 1s, two or three model 2s, lots of threes, three 4Bs and a load of zeros.

Krishna Chaitanya
Krishna Chaitanya on 08 Mar 2020

I own 2 Pi's. One Pi 3B and one Pi Zero W.

Colin Tinker
Colin Tinker on 08 Mar 2020

Nine used for many different jobs from servers to temperature sensors.

cabs84
cabs84 on 08 Mar 2020

9! 4 0Ws, 1 2b, 1 3b, 1 3b+, 2 4b's (2gb and 4gb) In use as:

0w + pi cam: wunderground cam
0w with ir receiver/transmitter: network enabled remote control
2b: voicekit + nooelec nano 3 (headless) for playing around with SDR
3b and audioinjector sound card hat (headless): vinyl rips
3b+ (headless): nextjs webserver
4b 2g + 4tb drive (headless): file server/torrent box
4b 4gb - livingroom browsing / steamlink

Pattycakes
Pattycakes on 08 Mar 2020

We have a bunch. 5 pi 3s, either B or B+, a pi 4 4g, and 15 compute modules.

Valkhan
Valkhan on 08 Mar 2020

Personally just one, in my company at least 50 and growing

peter horwood
peter horwood on 08 Mar 2020

About 15, starting with gen 3, then a couple zero's, then 4's with max memory. One of the 4's with max memory is making a travel computer, not as convenient as Windows laptop, but lower cost if damaged, useful for simple stuff. Also a good gift for financially disadvantaged kids as a way to learn English and computers, 2 so far, I'll be buying more for this purpose. Mostly they are each, even the desktops, single purpose each.

Steven White
Steven White on 08 Mar 2020

I own two: pi-hole on a 3b and another 3b destined to become a firewall.

Pikapro
Pikapro on 08 Mar 2020

I've got 4,

2 zeros w's
1 four
and 1 3a+

Marcus Franke
Marcus Franke on 08 Mar 2020

A dozen of them.

A mixture of 3B and 3B+ and four zero W

/R
/R on 08 Mar 2020

None. And I am proud of it

Dan Fryling
Dan Fryling on 08 Mar 2020

I have 6 at this time.

Steve Schaefering
Steve Schaefering on 08 Mar 2020

2 Raspberry Pi 2B
2 Raspberry Pi 3B
1 Raspberry Pi 4B 4GB
1 TinkerBoard
2 Raspberry Pi Zero W

LinuxTux23
LinuxTux23 on 08 Mar 2020

I have 4 raspi 4 4gb, a raspi 3 and 2 and zero

silversonic1
silversonic1 on 08 Mar 2020

I have a Zero, a Zero W, and a 2GB Pi 4. The Zero is in my GPi, while I am saving my Zero W for a TV emulation setup unless the Pi 4 finally gets Retro Pi. Than I might give it to my niece to tinker with.

Sune Bielefeldt
Sune Bielefeldt on 08 Mar 2020

12 x Raspberry Pi with Motion Eye camera
1 x EmonPi - Open Energy Monitor
1 x Home Assistant
3 x RPi 3+ on stock
1 x RPi Zero W as Net Radio

Darren Cassidy
Darren Cassidy on 08 Mar 2020

I've got about 20. Including an original model B. One of the first batch of 10,000 which I managed to get on release day all those years ago..

Kristian Petersen
Kristian Petersen on 08 Mar 2020

I have 27 Rpi, but still no Rpi 4. But I suppose it's just a matter of time...

