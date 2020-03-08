How many Raspberry Pis do you own?

The Raspberry Pi is so accessible and affordable, and that means it can be easy to start a collection, even unintentionally. There are now nine different boards available, and amazingly all of them are still useful for something. Being so low-powered and easy to maintain, they have a surprisingly long shelf life, and a continual ability to keep working on whatever set of tasks it's been set up to do.

Have you already stock-piled the newest Raspberry Pi 4? Do you have a drawer full of Raspberry Pi boards eagerly waiting to be used for a fun project? Is your home automation system powered by multiple Raspberry Pi computers? If you're a seasoned Raspberry Pi user, you may have too many to count.

On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi offers a great way to introduce others to the world of open source. Whether someone is learning Linux, web development, game programming, or just wants to try out a low-powered free desktop, the Raspberry Pi has something for anyone curious about emerging tech. If you have people like that in your life, then you may not own many Raspberry Pis because you're too busy giving them away as gifts!

If you haven't had the chance to try out a Raspberry Pi for yourself, we have a cheat sheet to help you get started. With all of the project tutorials out there, the possibilities are endless.

What do you want to do next with your Raspberry Pi?