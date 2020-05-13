Serial communication on modern Linux | Opensource.com

Serial communication on modern Linux

Connect to your console for troubleshooting with Tio, a Linux serial communication program.

13 May 2020 Alan Formy-Duval (Correspondent) Feed 6 comments
computer servers processing data
Image by : 
Opensource.com
As a systems engineer, I spend a lot of time in data centers configuring servers and other computer equipment. Two of the items I keep in my toolkit are an RS-232 serial-to-USB converter and a standard DB-9 serial cable. These can be indispensable when you have no other way to access a device. You may need to deploy a new router that has not yet been configured for your network. You might need to troubleshoot a firewall appliance that has become inaccessible via SSH. In a "lights-out" environment, in particular, new servers may have a management card that needs to be initialized. A serial connection provides a direct path to a console for accomplishing these tasks.

converter_n_cable.png

USB to Serial converter and Serial Cable

(Alan Formy-Duval, CC BY-SA 4.0)

I will use a Netgate appliance in this example. These are firewalls that have no mouse, keyboard, monitor, or other GUI capabilities. They're generally referred to as "headless."

netgate_device.png

Netgate Firewall Appliance

(Alan Formy-Duval, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Serial communications

To connect with a device over serial, you need hardware that supports the RS-232 protocol. This is typically a nine-pin DB-9 serial port, often labeled serial, comm, or console. Most older computers have at least one. Most servers still have them, but most laptops and desktops don't any longer.

console_port.png

DB-9 Console port

(Alan Formy-Duval, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Find the serial port

If your system doesn't already have a serial port, you'll need to use a converter like the one I mentioned. When you plug in the PL2303 converter to a USB port on your computer, the Linux kernel registers it as a USB TTY device.

There are several commands that you can use to query your system for its serial port configuration. Here are a few examples:

# dmesg |grep tty

[252464.891372] usb 6-1: pl2303 converter now attached to ttyUSB0



# setserial -g /dev/ttyUSB[0123]

/dev/ttyUSB0, UART: 16654, Port: 0x0000, IRQ: 0



# ls /dev/serial/by-id/

usb-Prolific_Technology_Inc._USB-Serial_Controller_D-if00-port0

In my case, it detects the converter as a pl2303 converter (or a Prolific Technology USB serial controller).

Connect a serial cable

Connect your serial cable between the converter and the serial port on the device.

netgate_rear.png

Converter and Cable connected

(Alan Formy-Duval, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Log in with Tio

Over the years, I've used different tools, such as Minicom and Screen. Tio is a newer and simpler tool described as "a simple TTY terminal I/O application." It is available on most Linux distributions, FreeBSD, and OpenWRT, as well as a Snap package. I used the standard package tool to install version 1.32 onto my Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 server:

# dnf info tio

# dnf install tio

Initialize the connection with the tio command. In my experience, Tio didn't need any advance configuration; it worked out of the box. Be sure that you have the correct device path, as shown above:

# tio /dev/ttyUSB0



# tio /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Prolific_Technology_Inc._USB-Serial_Controller_D-if00-port0

tio_connected.png

Log into Netgate Management interface with tio

(Alan Formy-Duval, CC BY-SA 4.0)

You can use the Ctrl+t command sequence to interact with Tio. For instance, Ctrl+t+? will list available commands, and Ctrl+t+q quits Tio and takes you back to your Linux command prompt.

Conclusion

We rarely think about or even use serial communications these days, but it is still useful. Data center people still need to be familiar with it.

Data centers can be remote, and once inside, you'll want to make sure you have all the proper tools. Besides a good Linux laptop, of course, I recommend the items above for managing those serial-enabled devices when necessary.

computer screen

Linux commands to display your hardware information

Get the details on what's inside your computer from the command line.
Howard Fosdick
Bug tracking magnifying glass on computer screen

Troubleshoot using the proc filesystem on Linux

Important files in proc give information about running processes that will help in debugging and troubleshooting.
Gaurav Kamathe (Red Hat, Correspondent)

6 Comments

W. Anderson
W. Anderson on 13 May 2020

Thanks Alan,
This is one of the best tech information articles - for me , that I have read in Opensource.com over the past three to four years. All other articles were also great.

Even though I am now retired, it was always frustrating to not be able to connect a laptop to server for configuration or analysis, as I had done twenty years ago by console.
Too late for me, but excellent information to pass along to new SysAdmins, particularly those coming from a purely Windows and PC environment.

alanfd_oss
Alan Formy-Duval on 13 May 2020

Thanks for the kind review, I'm glad you enjoyed the article.

Jimmy_Olano
Jimmy_Olano on 13 May 2020

Terrific article! Great!
My contribution: using Tio we must use CTR+T, drop both keys and after press the "letter command", ? for help, h for hexadecimal mode, etc.

Translated into Spanish:
https://www.ks7000.net.ve/2020/05/13/la-comunicacion-por-puerto-serial-e...

alanfd_oss
Alan Formy-Duval on 13 May 2020

Jimmy, I'm glad you enjoyed the article and I hope it is found to be useful to everyone.

Khandhar Mehta and Shah
Khandhar Mehta and Shah on 14 May 2020

Yes.

Khandhar Mehta and Shah
Khandhar Mehta and Shah on 14 May 2020

Alan, it is quite bit interesting.

Creative Commons License