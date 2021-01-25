Use Joplin to find your notes faster | Opensource.com

Use Joplin to find your notes faster

Organizing notes across multiple written and digital platforms is a serious challenge. Here's a tip to organize your notes better and find what you need quickly.

25 Jan 2021 Kevin Sonney (Correspondent) Feed
Working from home at a laptop
Image by : 

Opensource.com

x

In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 15 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021.

Staying productive also means (to some extent) being organized enough to find my notes and reference them on demand. This is a challenge not just for myself but for a lot of people I talk to.

Over the years, I have used either individually or some combination of digital notes in an app, paper notes, sticky notes, digital sticky notes, word processor documents, plain text files, and a bunch of other formats I am forgetting. That makes not only finding notes difficult but knowing where to put them an even bigger challenge.

day15-image1.jpg

Stacks of paper notes on a desk

Piles of notes (Jessica Cherry, CC BY-SA 4.0)

And then there is the most important thing about taking notes: A note has no value at all if you can't find it later. Knowing that the note with the information you need exists somewhere in one of the places you keep notes isn't helpful at all.

How did I fix that for myself? It was, as they say, a process, and I hope it is a process that works for others as well.

I started by looking at the kinds of notes I was taking. Do different subjects need to be stored in different ways? Since I handwrite notes for my podcasts and use plain text notes for almost everything else, I needed two different ways to maintain them. For the handwritten notes, I put them all in a binder that I could reference easily.

day15-image2.png

Man holding a binder full of notes

Over three years of notes (Kevin Sonney, CC BY-SA 4.0)

To store my digital notes, I needed to pull them all into one place. The tool needed to be accessible from multiple devices, have a useful search function, and be able to export or share my notes. I chose Joplin after trying many, many different options. Joplin lets me write notes in markdown, has a pretty good search function, has applications for all the OSs (including mobile), and supports several different ways to sync between devices. As a bonus, it has folders and tags, so I can group my notes together in ways that make sense to me.

day15-image3.png

Organized Joplin notes management page

My Joplin

It took me some time to get everything where I wanted it, but in the end, it really was worth it. Now I can find the notes I take and not have them scattered across my office, different machines, and various services.

Hands programming

Get started with Joplin, a note-taking app

Learn how open source tools can help you be more productive in 2019. First up, Joplin.
Kevin Sonney (Correspondent)
Typewriter with hands

3 plain text note-taking tools

Note-taking is important, and plain text is an easy, neutral way to do it. Here are three tools you can spice up your notes without losing the ease and portability of plain text.
Kevin Sonney (Correspondent)
Green paperclips

5 open source alternatives to Evernote

Learn about great open source alternatives to Evernote for notetaking and task management.
Scott Nesbitt
Introducing Joplin, an open source Evernote alternative

An introduction to Joplin, an open source Evernote alternative

Joplin allows you to store and organize notes, files, and more, without fear of vendor lock-in.
Laurent Cozic

Topics

Tools
Work from home

About the author

Kevin Sonney - Kevin Sonney is a technology professional, media producer, and podcaster. A Linux Sysadmin and Open Source advocate, Kevin has over 25 years in the IT industry, with over 15 years in Open Source. He currently works as an SRE at elastic. Kevin hosts the weekly Productivity Alchemy Podcast. He and his wife, author and illustrator Ursula Vernon, co-host the weekly podcast...
More about me

Creative Commons License