Catch up on these 4 virtual events from 2020

Like nearly everyone, 2020 was a bit rough on me, with many unexpected changes. That meant I missed every single event this year, even though all of them were virtual. As things settled down a bit over the holidays, I started looking around to find out what I missed.

In case you're in the same position, I'll walk you through the virtual events that you should have seen in 2020. The good news is, since they were all virtual, you can still watch them.

Kubecon 2020: North America

I'll start with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) event of the year, KubeCon. The all-about-Kubernetes conference in November included some amazing new announcements, such as:

A brand new security certification called Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) is available.

The Kubernetes release cycle will slow down, so everyone can catch up.

GitOps is at the forefront, with new tools and a new group to make it easier.

Inclusion and community growth will be the focus moving forward.

Watch the videos from CNCF on YouTube.

All Things Open 2020: Raleigh

After Open Source 101 moved online in May, the All Things Open (ATO) crew worked hard to move October's full ATO conference virtual, streaming the event directly from Raleigh, N.C. Many people (maybe especially those of us who live locally) were sad that we couldn't meet our friends in person, but the event was still great. The virtual nature actually made it easier to spread myself further to see everything.

Since everything is broken into tracks, you can go to classes based on your interest. ATO offered more than just post-event videos; check out the offerings in this list of links:

DockerCon 2020

In June, DockerCon ran a set of tracks based on containerization-related topics. It is always hard to follow all of the tracks in person, and the videos break down each one to give you a wider range of things to watch. Here is a list of cool things to see:

Open Source Summit 2020

The Linux Foundation also held its Open Source Summit virtually in September. There were 14 separate tracks over four days, which would have been overwhelming in person. Once again, I am grateful for the online format that breaks out the tracks. Check out the playlist of the 2020 presentations.

Catch up

Check out these videos to catch up on what the open source community has been doing. I'm still working through a bunch of these videos and presentations to make sure I know what's going on in these communities and what new things are coming. The new announcements and shared education are exciting to see after such a crazy year.