3 tips for printing with Linux | Opensource.com

3 tips for printing with Linux

Learn how to set up your printer, print from anywhere, and print files from your terminal all on Linux.

22 Oct 2021 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
Files in a folder
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

How often do you use a printer?

I have a confession to make. This may be an unpopular opinion. I actually enjoy reading documents on a piece of paper as opposed to digitally. When I want to try a new recipe, I print it out to follow it so I don't have to continually swipe my mobile device to keep up with the steps. I store all my favorite recipes in sheet protectors in a binder. I also like to print out coloring pages or activity sheets for my kids. There are a ton of options online or we create our own!

Though I have a fond appreciation for printed documents, I have also had my fair share of printing nightmares. Paper jams, low ink, printer not found, the list of frustrating errors goes on and on.

Thankfully, it is possible to print frustration-free on Linux. Below are three tutorials you need to get started printing on Linux. The first article walks through how to connect your printer to your Linux computer. Then, learn how to print from anywhere in your house using your home network. The last article teaches you how to print from your Linux terminal so you can live out all your productivity dreams. If you are in the market for a new printer, check out this article about choosing a printer for Linux

printing on Linux

How to set up your printer on Linux

In the event that your printer isn't auto-detected, this article teaches you how to add a printer on Linux manually.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Two hands holding a resume with computer, clock, and desk chair

Print from anywhere with CUPS on Linux

Share your printer with the Common Unix Printing System (CUPS).
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Typewriter with hands

Print files from your Linux terminal

To print a file from your terminal, use the lpr command.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Linux

About the author

Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is the managing editor for Opensource.com. When she's not organizing the editorial calendar or digging into the data, she can be found going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford. She is passionate about spreading awareness of how open source technology and principles can be applied to areas outside the tech industry such as education and government.
More about me

Recommended reading

Computer screen with files or windows open
7 handy tricks for using the Linux wget command
World locations with red dots with a sun burst background
Diagnose connectivity issues with the Linux ping command
Puzzle pieces coming together to form a computer screen
Inspect the capabilities of ELF binaries with this open source tool
Tools in a cloud
4 Linux tools to erase your data
Programming at a browser, orange hands
Get memory use statistics with this Linux command-line tool
Polaroids and palm trees
Automate image processing with this Bash script
Creative Commons License