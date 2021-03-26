How to read and write files in C++

In C++, reading and writing to files can be done by using I/O streams in conjunction with the stream operators >> and << . When reading or writing to files, those operators are applied to an instance of a class representing a file on the hard drive. This stream-based approach has a huge advantage: From a C ++ perspective, it doesn't matter what you are reading or writing to, whether it's a file, a database, the console, or another PC you are connected to over the network. Therefore, knowing how to write files using stream operators can be transferred to other areas.

I/O stream classes

The C++ standard library provides the class ios_base. This class acts as the base class for all I/O stream-compatible classes, such as basic_ofstream and basic_ifstream. This example will use the specialized types for reading/writing characters, ifstream and ofstream .

ofstream means output file stream, and it can be accessed with the insertion operator, << .

means output file stream, and it can be accessed with the insertion operator, . ifstream means input file stream, and it can be accessed with the extraction operator, >> .

Both types are defined inside the header <fstream> .

A class that inherits from ios_base can be thought of as a data sink when writing to it or as a data source when reading from it, completely detached from the data itself. This object-oriented approach makes concepts such as separation of concerns and dependency injection easy to implement.

A simple example

This example program is quite simple: It creates an ofstream , writes to it, creates an ifstream , and reads from it:

#include <iostream> // cout, cin, cerr etc...

#include <fstream> // ifstream, ofstream

#include <string>





int main ( )

{

std :: string sFilename = "MyFile.txt" ;



/******************************************

* *

* WRITING *

* *

******************************************/



std :: ofstream fileSink ( sFilename ) ; // Creates an output file stream



if ( ! fileSink ) {

std :: cerr << "Canot open " << sFilename << std :: endl ;

exit ( - 1 ) ;

}



/* std::endl will automatically append the correct EOL */

fileSink << "Hello Open Source World!" << std :: endl ;





/******************************************

* *

* READING *

* *

******************************************/



std :: ifstream fileSource ( sFilename ) ; // Creates an input file stream



if ( ! fileSource ) {

std :: cerr << "Canot open " << sFilename << std :: endl ;

exit ( - 1 ) ;

}

else {

// Intermediate buffer

std :: string buffer ;



// By default, the >> operator reads word by workd (till whitespace)

while ( fileSource >> buffer )

{

std :: cout << buffer << std :: endl ;

}

}



exit ( 0 ) ;

}

This code is available on GitHub. When you compile and execute it, you should get the following output:

The file streams are automatically closed at the end of the program. If you want to proceed with the execution, you should close them manually by calling the close() method.

method. These file stream classes inherit (over several levels) from basic_ios, which overloads the ! operator. This lets you implement a simple check if you can access the stream. On cppreference.com, you can find an overview of when this check will (and won't) succeed, and you can implement further error handling.

operator. This lets you implement a simple check if you can access the stream. On cppreference.com, you can find an overview of when this check will (and won't) succeed, and you can implement further error handling. By default, ifstream stops at white space and skips it. To read line by line until you reach EOF, use the getline(...) -method.

stops at white space and skips it. To read line by line until you reach EOF, use the -method. For reading and writing binary files, pass the std::ios::binary flag to the constructor: This prevents EOL characters from being appended to each line.

Writing from the systems perspective

This is a simplified, beginner-friendly example. If you want to use this code in your own application, please note the following:

When writing files, the data is written to the system's in-memory write buffer. When the system receives the system call sync, this buffer's contents are written to the hard drive. This mechanism is also the reason you shouldn't remove a USB stick without telling the system. Usually, sync is called on a regular basis by a daemon. If you really want to be on the safe side, you can also call sync manually:

#include <unistd.h> // needs to be included



sync ( ) ;

Summary

Reading and writing to files in C++ is not that complicated. Moreover, if you know how to deal with I/O streams, you also know (in principle) how to deal with any kind of I/O device. Libraries for various kinds of I/O devices let you use stream operators for easy access. This is why it is beneficial to know how I/O steams work.