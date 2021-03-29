Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Why I love using the IPython shell and Jupyter notebooks
The Jupyter project started out as IPython and the IPython Notebook. It was originally a Python-specific interactive shell and notebook environment, which later branched out to become language-agnostic, supporting Julia, Python, and R—and potentially anything else.
IPython is a Python shell—similar to what you get when you type
python or
python3 at the command line—but it's more clever and more helpful. If you've ever typed a multi-line command into the Python shell and wanted to repeat it, you'll understand the frustration of having to scroll through your history one line at a time. With IPython, you can scroll back through whole blocks at a time while still being able to navigate line-by-line and edit parts of those blocks.
It has autocompletion and provides context-aware suggestions:
It pretty-prints by default:
It even allows you to run shell commands:
It also provides helpful features like adding
? to an object as a shortcut for running
help() without breaking your flow:
If you're using a virtual environment (see my post on virtualenvwrapper, install it with pip in the environment):
pip install ipython
To install it system-wide, you can use apt on Debian, Ubuntu, or Raspberry Pi:
sudo apt install ipython3
or with pip:
sudo pip3 install ipython
Jupyter notebooks
Jupyter notebooks take the IPython shell to the next level. First of all, they're browser-based, not terminal-based. To get started, install
jupyter.
If you're using a virtual environment, install it with pip in the environment:
pip install jupyter
To install it system-wide, you can use apt on Debian, Ubuntu, or Raspberry Pi:
sudo apt install jupyter-notebook
or with pip:
sudo pip3 install jupyter
Launch the notebook with:
jupyter notebook
This will open in your browser:
You can create a new Python 3 notebook using the New dropdown:
Now you can write and execute commands in the
In[ ] fields. Use Enter for a newline within the block and Shift+Enter to execute:
Using the
You can even refer to
In and
Out as indexable objects:
All the IPython features are available and are often presented a little nicer, too:
You can even do inline plots using Matplotlib:
Finally, you can save your notebooks and include them in Git repositories, and if you push to GitHub, they will render as completed notebooks—outputs, graphs, and all (as in this example):
