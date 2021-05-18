Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Are you using this magic method for filesystems from Python 3.6?
Explore os.fspath and two other underutilized but still useful Python features.
This is the seventh in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.6 was first released in 2016, and even though it has been out for a while, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three of them.
Separated numeral constants
Quick, which is bigger,
10000000 or
200000? Would you be able to answer correctly while scanning through code? Depending on local conventions, in prose writing, you would use 10,000,000 or 10.000.000 for the first number. The trouble is, Python uses commas and periods for other reasons.
Fortunately, since Python 3.6, you can use underscores to separate digits. This works both directly in code and when using the
int() convertor from strings:
import math
math.log(10_000_000) / math.log(10)
7.0
math.log(int("10_000_000")) / math.log(10)
7.0
Tau is right
What's a 45-degree angle expressed in radians? One correct answer is
π/4, but that's a little hard to remember. It's much easier to remember that a 45-degree angle is an eighth of a turn. As the Tau Manifesto explains,
2π, called
Τ, is a more natural constant.
In Python 3.6 and later, your math code can use the more intuitive constant:
print("Tan of an eighth turn should be 1, got", round(math.tan(math.tau/8), 2))
print("Cos of an sixth turn should be 1/2, got", round(math.cos(math.tau/6), 2))
print("Sin of a quarter turn should be 1, go", round(math.sin(math.tau/4), 2))
Tan of an eighth turn should be 1, got 1.0
Cos of an sixth turn should be 1/2, got 0.5
Sin of a quarter turn should be 1, go 1.0
os.fspathStarting in Python 3.6, there is a magic method that represents "convert to a filesystem path." When given an
str or
bytes, it returns the input.
For all types of objects, it looks for an
__fspath__method and calls it. This allows passing around objects that are "filenames with metadata."
Normal functions like
open() or
stat will still be able to use them, as long as
__fspath__ returns the right thing.
For example, here is a function that writes some data into a file and then checks its size. It also logs the file name to standard output for tracing purposes:
def write_and_test(filename):
print("writing into", filename)
with open(filename, "w") as fpout:
fpout.write("hello")
print("size of", filename, "is", os.path.getsize(filename))
You can call it the way you would expect, with a string for a filename:
write_and_test("plain.txt")
writing into plain.txt
size of plain.txt is 5
However, it is possible to define a new class that adds information to the string representation of filenames. This allows the logging to be more detailed, without changing the original function:
class DocumentedFileName:
def __init__(self, fname, why):
self.fname = fname
self.why = why
def __fspath__(self):
return self.fname
def __repr__(self):
return f"DocumentedFileName(fname={self.fname!r}, why={self.why!r})"
Running the function with a
DocumentedFileName instance as input allows the
open and
os.getsize functions to keep working while enhancing the logs:
write_and_test(DocumentedFileName("documented.txt", "because it's fun"))
writing into DocumentedFileName(fname='documented.txt', why="because it's fun")
size of DocumentedFileName(fname='documented.txt', why="because it's fun") is 5
Welcome to 2016
Python 3.6 was released about five years ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.